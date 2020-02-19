Moderate growth in average earnings (Media Release)

MEDIA RELEASE

20 February 2020 Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Moderate growth in average earnings

The average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults in Australia in November 2019 was $1,659 (trend), according to new Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures released today.

This was an increase of 1.5 per cent over the past six months and an annual increase of 3.2 per cent.

Chief Economist at the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'The 3.2 per cent increase equates to around $52 per week. This is up from the 2.5 per cent increase ($39 per week) we saw at the same time in the previous year.'

'Over the year, growth in average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults was higher in the private sector, which increased by 3.4 per cent compared with 2.6 per cent in the public sector. However, overall average earnings in the public sector remained higher than in the private sector.'

Over the year, workers in Victoria posted the highest percentage increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults, while the industry with the strongest growth was Construction.

Further details are available in Average Weekly Earnings, November 2019 (cat. no. 6302.0), available for free download from the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au.

