Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Model Overview: 2016 Toyota Tacoma Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Toyota Tacoma reviews for the 2016 model tell the story of a mid-size pickup truck that has the reliable engineering of Toyota under the hood.

As a well-established model in Toyota's lineup since 1995, the 2016 generation Tacoma was released with an all-new V-6 engine, automatic transmission, and an updated infotainment system. Below are the 2016 Toyota Tacoma specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the SR 2WD Access Cab.

Video Source: Toyota USA

2016 Toyota Tacoma Review

The 2016 Tacoma comes with thirty different model options that range from the Long Bed Double Cab, Short Bed Double Cab, 4WD editions, Sport models, and more. As far as Toyota Tacoma reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2016 models include what seems to be a very sensitive brake pedal that tends to bite early, a rougher off-road quality in the SR5 that can get bouncy on rough surfaces, and more tire noise in the TRD models. However, with several different engines and models to choose from, the 3.5-liter V-6 and six-speed automatic provide an improved powertrain when compared to earlier models.

Toyota Tacoma safety features include dual front, front-side, and side curtain airbags, along with knee airbags for drivers and passengers in the front. Amenities of the 2016 Tacoma include power four wheel disc brakes with ABS, Voice Activating System, Siri with radio settings and phone Bluetooth connections.


2016 Toyota Tacoma Specs
  • Engine: 4-Cyl 2.7 Liter
  • Trim: SR 2WD Access Cab
  • Class: Mid-Size Pickup
  • Horsepower: 159@5200
  • Transmission: ECT-i 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode
  • Body Style: Truck
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 4

2016 Toyota Tacoma Fuel Economy

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 19 City/ 23 Highway.


2016 Toyota Tacoma Safety

Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube

The Toyota Tacoma safety features earned 'Good' rankings across the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength, with an 'Acceptable' ranking on the passenger side small overlap front test from the IIHS. According to the NHTSA, it earned four out of five stars on its overall front, rollover, and front-seat side crash tests, while the overall side star rating earned five out of five stars.

Buy a Used Toyota Tacoma Online from RumbleOn!

Browse our online inventory and buy a used Toyota Tacoma for a value price. We have all kinds of used trucks for sale, and you can even trade in any vehicle for your next ride!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 23:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:47pKAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC FILES SUIT AGAINST GTX, INC. : Remind Investors With Large Financial Interests of Important Deadline - GTXI
BU
07:44pNETSHOES (CAYMAN) : Announces Amendment to the Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza
PU
07:39pYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) One of the World's Largest Cotton Garment Makers Adopts Anti-Counterfeit Fiber
AQ
07:34pVECTOR : Notification of issue of fixed rate - unsecured, unsubordinated bonds
PU
07:24pPOSEIDON NICKEL : High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
PU
07:13pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2016 Toyota Tacoma Reviews and Specs
PU
07:01pBOEING : Air New Zealand Selects Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for Future Growth
PR
07:01pFUSIONEX : International Group CEO Conferred Honorary Fellowship by MOSTA
BU
06:49pNETSHOES CAYMAN : Announces Amendment to the Merger Agreement with Magazine Luiza
BU
06:40pNYRSTAR : releases notice for the 2019 annual general shareholders' meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko's Algerian assets - minister
2AIRGAIN INC : AIRGAIN : Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions
3AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
4RENAULT : RENAULT : French government cautious on Fiat-Chrysler-Renault hookup
5TADANO LTD. : TADANO : Notice of Convocation of 71st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About