Model Overview: 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Reviews and Specs

The 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI doesn't offer much in the way of a redesign simply because the 2018 model was the model's refresh year. However, there is still plenty to love about the 2019 VW Golf GTI.

Out of all the models offered in the Volkswagen family, the GTI is the most affordable. This 7th generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is armed with an Autobahn-tuned sport suspension that makes handling this car around curves a thrill. Gripping slippery surfaces has never been easier in a hatchback than now. Progressive power steering with variable assistance, a turbocharged engine, and more make this the most sought-after Golf GTI to date.

The entire Golf family is considered one of the best sportscars for beginners and consists of the base model Golf hatchback, the SportWagen, e-Golf EV, and high-performance Golf-R. In regards to the base-model Golf GTI, there are plenty of goodies. For starters, the engine is a turbocharged 2.0L TSI that comes packed with plenty of performance. 228 horsepower greets each driver along with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential and performance brakes on all four wheels. You'll feel like a true pilot due to the driving mode selection. You're in charge of how the car performs due to selectable features including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport and Custom.

The adaptive chassis control offers three settings of suspension firmness. This feature controls the damper valves with a refined control algorithm. The wheel sensors and front/rear acceleration sensors send input signals that adjust the damping force which will, in turn, selectively apply force. In plain English, that means your ride will be smooth and comfortable. The limited-slip differential monitors performance indicators including vehicle speed, wheel rotation, and lateral G-forces. Performance brakes round out the undercarriage features and provide high-performance stopping power.

Technologically speaking, the GTI is stacked. An 8-inch touchscreen display greets every driver with a prominent display. You can also enjoy a touchscreen navigation system with a glass display complete with dynamic route guidance offering turn-by-turn information.

Also included is a Fender® Premium Audio System with 400 watts of power and an eight-speaker setup, premium color Multifunction Display (MFD) that shows media, compatible phone, and vehicle information, and SiriusXM® All Access offering music, major sporting events, and entertainment news with a 3-month trial subscription.

2019 Volkwagen GTI Specs

Engine : 4-Cyl Turbo 2.0 Liter

: 4-Cyl Turbo 2.0 Liter Trim : S (Manual) Hatchback

: S (Manual) Hatchback Class : Compact Passenger Car

: Compact Passenger Car Horsepower: 228 @ 4700

228 @ 4700 Transmission : 6 Speed Manual

: 6 Speed Manual Body Style : Hatchback

: Hatchback Drivetrain : FWD

: FWD Fuel Type : Unleaded Premium

: Unleaded Premium Seating Capacity: 5 persons

The base model 2019 Volkswagen GTI Gas Mileage is rated at 25 City/33 Highway by the EPA.

The Volkswagen GTI includes several safety features including adaptive cruise control with stop/go capability, blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking with collision warning, self-parking system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high beam headlights. All models will come with a rearview camera.

While 2019 results are not yet available, the 2018 model received the highest NHTSA rating of five stars and the highest rating of Good in every category except the IIHS crash test. The 2019 model is expected to fare well in all crash safety tests.

