Model Overview: 2015 Dodge Challenger Reviews and Specs

The Challenger made its mark in history way back in 1969 for the 1970 model year, and instantly became a famed favorite of the newly-established muscle car family.

Today, the image of the Challenger lives on, and Dodge Challenger reviews for the 2015 model show much love for a comfortable ride in a luxuriously appointed interior, and quite a bit of kick in the SRT variants. Below are the 2015 Dodge Challenger specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the SXT Coupe model.

The 2015 Challenger comes with 10 different model options that range from the SXT Coupe, 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker, Plus, and Hellcat Coupe trims. As far as Dodge Challenger reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2015 Challenger models include a heavy curb weight and handling that doesn't match up with other cars of its class.

The 2015 Challenger provides good ride quality with a comfortable amount of space in the interior. Trunk space in the Challenger provides 16.2 cubic feet of cargo volume, and the updated cabin is outfitted with roomy rear seats, high-grade materials, and soft-touch plastics. Tech amenities found in the 2015 Challenger include an infotainment system with optional UConnect interface, as well as an 8.1-inch touchscreen.

Dodge Challenger safety features include blind spot detection and warning, rear cross traffic alert system, and adaptive cruise control. Dodge Challenger safety tests earned acceptable and good marks from the IIHS, while the NHSTA safety ratings of the Dodge Challenger varied from five- to four-stars in the frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests, earning a five-star overall rating.

Engine: V6 3.6 Liter PentaStar

Trim: Base SXT Coupe

Class: Sporty/Coupe

Horsepower: 305@6350

Transmission: TorqueFlite® 8 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode

Body Style: Coupe

Drivetrain: RWD

Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular

Seating Capacity: 5

The 2015 Dodge Challenger gas mileage is capable of earning 19 City/ 30 Highway with the SXT Coupe according to the EPA, while other models such as the beefy 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker Coupe earn a meager 14/23.

The Dodge Challenger safety features earned five-star rankings for the NHTSA side crash overall ratings, but only earned four stars on the front driver and rollover ratings. The IIHS test earned the 2015 Dodge Challenger safety features a 'good' rating on the moderate overlap and side impact test results, and an 'acceptable' rating on rear crash protection and roof strength tests, and a 'marginal' in the small overlap test results.

