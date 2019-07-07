Model Overview: 2017 Mazda Miata Reviews and Specs

New for the 2017 model year, the fourth-generation Mazda Miata MX-5 RF was released with a sleek and sexy retractable fastback or power-folding hardtop. The Miata has long been a best-selling roadster, and the model's popularity has continued throughout the entirety of its history.

With a 155-horsepower, 2.0-liter, I-4 producing 148-lbs of torque at the rear wheels, the Miata has been slimmed down for the 2017 model, beating out its fiercest competitor, the Subaru BRZ, in strength and driving experience. Below are the 2017 Mazda Miata specs and reviews reported from research and drivers of the RF Launch Edition.

The 2017 Miata has been touted as one of the best 'fair-weather toys' and comes with 12 different model options that offer everything from soft convertible tops to a new 'Machine Gray' color option to add to the RF's exclusivity. As far as Mazda Miata reviews from drivers, downsides of the 2017 models include an abundance of loud road noise in the soft-top models and limited active safety features. However, it should be noted that due to the folding hardtop design and the flying buttress behind the seats, the MX-5 Miata's trunk space is not limited. Miata also creates their seats with slim mesh webbing in place of traditional foam to make room for taller drivers as well as space to recline without reducing seat comfort.

Mazda Miata safety features of the MX-5 are not recorded as the Miata is too small to adequately place crash test dummies and required sensors in place for testing. However, the MX-5 was created in accordance to safety regulations, and the i-ACTIVESENSE blind spot detection, lane departure warnings, and rear cross-traffic alert features of the Miata come standard on the MX-5's Grand Touring Model.

Amenities of the 2017 MX-5 Miata are four wheel disc brakes with ABS, Bluetooth connections, keyless ignition, navigation features, text to speech, and LED lights.

Engine: 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter SKYACTIV-G®

Trim: RF Launch Edition (Auto) Convertible

Class: Convertible

Horsepower: 155@6000

Body Style: Convertible

Drivetrain: RWD

Fuel Type: Unleaded Premium

Seating Capacity: 2

The 2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF gas mileage has an EPA-rating of 27 City/ 34 Hwy with the standard six-speed manual transmission, with the optional six-speed automatic coming in at 27/36.

The Mazda Miata MX-5 RF's size prevented the IIHS and NHSTA from being able to conduct a crash safety test. However, the Grand Touring model comes standard with Mazda's i-ACTIVESENSE active safety technology. The lack of this technology is seen as a downside to every model below the Grand Touring MX-5. However, all Miata MX-5 editions were created per national best practices and safety regulations.

