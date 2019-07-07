Log in
Model Overview: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Reviews and Specs

07/07/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Images of the sporty and durable Jeep Wrangler tackling boulders and tough terrain are closely tied with most mental images of off-road vehicles, and it is perhaps one of the most popular and iconic off-road vehicles in the automotive world.

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler offers an almost unstoppable off-road vehicle, and the American icon comes in many different editions for drivers to choose from. Below are the Jeep Wrangler specs and reviews reported from drivers and research of the 2017 Sport model.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Review

The four-seater 2017 Jeep Wrangler comes with 28 different edition and trims that offer such classic Jeep perks as unstoppable off-road power and the classic look of the rugged American icon. As far as the Jeep Wrangler reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 model include a sluggish powertrain and lacks some of the tech amenities and driver-assist features that are seen in many cars today. The 2017 Wrangler Sport also doesn't provide the option for side airbags, with less-than-stellar side crash test results reported by the NHSTA.

Video Source: Egolf Brevard YouTube

As far as amenities go, the 2017 base model of the Jeep Wrangler Sport comes with Command-Trac four-wheel drive, 16' steel wheels, tow hooks, Dana front and rear axles, skid plates, CD player with an audio jack for MP3, and drain plugs for a washable interior.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs
  • Engine: V6 3.6 Liter Pentastar
  • Trim: Sport
  • Class: Compact Utility
  • Horsepower: 285@6400
  • Body Style: SUV/Crossover
  • Drivetrain: 4WD
  • Fuel Type: Unleaded Regular
  • Seating Capacity:4

What's it like to own a Jeep? Check out this video to get a feel.

Video Source: Blacked Out Jeep Wrangler YouTube

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Fuel Economy

The Sport model can be had with a five-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, and the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Gas Mileage has an EPA-rating of 17 City/ 21 Hwy. This rating is about average for the Jeep Wrangler gas mileage across all editions for 2017, with the four-door Unlimited coming in a bit lower at 16/20 mpg.


2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport Safety

Out of the possible five stars, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport safety test earned an NHSTA low three-star rating on rollover and frontal crashes while the IIHS testing scores reflected a 'good' level for the moderate-overlap front crash test.


Buy a Used Jeep Wrangler Online from RumbleOn!

Our vehicles are Rumble Ready, and we offer a full money-back guarantee on all online purchases. Add in a 30-Day Mechanical Guarantee, shipping straight to your driveway, and our Trade for Anything policy, you've got the easiest way to buy your next vehicle online!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 23:27:09 UTC
