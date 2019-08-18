Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Model Overview: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Chrysler Pacifica reviews for the 2017 model show that driving a minivan can actually be a fun ride.

The Pacifica was the first jointly engineered produce of the 1998 DaimlerChrysler merger, but production took a break from the model after 2008. Chrysler's lineup brought the Pacifica back to life for the 2017 generation and released the model with an attractive styling that's inspired by the Chrysler 200 sedan. Below are the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the LX model.

Featured Photo Editorial Credit: photo-denver / Shutterstock.com

Video Source: San Marcos Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review

The 2017 Pacifica comes with six different model options that range from the Limited, Touring, Touring-Plus, Touring L and LX models. As far as Chrysler Pacifica reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 models include no all-wheel-drive options, unlike its competitor the Toyota Sienna. However, the price point of the Pacifica is competitive compared to other loaded minivans, while the Stow'n'Go (found in gas-only models) and power-folding third-row seats provide an abundance of seating and storage capacity for the cost.

The 2017 Pacifica also includes all the latest and greatest tech gadgets and upgrades for the model year, with such convenience upgrades as the onboard vacuum, self-parking aid, hands-free power liftgate, UConnect infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree view multi-camera system.

Video Source: entertainment YouTube

Chrysler Pacifica safety features include safety tech that ranges from auto-apply brakes if an imminent collision is detected, as well as lane diversion detection and blind spot monitoring. Amenities of the 2017 Pacifica include Talk to Text functions, keyless ignition, power four wheel disc brakes with ABS, phone Bluetooth connections, and privacy glass.


2017 Chrysler Pacifica Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar™
  • Trim: LX
  • Class: Minivan
  • Horsepower: 287@6400
  • Transmission: 9 Speed Automatic Mode Select (948TE)
  • Body Style: Van
  • Drivetrain: FWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity: 8

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Fuel Economy

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 18 City/ 28 Highway, while the hybrid option brings the EV-mode range to 33 miles with a charging time of two hours at 240V.


2017 Chrysler Pacifica Safety

The Chrysler Pacifica safety features continue the minivan's reputation as a safe family vehicle. The NHTSA gave the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica an overall five-out-of-five-star rating, while the IIHS made the model a Top Safety Pick+ for the 2017 year.

Video Source: IIHS YouTube

Video Source: CrashNet1 YouTube

Buy a Used Chrysler Pacifica Online from RumbleOn!

Browse our top-quality inventory full of minivans for sale on RumbleOn.com. You'll enjoy a money-back guarantee, 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee, and shipment to your door.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:51pSPEEDCAST (ASX : SDA) Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connectivity Platform
AQ
07:48pBONTERRA ENERGY : Pipeline rupture sends 40,000 litres of oil into Alberta creek
AQ
07:44pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Massive Sulphides at Shepherds Bush and Bottle Creek
AQ
07:42pREX INTERNATIONAL : Updates Business Strategy After War Chest Recharged From Norway Asset Sales
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng composite index series and hang seng stock connect hong kong index series
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the first extraordinary general meeting for the year 2019 and closure of register of members for h shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD : SPEEDCAST (ASX:SDA) Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connec..
4ALT RESOURCES LTD : ALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX:ARS) Massive Sulphides at Shepherds Bush and Bottle Creek
5SENSE.CHAT : - A Secure Way To Chat & Earn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group