Model Overview: 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Reviews and Specs

06/23/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

Chevrolet Tahoe reviews for the 2016 model show that the full-size truck-based SUV can drive everyone, and everywhere, you need to in comfort. The 2016 model year of the Tahoe offers lots of interior space and handles relatively well for its very large size. Below are 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the LS 2WD model.

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Review

The 2016 Tahoe comes with six different model options that range from the base-level LS 2WD, LT 4WD, and LTZ 2 and 4WD options. As far as Chevrolet Tahoe reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2016 models include a slightly cramped third-row seat, though the seating capacity in the first and second rows are excellent. Even though the third row is reportedly difficult to get into, there's a good amount of cargo space behind it that can expand into 76.7 cubic feet when the seats are folded. The overall capacity of the Chevy Tahoe when the second and third rows are folded down can reach 121.1 cubic feet.

Video source: Redline Reviews YouTube

The 2016 Tahoe also includes impressive tech updates for the model year. A head-up digital display with multifunction readouts, a reconfigurable instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen, infotainment system, and an Enhanced Driver Alert package with power-adjustable pedals, IntelliBeam headlights, lane alert system, and forward collision alert.


2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Specs
  • Engine: V8 Flex Fuel 5.3 Liter EcoTec3
  • Trim: LS 2WD
  • Class: Premium Full-Size Utility
  • Horsepower: 355@5600
  • Transmission: Hydra-Matic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6L80)
  • Body Style: SUV/Crossover
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 8

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Fuel Economy

The 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 16 City/ 23 Highway, which comes in lower in its size competition with brands like Infinity (QX60 with 21/27) and Acura (MDX 21/27).


2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Safety

Video Source: CarPro1993 YouTube

The Chevrolet Tahoe safety features include dual front, front-side, and side-curtain, front-seat center, and seat mounted side-impact airbags. There are additional safety tech features that are offered in the higher trim editions of the Tahoe, including blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic front emergency braking, and more. Chevy Tahoe safety ratings were reported as four out of five stars overall from the NHTSA, scoring five out of five on the front driver, front passenger, front side, and rear side tests. The Tahoe received three stars on the rollover test from the NHSTA.

Buy a Used Chevrolet Tahoe Online from RumbleOn!

Our vehicles are Rumble Ready, and we offer a full money-back guarantee on all online purchases. Add in a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, shipping straight to your driveway, and our Trade for Anything policy, you've got the easiest way to buy your next vehicle online!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 17:09:01 UTC
About