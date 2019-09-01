Log in
Model Overview: 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Reviews and Specs

09/01/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

Since 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro has been a neck-in-neck competitor with the famous Ford Mustang, and the sixth-generation editions for the 2017 model year feature all the amenities you'd expect from the iconic coupe.

Feature Photo Editorial credit: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Trade in any type of vehicle for a Chevrolet Camaro the easy way.

With engine options for every level of thrill and transmissions for manual and automatic enthusiasts, the 2017 Chevy Camaro punches above its price class and has something for everyone. Below are the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the 1LS Coupe.


2017 Chevrolet Camaro Review

The 2017 Chevy Camaro comes with 12 different edition options and trims that offer everything from convertible tops to the muscle-bound and supercharged 10-speed ZL1. As far as Chevrolet Camaro reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a severe shortage of backseat legroom and a bounty of blindspots. Safety features are rated high, however. With the 2017 Chevy Camaro safety ratings averaging 4.6 stars by NHTSA.

Video Source: d digital YouTube

Amenities of the 2017 1LS Chevy Camaro are Bluetooth connections, keyless ignition, four wheel disc brakes with ABS, navigation features, telematics and text to speech, and LED lights.


2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Specs
  • Engine: 4-Cyl Turbo 2.0 Liter
  • Trim: 1LS Coupe
  • Class: Sporty/Coupe
  • Horsepower: 275@5600
  • Body Style: Coupe
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Premium
  • Seating Capacity: 4

2017 Chevrolet Camaro Fuel Economy

The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 20 City/ 30 Hwy. This rating is about in the middle for the Chevrolet Camaro gas mileage across all 12 models for 2017, with the 1SS Coupe coming in a bit lower at 16/25 mpg and the 1LT Coupe earning 22/31.


2017 Chevrolet Camaro Safety

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro safety test earned an NHSTA five star safety rating for the front side, rear side, and rollover tests to receive an overall 2017 Camaro safety rating of five stars.

Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube

The IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap, side, rear, and front small overlap tests, and an acceptable IIHS roof strength. The 2017 Camaro safety was not rated an IIHS Best Pick.

Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube


Buy a Used Camaro Online from RumbleOn!

Offered at value prices, you can buy a used Camaro with a few simple clicks. You won't find a better deal on cars and trucks than when you shop with RumbleOn. We also offer a 3-Day or 150-mile full money-back guarantee on all purchases and a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee. We make shopping for a new vehicle fun and easy!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 19:21:03 UTC
