Model Overview: 2018 Yukon Denali Reviews and Specs

The 2018 GMC Yukon Denali is a luxury SUV that continues to shine in the full-size category. Since 1999, it has been one of GMC's best-selling models and continues to be a successful model for the GMC brand.

2018 saw a few changes including a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Yukon and Yukon XL also received minor exterior design changes for a fresh look. The cabin comfortably seats 8 people, rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available for those seeking a little more adventure in their drive. Though the purchase price for the 2018 Yukon Denali is on the expensive side, owners are sure to enjoy the redesign upgrades as well as a 10-speed transmission for a better driving experience.

2018 Yukon Denali Review

There are two engine types that are available: 5.3-liter V8 with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque in the SLE and SLT trims, and a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft in the Denali grade. The 5.3-liter is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and the 6.2-liter has a 10-speed automatic. If it's towing capacity you seek, you'll be satisfied with the 8,500 pounds for the standard Yukon with rear-drive while four-wheel-drive options can tow 8,200 pounds.

As expected, fuel economy isn't the best. While the standard-wheelbase Yukon offers 16/23 mpg city/highway, the Denali is rated at 14/23 mpg city/highway. Just by looking at the vehicle, low gas mileage is to be expected. Cargo space ranges from 15.3 cubic feet behind the third row, to 51.7 cubic feet behind the second row, and 94.7 cubic feet behind the front seats. The longer wheelbase models offer even more cargo space with 39.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 76.7 cubic feet behind the second row, and 121.1 cubic feet behind the front seats. Customers with large families are encouraged to purchase the longer-wheelbase model.

Standard features are ample. These include 18-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, Bose premium audio system, parking sensors, GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system with 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, tri-zone climate control, and rear-seat reminder system. If you're wanting to upgrade to every option available, enjoy power-operated split-folding second- and third-row seats, leather interior, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, keyless entry/start, navigation, active noise cancellation, Magnetic Ride Control, 4G LTE connection services, and a programmable power liftgate.

2018 Yukon Denali Specs

The base-model 2018 Yukon Denali specs include:

Engine : V8 5.3-liter EcoTec3

: V8 5.3-liter EcoTec3 Trim : SLE 2WD

: SLE 2WD Class : Premium Full-Size Utility

: Premium Full-Size Utility Horsepower: 355 @ 5600 rpm

355 @ 5600 rpm Transmission : Hydra-Matic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6L80)

: Hydra-Matic 6 Speed Automatic Mode Select with Manual Mode (6L80) Body Style : SUV/Crossover

: SUV/Crossover Drivetrain : RWD

: RWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Regular

: Unleaded Regular Seating Capacity: 8/9 persons

2018 Yukon Denali Fuel Efficiency

The 2018 Yukon Denali gas mileage is rated at 14 City/23 Highway by the EPA.

2018 Yukon Denali Safety Features

The Yukon Denali earned a four-star overall score (out of five stars) from the NHTSA. Active safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

