Model Overview: 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900 Review and Specs

All hail the Ranger XP 900, an off-roading workhorse with some serious grit.

Polaris ATVs have been the cream of the off-roading crop since before some of us were even a glimmer in Ma and Pa's eye. From the Sportsman to the Outlaw to the Polaris RZR lineup, the 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900 was simply destined for greatness.

Feature Photo Editorial Credit: Art Konovalov / Shutterstock.com

ATV riders who rely heavily on their quads to perform everyday tasks, and who also dabble in recreational riding, will marvel at the capabilities of the Ranger XP 900. Technically a utility vehicle, this Polaris four-wheeler is a strategically engineered side-by-side that's as eager to please off the beaten path as it is on it. With class-leading torque and power, this bonafide workhorse can haul up to 1,000 pounds in its bed and boasts a 2,000-pound towing capacity.

Do I have your attention?

Video Source: ATV.com YouTube

Let's start with the ProStar engine. Similar to the engine one would find in the RZR XP 900 (a performance Polaris ATV), the Ranger's engine is crazy powerful-it achieves top speed at a whopping 60 maximum horsepower, which is pretty good for an ATV of this size. Furthermore, placement of the engine and transmission in the dump box (i.e. behind the driver and passenger seats) means noise levels in the cab are significantly reduced.

Next up is the ATV's handling. Capable of navigating through breakneck terrain, the Ranger's handling is greatly improved by a 5-inch longer wheelbase than the previous model year, and suspension travel is certainly nothing to be shy about, either. At 9-plus inches travel in the front and rear, and 12 inches of ground clearance, it can clear boulder-sized debris without skipping a beat. Did I mention you'll be stopping less for fill-ups now that the fuel tank can hold up to 10 gallons?

To top it all off, the Ranger XP 900 features rear shocks that can be arranged vertically to accommodate heavier loads, be it a full-sized pallet or large game, and the bed itself is equipped with dividers to separate these loads. The Ranger is a comfortable utility vehicle, with an adjustable steering wheel and seat to accommodate riders of varying heights, an easy-to-read center-mounted digital dash, and a durable switch-operated drivetrain. There are also several opportunities to modify this ride, starting with the Pro-Fit cab system.

Video Source: Motorcycle USA YouTube

ENGINE:

Engine Type: Longitudinal Twin

Cylinders: 2

Engine Stroke: 4-stroke

Valve Configuration: DOHC

Displacement: 875cc

Carburetion Type: Fuel Injected

TRANSMISSION:

Transmission Type: Continuously Variable (CVT)

Primary Drive (Front Wheel): Shaft

Reverse: Yes

WHEELS & TIRES:

Front Tire (Full Spec) 25 X 10-12; 489

Rear Tire (Full Spec) 25 X 11-12; 489

BRAKES:

Front Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc

Rear Brake Type: Hydraulic Disc

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Wheelbase: 81 in.

Dry Weight: 1360 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 10 gal

SEATS:

Number of Seats: 3

DRIVE LINE:

Driveline Type: Selectable 4x2 / AWD

Number of Driveline Modes: 2

Limited Slip Differential: Standard

Differential Lock: Standard

LIGHTS:

Halogen Headlight(s): Standard

If there's anything you should take away from this review it's this: the 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900 is here to work and play. And, from one outdoorsman to another, if you were to find this Polaris ATV for sale online, I wouldn't hesitate-it's an unbelievably good investment.

Which Polaris four-wheeler should we set our sights on next? Let me know in a comment!

