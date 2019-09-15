Model Overview: 2015 Kia Soul Reviews and Specs

The Kia Soul continues the stellar Kia name and the 2015 model gains some minor changes. These changes include a new UVO eServices Package for base models and an updated color scheme for the Exclaim trim.

Feature Photo Editorial Credit: Robert Gubbins / Shutterstock.com

Buy a used car online? It isn't crazy, it's the best way to own a new vehicle. Included with your purchase is a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping.

As a nice surprise, the 2015 model introduces an electric vehicle (EV) to the bunch. This particular model gets 93 miles of estimated range, however, it is only available in California. Sold in three total trims, the 2015 Kia Soul brings its futuristic looks to the road for a guaranteed fun drive. The car is one of the best choices for new drivers due to its unique design and exceptional safety rating.

And, of course, who could forget this iconic commercial that debuted the Kia Soul in America back in 2010.

Video Source: CommercialsUSA YouTube

There are two four-cylinder engines available for the Kia Soul trims: a 1.6-liter with 130 horsepower and 118 lb-ft and a 2.0-liter rated at 164 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. You can choose from either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission to pair with the engine. The 1.6-liter gets you 24/30 mpg city/highway and the 2.0-liter gives you 23/31 mpg. Between the two, the 2.0-liter is the better option simply because there is no fuel economy advantage and the 1.6-liter offers 33 less horsepower than the 2.0-liter.

Photo Source: AutonationDrive.com

Acceleration is reported as a bit sluggish even with the 2.0-liter engine due to the hatchback's weight. There have also been complaints of a jittery ride at higher speeds as compared to city driving which is smooth. As far as sound insulation is concerned, the Kia Soul is better suited for long-distance driving as noise levels are minimal. If space is a concern, worry not: there are plenty of comforts to be enjoyed by all passengers. The cargo space alone is impressive at 61.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Technology and additional features are everywhere including an easy-to-use UVO infotainment unit with an optional navigation system, panoramic roof, upgraded audio system, heated front, and rear seats, and leather seats. Customers will continue to flock to the Kia Soul due to its distinctive looks and eye-catching colors, which new for 2015 which included Cloud White and Umber.

Photo Source: AutoGuide.com

Engine : 4-Cyl 1.6 Liter Gamma GDI

: 4-Cyl 1.6 Liter Gamma GDI Trim : Base (Auto) Wagon

: Base (Auto) Wagon Class : Compact Utility

: Compact Utility Horsepower: 130 @ 6300 rpm

130 @ 6300 rpm Transmission : Sportmatic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode

: Sportmatic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode Body Style : Wagon

: Wagon Drivetrain : FWD

: FWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity: 5 persons

The base model 2015 Kia Soul Gas Mileage is rated at 24 City/30 Highway by the EPA.

The Kia Soul has a five-star out of five stars overall safety rating from the NHTSA. It's considered a Top Safety Pick by IIHS while also earning a good rating on all crash tests.

If you're looking for a 2015 Kia Soul, Rumble On has them in stock and ready to roll into your driveway. Whether you're in the market to buy used trucks, cars, ATVs, or motorcycles, we have the vehicle you're looking for. We accept car trade-ins, too! Trade a car for a Kia Soul, motorcycle, truck, or whatever else catches your eye! We make it easy to trade for anything!