Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Model Overview: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Review and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full-size truck that is available in both a two-wheel and four-wheel drive option. It is also available in three cab styles, two bed-length options, and classes of truck ranging from work-truck to the popular High Country trim.

Video Source: TopSpeed YouTube

There are four powertrain options offered in the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 which are all paired to an automatic transmission: 4.3L 4-6, 5.3L V-8, 5.3L V-8 with eAssist, and 6.2L V-8. Each trim option offers either a six-speed or eight-speed automatic transmission with a range of 285-420 horsepower. Towing capacity ranges between 5,500 to 12,500 pounds (depending on powertrain and cab style). Several features are available in each trim option including Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system with navigation assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, full LED headlights, remote start, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, Bose audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and rear-seat entertainment system.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Review

New features were added to the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 including a Teen Driver feature and capless fuel filler. In addition, a low-speed forward emergency braking system was added as part o the Enhanced Driver Alert package. Added to the exterior color scheme for 2017 was Graphite Metallic and Pepperdust Metallic.

According to MotorTrend, there is plenty to like about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500. Plenty of small storage space is available, as well as numerous outlets and USB ports, ad a generous towing capacity for weekend getaways. Speaking of towing, it's been noted that the truck's ride is firmer than its competitors making for less lag and extra bumps.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Specs

The base-model 2017 Chevrolet Silverado specs include:

  • Engine: V6 Flex Fuel 4.3 liter EcoTec3
  • Trim: Work Truck 1WT 2WD Standard Bed Regular Cab
  • Class: Full-size pickup LD
  • Horsepower: 285 @ 5300 rpm
  • Transmission: Hydra-Matic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6L80)
  • Body Style: Truck
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons

2017 Chevrolet Silverado Fuel Economy

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 18 City/ 24 Highway.


2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 Safety

The NHTSA gave the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado-1500 a five-star overall safety rating. In IIHS evaluations, it received a Good score in all crash tests minus the small overlap crash where the truck received an Average and Marginal score. In the new headlight safety test, the truck received a Poor score as well as a Basic rating in the front crash prevention test.


Buy a used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 online from RumbleOn!

If you're looking to put a lot more bang into your buck, consider looking at our inventory of Chevrolet Silverado-1500s. Offered at affordable prices, you can buy a used Chevrolet Silverado-1500 with a few simple clicks. You won't find a better deal on cars and trucks than when you shop with RumbleOn. Our trucks are Rumble Ready, and we offer a full money-back guarantee on all purchases. Add in a 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee and shipping straight to your driveway, and you've got yourself one heck of a deal! Shop for your next car or truck now!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2019 20:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pFrance's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
RE
05:01pRAYTHEON : and United Technologies to merge aerospace businesses
RE
04:57pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Strikes Deal to Acquire Raytheon
DJ
04:56pSTARBREEZE : assigns all Publishing rights for Psychonauts 2 to Microsoft Corporation receiving 13.2 MUSD
AQ
04:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BioXcel Pharmaceuticals CEO On Drug Pipeline, How AI Is Changing Sector
PU
04:51pAFCON : Iheanacho, Ajayi fail to make Super Eagles' 23-man list for 2019 AFCON
AQ
04:41pBP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig
RE
04:37pSPYKER : One of the wanted for the crime of Spyker arrested at the checkpoint of the arches within the Rashidiya district
AQ
04:31pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Raytheon and United Technologies Aerospace Businesses to Combine in Merger of Equals
PR
04:20pPG&E : Shuts Power to California Resort Area to Prevent Wildfires
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : G20 agrees to wrap up Big Tech tax rules by 2020
2AIRBUS SE : United Technologies nears deal to merge aerospace unit with Raytheon
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : G20 finance chiefs express concern over risks from 'intensified' trade conflict
4SK HYNIX INC : CHINA CALLS IN FOREIGN TECH FIRMS AFTER HUAWEI SALES BAN: sources
5GOLD : Bets on Falling Interest Rates Unleash Gold Rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About