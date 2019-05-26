Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Model Overview: 2015 Dodge Challenger Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

The Challenger made its mark in history way back in 1969 for the 1970 model year, and instantly became a famed favorite of the newly-established muscle car family.

Today, the image of the Challenger lives on, and Dodge Challenger reviews for the 2015 model show much love for a comfortable ride in a luxuriously appointed interior, and quite a bit of kick in the SRT variants. Below are the 2015 Dodge Challenger specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the SXT Coupe model.

Video Source: Frankymostro YouTube

2015 Dodge Challenger Review

The 2015 Challenger comes with 10 different model options that range from the SXT Coupe, 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker, Plus, and Hellcat Coupe trims. As far as Dodge Challenger reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2015 Challenger models include a heavy curb weight and handling that doesn't match up with other cars of its class.

The 2015 Challenger provides good ride quality with a comfortable amount of space in the interior. Trunk space in the Challenger provides 16.2 cubic feet of cargo volume, and the updated cabin is outfitted with roomy rear seats, high-grade materials, and soft-touch plastics. Tech amenities found in the 2015 Challenger include an infotainment system with optional UConnect interface, as well as an 8.1-inch touchscreen.

Dodge Challenger safety features include blind spot detection and warning, rear cross traffic alert system, and adaptive cruise control. Dodge Challenger safety tests earned acceptable and good marks from the IIHS, while the NHSTA safety ratings of the Dodge Challenger varied from five- to four-stars in the frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests, earning a five-star overall rating.


2015 Dodge Challenger Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter PentaStar
  • Trim: Base SXT Coupe
  • Class: Sporty/Coupe
  • Horsepower: 305@6350
  • Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode
  • Body Style: Coupe
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5

2015 Dodge Challenger Fuel Economy

The 2015 Dodge Challenger gas mileage is capable of earning 19 City/ 30 Highway with the SXT Coupe according to the EPA, while other models such as the beefy 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker Coupe earn a meager 14/23.

2015 Dodge Challenger Safety
Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube

The Dodge Challenger safety features earned five-star rankings for the NHTSA side crash overall ratings, but only earned four stars on the front driver and rollover ratings. The IIHS test earned the 2015 Dodge Challenger safety features a 'good' rating on the moderate overlap and side impact test results, and an 'acceptable' rating on rear crash protection and roof strength tests, and a 'marginal' in the small overlap test results.

Buy a Used Dodge Challenger Online from RumbleOn!

Want to buy a used Dodge Challenger? Browse our inventory of used cars for sale; you can trade any type of car, truck, ATV, or motorcycle for a Challenger!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 17:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary Announcement Sihuan Pharmaceutical is the First Company in China that has been Granted a Non-PVC Solid-Liquid
PU
01:22pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkey wants to boost tourism to occupied Palestine
AQ
01:22pFORTUM : comment on the resignation of Uniper Management Board Members
AQ
01:21pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : STARS SHINE IN BVLGARI AT THE AMFAR GALA DINNER DURING THE 72nd ANNUAL CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
AQ
01:19pSTOREBRAND ASA : Received change notice for tax returns for 2015
AQ
01:18pWATCH : Submarine Uber in Australia
AQ
01:16pSAMSUNG GALAXY S11 : what we want to see
AQ
01:14pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2015 Dodge Challenger Reviews and Specs
PU
01:11pDXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Comedy king Umer Sharif to treat Dubai to an evening of fun and laughter
AQ
01:11pTOP PICKS : Our ultimate Eid Al Fitr sunglass gift guide for 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler's Italian headaches show challenges of global tie-up
3ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD : ELBIT : Israel's Elbit Systems get $127 million contract in south Asia
4PBF ENERGY INC : PBF ENERGY : Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : COMPANY STATEMENT: Teva Reaches Agreement with State of Oklahoma to Res..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About