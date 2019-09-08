Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Model Overview: 2017 Ford F-150 Reviews and Specs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

The 2017 Ford F-150 continues the longstanding reputation of the popular Ford model that is one of the best-selling trucks in the automotive industry. Ford pulled out all the stops for the 2017 model.

Photo source: Top Speed

Shop Used Trucks Without Leaving The Couch.

When you buy a truck online with RumbleOn, you'll get perks like a third-party condition report, 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, and affordable door-to-door shipping.

The 2017 F-150, including the F-150 Raptor, has a comprehensive mechanical refresh. The Raptor is a street-legal desert truck that includes an internal-bypass shocks front and rear, two additional inches of suspension compared to the previous model, and a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 with more torque than the previous model's gas-thirsty 6.2-liter V-8. Staying true to form, the Ford F-150 offers top-of-the-line rugged looks and a powerful, yet eco-friendly, engine to match.

Video Source: Ford Motor Company YouTube

2017 Ford F-150 Review

The F-150 is available in many different trim levels from the basic XL to luxurious Limited. The base-model XL is the main seller with the one-step-up XLT a nice addition to the F-150 fleet. Ford steps into the luxury truck category with its Lariat trim that includes leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power seats with memory, and additional features. The SuperCrew King Ranch features LED headlights and taillights as well as saddle-toned Mesa leather seats, reverse sensors, a 110-volt power inverter, power-adjustable steering wheel, and so much more.

Photo source: Addictive Desert Designs

The Platinum trim adds even nicer interior materials, multi-contour massaging seats, satin exterior chrome, power running boards, and more. It doesn't stop there: the top-spec Limited includes adaptive cruise control, 360-degree multi-camera parking system, and a huge two-panel moonroof. That's right, a moonroof on a truck. There are tons of options on the different trim levels, so you have so much to choose from. In all, there are three cab styles and bed lengths available.

Ford decided to go the unconventional route with its engine for the lightweight F-series. The engine is a turbocharged V-6 displacing 2.7 and 3.5 liters that give the F-150 a surprising amount of performance without sacrificing efficiency. With a lightweight body design, hauling becomes simplified due to the weight redistribution. Because of this, the 2017 F-150 gives the truck the highest payload and towing ratings of any ½-ton pickup in the market.

2017 Ford F-150 Specs (XL 2WD Short Bed Regular Cab)
  • Engine: V6 Flex Fuel 3.5 Liter
  • Trim: XL 2WD Short Bed Regular Cab
  • Class: Full-Size Pickup LD
  • Horsepower: 283 @ 6500 rpm
  • Transmission: SelectShift 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6R80E)
  • Body Style: Truck
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity:3 persons
2017 Ford F-150 Gas Mileage

The base model 2017 Ford F-150 is rated at 18 City/24 Highway by the EPA.

2017 Ford F-150 Safety Features

The Ford F-150 earned five-star safety ratings from the NHTSA, as well as Top Safety Pick status from the IIHS. The F-150 was able to earn these ratings thanks to standard Driver and passenger front airbags, seat-mounted side airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, Forward Collision Warning, anti-lock brakes, and rollover prevention software.

RumbleOn has used trucks for sale including the 2017 Ford F-150.

In the market for a new truck? RumbleOn has plenty to choose from. Whether you're a Ford, Chevy, Dodge or Toyota, we have the truck you're looking for. We buy used trucks and sell them, too. The best part is when you buy a truck from us, you'll automatically receive a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-Day or 150-Mile Money Back Guarantee, third-party full condition report, and affordable door-to-door shipping. Experience the RumbleOn difference today!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 21:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pMODEL OVERVIEW : 2017 Ford F-150 Reviews and Specs
PU
05:01pAECOM : to launch PFAS solution DE-FLUORO™ at CleanUp 2019 in Adelaide
BU
04:47pDAIMLER : 2019 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
04:32pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One Gran Premio Heineken D'Italia – Race – Sunday
PU
04:29pARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2019
PR
04:12pDELTA AIR LINES : relief flight to Bahamas evacuates Dorian survivors, delivers 4,700 pounds of supplies (Article)
PU
04:09pSAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, HSBC and Samba - source
RE
04:07pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : announces the appointment of Serge Van Herck as new CEO including a transition period with the CEO ad interim Pierre De Muelenaere until the end of 2019. Pierre De Muelenaere announces his decision to leave for new projects on January 1, 2020.
PU
04:04pSAMBA FINANCIAL SJSC : JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
RE
04:02pPG&E : San Francisco Offers to Buy PG&E Wires in City -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally
2MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : DORIAN INDUSTRY INSURED LOSSES SEEN IN SEVERAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS: Munich R..
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4ECA : ECA : equips Shanghai University...
5Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban says Iraq will cut oil output from October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group