Model Overview: 2016 Toyota Tacoma Reviews and Specs

Toyota Tacoma reviews for the 2016 model tell the story of a mid-size pickup truck that has the reliable engineering of Toyota under the hood.

As a well-established model in Toyota's lineup since 1995, the 2016 generation Tacoma was released with an all-new V-6 engine, automatic transmission, and an updated infotainment system. Below are the 2016 Toyota Tacoma specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the SR 2WD Access Cab.

The 2016 Tacoma comes with thirty different model options that range from the Long Bed Double Cab, Short Bed Double Cab, 4WD editions, Sport models, and more. As far as Toyota Tacoma reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2016 models include what seems to be a very sensitive brake pedal that tends to bite early, a rougher off-road quality in the SR5 that can get bouncy on rough surfaces, and more tire noise in the TRD models. However, with several different engines and models to choose from, the 3.5-liter V-6 and six-speed automatic provide an improved powertrain when compared to earlier models.

Toyota Tacoma safety features include dual front, front-side, and side curtain airbags, along with knee airbags for drivers and passengers in the front. Amenities of the 2016 Tacoma include power four wheel disc brakes with ABS, Voice Activating System, Siri with radio settings and phone Bluetooth connections.

Engine: 4-Cyl 2.7 Liter

Trim: SR 2WD Access Cab

Class: Mid-Size Pickup

Horsepower: 159@5200

Transmission: ECT-i 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode

Body Style: Truck

Drivetrain: RWD

Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular

Seating Capacity: 4

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 19 City/ 23 Highway.

The Toyota Tacoma safety features earned 'Good' rankings across the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength, with an 'Acceptable' ranking on the passenger side small overlap front test from the IIHS. According to the NHTSA, it earned four out of five stars on its overall front, rollover, and front-seat side crash tests, while the overall side star rating earned five out of five stars.

