Model Overview: 2017 Ford F-150 Reviews and Specs

The 2017 Ford F-150 continues the longstanding reputation of the popular Ford model that is one of the best-selling trucks in the automotive industry. Ford pulled out all the stops for the 2017 model.

Photo source: Top Speed

The 2017 F-150, including the F-150 Raptor, has a comprehensive mechanical refresh. The Raptor is a street-legal desert truck that includes an internal-bypass shocks front and rear, two additional inches of suspension compared to the previous model, and a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 with more torque than the previous model's gas-thirsty 6.2-liter V-8. Staying true to form, the Ford F-150 offers top-of-the-line rugged looks and a powerful, yet eco-friendly, engine to match.

Video Source: Ford Motor Company YouTube

The F-150 is available in many different trim levels from the basic XL to luxurious Limited. The base-model XL is the main seller with the one-step-up XLT a nice addition to the F-150 fleet. Ford steps into the luxury truck category with its Lariat trim that includes leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power seats with memory, and additional features. The SuperCrew King Ranch features LED headlights and taillights as well as saddle-toned Mesa leather seats, reverse sensors, a 110-volt power inverter, power-adjustable steering wheel, and so much more.

Photo source: Addictive Desert Designs

The Platinum trim adds even nicer interior materials, multi-contour massaging seats, satin exterior chrome, power running boards, and more. It doesn't stop there: the top-spec Limited includes adaptive cruise control, 360-degree multi-camera parking system, and a huge two-panel moonroof. That's right, a moonroof on a truck. There are tons of options on the different trim levels, so you have so much to choose from. In all, there are three cab styles and bed lengths available.

Ford decided to go the unconventional route with its engine for the lightweight F-series. The engine is a turbocharged V-6 displacing 2.7 and 3.5 liters that give the F-150 a surprising amount of performance without sacrificing efficiency. With a lightweight body design, hauling becomes simplified due to the weight redistribution. Because of this, the 2017 F-150 gives the truck the highest payload and towing ratings of any ½-ton pickup in the market.

Engine : V6 Flex Fuel 3.5 Liter

: V6 Flex Fuel 3.5 Liter Trim : XL 2WD Short Bed Regular Cab

: XL 2WD Short Bed Regular Cab Class : Full-Size Pickup LD

: Full-Size Pickup LD Horsepower: 283 @ 6500 rpm

283 @ 6500 rpm Transmission : SelectShift 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6R80E)

: SelectShift 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6R80E) Body Style : Truck

: Truck Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity:3 persons

The base model 2017 Ford F-150 is rated at 18 City/24 Highway by the EPA.

The Ford F-150 earned five-star safety ratings from the NHTSA, as well as Top Safety Pick status from the IIHS. The F-150 was able to earn these ratings thanks to standard Driver and passenger front airbags, seat-mounted side airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, Forward Collision Warning, anti-lock brakes, and rollover prevention software.

