Model Overview: 2016 Yamaha FZ-07 Review and Specs

Long-time riders know how much thought goes into each aspect of a motorcycle. Every O-ring, spark plug, and cylinder in place, every spoke occupying its rightful place on either wheel. It's this keen attention to detail that bikers are so drawn to, and the 2016 Yamaha FZ-07 leaves no stone unturned.

As a contributor of TopSpeed.com put it, 'The naked market has boomed over the last five years, and there's no shortage of worthy competitors in the mid-weight supernaked category.' One of these competitors is the Yamaha FZ-07, which was first released in 2015 following its big brother, the FZ-09.

Over the years, Yamaha has excelled at developing bikes that meet rider preferences and wallet-ary needs, and Yamaha FZ motorcycles are living proof. An economical bike by definition, the 2016 FZ-07 is designed so that even though you know you're riding a so-called 'budget bike,' it'll never feel like it. Performance is first-rate and the confidence it inspires in newbies is admirable. Oh, and did I mention it gets 58 miles to the gallon?

Just shy of 400 pounds, the 689cc liquid-cooled FZ-07 is well-suited for bikers at every skill level. Approachable, stylish, and by all accounts comfortable, it boasts a 'casual feeling' thanks to a relatively relaxed rider position and 5.1 inches of front and rear suspension travel. The seat is 10mm lower than its FZ-09 predecessor, and the footpegs have been pushed forward and down. Riders standing six feet tall can nest cozily around its slim chassis and 3.7-gallon fuel tank.

Yamaha's 'Crossplane Concept' 270-degree crankshaft produces instant torque which experienced riders will appreciate, though it will take beginners some getting used to. On the other hand, stopping power provided by a four-piston caliper up front and a single-piston caliper in the back is a bit subpar; thankfully, ABS is included in all Yamaha FZ motorcycles. All in all, the FZ-07's power delivery is smooth and predictable thanks to the bike's perceptive throttle response.

Dubbed a viable commuter by those who've had the pleasure of riding it, the 2016 Yamaha FZ-07 boasts a simple yet custom look with blacked out fork tubes and siders, as well as an exposed radiator-which I realize, may not be everyone's cup of tea. Nevertheless, this eager little roadster is nothing shy of a good time on two wheels.

Engine: 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 8 valves

Bore x Stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Fuel delivery: Yamaha Fuel Injection

Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition (TCI)

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final drive: Chain





Front Suspension: 41mm fork; 5.1 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Single shock, adjustable preload; 5.1 inches of travel





Front Brakes: Dual hydraulic discs, 282mm, four-piston calipers; ABS model available

Rear Brakes: hydraulic disc, 245mm, single-piston caliper; ABS model available

Front Tires: 120 / 70ZR-17

Rear Tires: 180 / 55ZR-17





L x W x H: 82.1 in. x 29.3 in. x 42.9 in.

Seat height: 31.7 in

Wheelbase: 55.1 in





Ground clearance: 5.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Fuel economy: 58 mpg*

Wet weight: 397 lbs

*EPA estimated

