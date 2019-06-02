Log in
Model Overview: 2018 Tesla Model 3 Reviews and Specs

06/02/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 is truly in a class of its own. Everything about the car is completely new and was conceived with the mainstream consumer in mind. It's Tesla's first stab at creating a truly affordable all-electric vehicle.

Video Source: Automobile TV YouTube

This particular model slots a little below the full-size Model S sedan and Model X crossover. The Model 3 is a traditional 5-seat sedan only with the capability to travel long distances on not a drip of gasoline.

When it comes to power Motor Trend put it best, 'Our Model 3...shot effortlessly forward when our Tesla minder flattened the accelerator. Despite the fact that our car was loaded down with five people, acceleration was quick, smooth, and quiet. Typical Tesla.' As you can see, the Model 3 falls in line with its Tesla counterparts.

Trade anything for a Tesla! Get your trade-in value online.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Review

This car pushes other long-haul vehicles to their limit with an estimated 215-mile range combined with a 0-60 mph hit that takes all but 6 seconds, which is incredibly impressive for an all-electric vehicle. Along with its rumored best-safety-tested-car-ever reputation, it features some technology that is truly eye-opening. Autopilot hardware is included with the ability to use the company's supercharger networked designed for the Model S.

The interior features a simple design that doesn't sacrifice comfort. A large center-mounted horizontal screen replaces the driver information display and the vertical infotainment screen that are used in the automaker's current models. If you're looking for a futuristic look, you'll find it in the Model 3. The size of the vehicle is comparable to BMW's 3 Series/4 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. As far as the body design is concerned, the Model 3 is constructed of a steel unit-body with aluminum panels.


2018 Tesla Model 3 Specs

The base-model 2018 Tesla Model 3 specs include:

  • Engine: Single Electric Motor
  • Trim: Base Sedan
  • Class: Premium Passenger Car
  • Horsepower: N/R
  • Transmission: 1 Speed Automatic
  • Body Style: Sedan
  • Drivetrain: RWD
  • Fuel Type: Electric
  • Seating Capacity: 5 persons
2018 Tesla Model 3 Fuel Economy

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 'gas mileage' has an EPA-rating of 123 City/136 Highway. However, the Tesla Model 3 is an electric car that uses a battery in place of fuel. The EPA rating stated above is the range of the electric vehicle before needed charge.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Safety

The Tesla Model 3 received an all-around five-star safety rating from NHTSA, the highest possible rating issued by the agency. All tests conducted were frontal, side and rollover crashes. The Model 3 received five stars in each category including sub categories such as side barrier and pole crashes. The car's lack of an internal combustion engine does wonders for its safety ratings. In addition, Tesla vehicles tend to be resistant to rollovers due to the battery pack's location at the bottom of the car thus resulting in a low center of gravity.

Video Source: DPCcars YouTube

Buy a used Tesla Model 3 online from RumbleOn!

The way of the future is now, and RumbleOn is ready to introduce you to the greatness of Tesla. We carry the Model 3 as well as other vehicles in the Tesla line. You won't find a better deal on Teslas and other used cars, trucks, motorcycles, and ATVs we have for sale. With every vehicle purchase you'll receive a third-party full condition report, 90-Day Mechanical Guarantee, 3-day or 150-mile Money Back Guarantee, and affordable shipping straight to your driveway. That's the RumbleOn advantage!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 17:08:01 UTC
