Model Overview: 2017 Dodge Charger Reviews and Specs

Harkening back to its muscle-Mopar days, the 2017 Dodge Charger is every bit as muscle-car as is advertised.

It's a full-size rear or all-wheel-drive sedan that ranks slightly above the compact Dodge Dart. The Dodge Charger is offered in multiple trim levels including the highly coveted 707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat.

The 2017 Dodge Charger is offered with four different engine types and trim levels. New for 2017 is the newest generation of FCA's UConnect multimedia interface, which now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. All Charger trim levels equipped with the 5.7-liter V-8 engine come standard with an active exhaust system. Dodge brought back the iconic Daytona model which includes high-end upgrades including Brembo brakes, 20-inch alloy wheels, custom badging, and a steering wheel with LED illumination. The car is offered in four brand new exterior colors: Green Go, Yellow Jacket, Destroyer Grey, and Octane Red.

The 2017 Dodge Charger, unlike its 2016 predecessor, is offered in four trim options and all come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Charger SE and SXT options are paired with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 292-300 hp ad 260-264 lb-ft of torque. The Charger R/T and Daytona models are paired with a 5.7-liter V-8 with 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The Charger R/T Scat pack, Daytona 392 and SRT 392 options come with a 6.4-liter V-8 with 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. The most powerful of all the trim options is the Charger SRT Hellcat containing a 6.2-liter V-8 with 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

2017 Dodge Charger R/T 5.7 L Hemi V8 Video Review:

There are plenty of features to choose from including the UConnect infotainment system, a rearview camera, HID headlights with LED accents, Harman/Kardon audio system, keyless entry/start, and remote start. The SXT grade includes 20-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, 3.07 rear axle ratio, three-model electronic stability control system, performance brakes, Dodge's Peformance Pages, and a performance-tuned suspension that can lower the vehicle up to half an inch.

The base-model 2017 Dodge Charger specs include:

Engine : 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6

: 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 Trim : SE RWD Sedan

: SE RWD Sedan Class : Premium Passenger Car

: Premium Passenger Car Horsepower: 292 @ 6350 RPM

292 @ 6350 RPM Transmission : TorqueFlite ® 8-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode (8HP45)

: TorqueFlite 8-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode (8HP45) Body Style : Sedan

: Sedan Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity: 5 persons

The 2017 Dodge Charger gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 19 City/ 30 Highway.

NHTSA gave the 2017 Dodge Charger a five-star overall safety rating. It received the second-highest score of Marginal in the small overlap front crash test, and the highest score of Good for additional tests that included side, roof strength, and head restraints. It received a Superior rating in the IIHS' front crash prevention test.

