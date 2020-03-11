Modell's Files for Bankruptcy, Plans To Close Down All Stores

By Soma Biswas

Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday and said it plans to shutter all its stores, a stark outcome even considering the challenges facing today's bricks-and-mortar retailers.

A fixture in New York and its surrounding suburbs, Modell's became the latest homegrown retail chain in the region to file for bankruptcy in recent months after luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. and gourmet grocer Fairway Market.

The chapter 11 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark, N.J., comes despite an unusually public campaign by Mitchell Modell, the company's chief executive and the fourth-generation scion of its founding family, to enlist the support of vendors and landlords in a turnaround. In television interviews, he talked openly about discussions with landlords and possible buyers that are typically kept secret.

Mr. Modell on Wednesday said he believed that a liquidation "provides the greatest recovery for our creditors."

"This is certainly not the outcome I wanted," he said.

Modell's said it would continue discussions with financial creditors about a potential recapitalization of the business through asset sales or an equity investment. The company has 153 stores located mainly in the Northeast.

Burt Flickinger, a retail consultant at Strategic Resource Group, said Modell's "remained the last of the big city brands" after years of declining sales at sporting-goods stores and the bankruptcies of other regional and national athletic-gear chains.

Modell's said its "lenders and longstanding partners will provide the company with the financial flexibility to operate the business in the near-term," including paying employees and vendors.

The company has been fighting for its life since 2019, when The Wall Street Journal reported the company had hired restructuring advisers to help it cope with competition from retail behemoths such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

The revelation spooked suppliers, which cut daily shipments to the company's distribution center by more than half. Modell's spent the ensuing weeks stabilizing the business and convincing vendors it wasn't about to disappear.

Modell's fortunes have always risen and fallen along with New York-area sports teams -- the Yankees, Giants, Nets and Knicks -- and their ability to generate sales of team gear at any given moment.

A dearth of local championship-caliber teams in the past two years dented sales at Modell's, while a warm winter hurt demand for boots and sweatshirts, Mr. Modell said in a recent interview. The company stopped paying landlords and vendors in January after dismal sales during the holidays.

Modell's bankruptcy follows a long list of sporting goods chains that have collapsed into bankruptcy in recent years -- most of them liquidating and disappearing for good. Sports Authority Holdings Inc. liquidated after filing for bankruptcy in 2016. The company behind Eastern Mountain Sports and Bob's Stores filed for bankruptcy twice, in 2016 and 2017, eventually selling to Sports Direct International PLC.

In 2017, the company that owned Michigan-based MC Sports filed for bankruptcy and liquidated. Golfsmith International Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy in 2016, selling itself to Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

