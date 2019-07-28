Model Overview: 2017 Nissan Maxima Reviews and Specs

The 2017 Nissan Maxima continues the long legacy of one of Nissan's best-selling models, only this time with a bump in available technology. New for the 2017 model is the addition of Apple CarPlay connectivity, which comes standard on all trim levels: S, SV, SL, SR, and Platinum.

It doesn't stop there. The all-new Medallion package includes a rear spoiler, 180-inch wheels, illuminated door sills, and interior and exterior accent lighting. This broadens the appeal for customers looking for a sporty sedan that offers the latest in automotive technological advances.

Now considered a semi-premium sedan in the Nissan lineup, the Maxima sits above the Altima in price yet sets itself apart from the pack with a responsive and strong powertrain, bold styling, top-quality interior materials, and standard navigation system. All of these perks help push the 2017 Nissan Maxima into must-buy territory.

The 2017 Nissan Maxima design was new for the 2016 model. Though a carryover from the previous year, the car doesn't skimp on power with a 3.5-liter V-6 that maxes out at 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the Maxima's only powertrain choice, but customers won't be disappointed as it provides a comfortable drive. The bold body design is reflective of Nissan's jump into a more futuristic styling choice that compliments the car's lines well. A 'floating' C-pillar is highlighted and, in some trim levels, interior accents and a diamond-cut pattern are pleasing to the eye.

This sedan offers comfort that is unlike many of its sedan counterparts. Combined with a 0-60mph time of 58 seconds, it more than deserves its moniker of Four-Door Sports Car (4DSC). Despite its CVT powertrain, the car is a lot more powerful than it looks offering responsive steering. The Maxima, according to MotorTrend's First Test review, is a 'well-developed platform that ought to be attractive to buyers who'd prefer German sedan driving attributes.'

When it comes to safety features, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is loaded with several including an around-view camera monitor, adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision prevention system that can automatically apply the brakes to prevent a crash.

The base-model 2017 Nissan Maxima specs include:

Engine : V6 3.5 Liter

: V6 3.5 Liter Trim : S Sedan

: S Sedan Class : Premium Passenger Car

: Premium Passenger Car Horsepower: 300@6400 RPM

300@6400 RPM Transmission : Xtronic Continuously Variable Automatic Mode Select w/ Manual Mode

: Xtronic Continuously Variable Automatic Mode Select w/ Manual Mode Body Style : Sedan

: Sedan Drivetrain : FWD

: FWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Premium

: Unleaded Premium Seating Capacity: 5 persons

The 2017 Nissan Maxima gas mileage is rated at 21 City/30 Highway by the EPA.

2017 Nissan Maxima Safety Features

The Nissan Maxima received a five-star rating from the NHTSA, which is the highest score possible. It also earned a Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) from the IIHS for its performance in the small overlap front test and available forward collision prevention system. Both tests resulted in an 'Excellent' rating and 'Superior' rating, respectively.

