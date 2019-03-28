Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

‧The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$265,449,000 (2017: HK$319,919,000), representing a decrease of approximately HK$54,470,000 or 17.0% as compared with the prior year. Profit for 2018 was approximately HK$83,240,000, representing a decrease of approximately HK$74,123,000 or 47.1% as compared with the prior year. The decrease in profit was mainly caused by (i) the re-financing of bank loans of the Group in January 2018 that resulted in the one-offwrite-off of capitalised interest and fee and related exchange losses of approximately HK$25,463,000 in aggregate; (ii) the turnaround of an unrealised net foreign exchange differences (which had no actual cash impact on the Group's cash flow) arose from certain inter-company balances within the Group denominated in foreign currencies (2018: an unrealised net foreign exchange loss of HK$9,492,000; 2017: an unrealised net foreign exchange gain of HK$23,670,000) as a result of the depreciation of the foreign currencies against Hong Kong Dollars as at 31 December 2018; (iii) the increase in administrative expense mainly arising from the research and development related expenditure of new product under development of HK$13,761,000 in 2018 (2017: Nil).

‧The net cash flows from operating activities for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approximately HK$204,893,000 (2017: HK$194,673,000), representing an increase of approximately HK$10,220,000 or 5.2% as compared with the prior year.

‧Basic earnings per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to HK8.6 cents (2017: HK15.6 cents).

‧The Board recommended a final dividend of HK1.4 cents per ordinary share out of the share premium account for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: HK2.1 cents). Subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting, the final dividend will be payable on 24 June 2019 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 3 June 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

- 2 -