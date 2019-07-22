Model Overview: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Reviews and Specs

Along with the Wrangler, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a popular model among Jeep enthusiasts. The five-passenger Grand Cherokee is Jeep's largest, most expensive, and, depending on other trim levels, the most luxurious of the Jeep fleet.

Since its debut in 1993, the Grand Cherokee has always seemed to strike the perfect note with buyers. This SUV has been through four major revisions with its most recent body redesign in 2014. It's as fun to drive as you would expect, and the 2017 version has updated goodies located throughout the vehicle.

The 2017 Grand Cherokee is on par with the famed Wrangler in terms of sales. 2017 saw five additional models -- Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit, SRT, and the new Trailhawk -- and the Grand Cherokee offers multiple roles like an all-weather family wagon, yacht-on-wheels, and staunch off-roader in a sleek-looking all-in-one package.

Video Source: GommeBlog.it: Car & Performance YouTube

The Grand Cherokee comes in four engine types which are all tied to an 8-speed automatic transmission. If you're a fan of the stick shift, it would be wise to stick to the Wrangler model. The 295-hp, 260-lb-ft 3.6-liter 'Pentastar' V-6 is standard in all models except the SRT, or you can choose from the 360-hp, 390-lb-ft 5.7-liter V-8, and 240-hp, 420-lb-ft 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6. If you want to spring for the ultimate Grand Cherokee model, the SRT has everything you're looking for in terms of power with a 475-hp, 470-lb-ft 6.4-liter V8 that will scream down the road.



For those that are looking or a base-model Jeep Grand Cherokee, you can't go wrong either way. While it does come without all of the bells and whistles the SRT offers, or even the more expensive models, you still get a lot of car for the money. One thing to note, the base-model Jeep Grand Cherokee does not come with four-wheel drive capability. Its key competitors include the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner, Land Rover LR4, and Volkswagen Touareg.

The base-model Jeep Grand Cherokee's (Laredo 2WD) specs are as follows:

Engine : V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar

: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar Trim : Laredo 2WD

: Laredo 2WD Class : Premium Mid-Size Utility

: Premium Mid-Size Utility Horsepower: 295 @ 6400 RPM

295 @ 6400 RPM Transmission : 8-Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual mode (850RE)

: 8-Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual mode (850RE) Body Style : SUV/Crossover

: SUV/Crossover Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity: 5 persons

Video Source: TestDriven YouTube

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 19 City/ 26 Highway, while the SRT model offers an EPA-rating of 13 City/19 Highway.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee safety features earn a perfect five-star rating from NHTSA on four-wheel drive-equipped models, however, rear-drive models only get four stars. As far as front and side crash ratings, both models earn five stars. For rollovers, the RWD version gets three stars while 4WD gets four stars. Active safety features are aplenty in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee including forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure with blind-spot warning systems.

Featured Photo by Aaron Curtis from Pexels

