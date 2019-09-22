Model Overview: 2016 Honda Fit Reviews and Specs

The 2016 Honda Fit is one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the Honda lineup, and one of the newer offerings from the popular car manufacturer. Debuted in 2001, this hatchback is equal parts economical and fun.

For those not in-the-know, the Honda Fit is a subcompact hatchback that slots right under the Civic sedan and coupe. It is already one of Honda's best-selling vehicles to date and is offered worldwide with differing trims located in countries including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. It is one of the most practical small cars sold in the market and is a perfect choice for families and individuals looking for a fun car while saving money at the gas pump. While the 2016 model remains unchanged in physical features, there's still plenty to like about the Honda Fit.

The 2016 Honda Fit is the third-generation of the popular model. The 2016 model is offered in three trims.

If you're looking for more than one engine option, you won't find it in the Honda Fit. A 1.5-liter I-4 (inline four-cylinder) with 130 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque is the only available option. Now, although this is the only available engine, it can be paired to either a six-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission. When it comes to fuel economy, the only acceptable adjective is 'excellent'. The manual transmission is rated at 29/37 mpg city/highway, 32/38 mpg with the automatic for the EX and EX-L trims, and 33/41 city/highway in the LX trim.

Honda didn't scrimp on comfort, either. One of the Fit's hallmarks is its flexibility with three different configurations featuring rear Magic Seats that allow the seatbacks and bottom cushions to split apart and fold down. If it's cargo space you seek, there are 16.6 cubic feet of it that can be expanding out to 52.7 cubic feet with seatbacks folded. It's the perfect vehicle to take on a road trip while also being a great choice for first-time or teen drivers.

This car has features galore. In the base Fit LX, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, five-inch LCD screen, 160-watt audio system, and a single USB port come standard. From there, we move to the EX trim which offers Honda's Lane Watch system, a second USB port, HondaLink infotainment system, a seven-inch touchscreen, a 180-watt audio system, keyless entry/start, power moonroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, and fog lights. A step above the EX trim is the EX-L which adds heated front seats, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shift knob, heated driver's side mirror, navigation assistance, and integrated turn signals.

2016 Honda Fit Specs

Engine : 4-Cyl 1.5 Liter Earth Dreams Technology

: 4-Cyl 1.5 Liter Earth Dreams Technology Trim : LX (Manual) Hatchback

: LX (Manual) Hatchback Class : Compact Passenger Car

: Compact Passenger Car Horsepower: 130 @ 6600 rpm

130 @ 6600 rpm Transmission : 6 Speed Manual

: 6 Speed Manual Body Style : Hatchback

: Hatchback Drivetrain : FWD

: FWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity:5 persons

The 2016 LX Manual (base model) Honda Fit fuel efficiency is rated at 29 City/36 Highway by the EPA.

The Honda Fit comes standard with dual front, front-side, and side curtain airbags. In addition, Honda's premier Lane Watch system monitors the right blind spot using a camera to display the side of the car in the touchscreen. The Lane Watch system, however, is only available in the EX and EX-L trim options.

