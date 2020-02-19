Log in
Moderate growth in average earnings (Media Release)

02/19/2020 | 09:32pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

20 February 2020

Embargoed: 11.30 am (Canberra time)

Moderate growth in average earnings


The average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults in Australia in November 2019 was $1,659 (trend), according to new Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures released today.

This was an increase of 1.5 per cent over the past six months and an annual increase of 3.2 per cent.

Chief Economist at the ABS, Bruce Hockman, said: 'The 3.2 per cent increase equates to around $52 per week. This is up from the 2.5 per cent increase ($39 per week) we saw at the same time in the previous year.'

'Over the year, growth in average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults was higher in the private sector, which increased by 3.4 per cent compared with 2.6 per cent in the public sector. However, overall average earnings in the public sector remained higher than in the private sector.'

Over the year, workers in Victoria posted the highest percentage increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings for full-time adults, while the industry with the strongest growth was Construction.

Further details are available in Average Weekly Earnings, November 2019 (cat. no. 6302.0), available for free download from the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media notes:

  • Percentage movements in average weekly earnings can be affected by changes in both the level of earnings per employee and in the composition of employment. Factors which can contribute to compositional change include variations in the proportion of full-time, part-time, casual and junior employees; variations in the occupational distribution within and across industries; and variations in the distribution of employment between industries.
  • Estimates of percentage change have been calculated using unrounded estimates and may be different from, but are more accurate than, movements obtained from calculating percentage changes using the rounded estimates presented in this publication.
  • Please ensure when reporting on ABS data that you attribute the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or the ABS) as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact ABS Media on 1300 175 070 or at media@abs.gov.au (8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our media release notification service to be notified of ABS media releases or publications upon their release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 02:31:07 UTC
