Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

0
03/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3600)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's revenue in 2018 was approximately HK$2,315,467,000, representing an increase of approximately HK$134,175,000 or 6.2% as compared with the prior year.

Gross profit for 2018 was approximately HK$1,079,336,000, representing an increase of approximately HK$17,824,000 or 1.7% as compared with the prior year.

- 1 -

The Group's EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$265,449,000 (2017: HK$319,919,000), representing a decrease of approximately HK$54,470,000 or 17.0% as compared with the prior year. Profit for 2018 was approximately HK$83,240,000, representing a decrease of approximately HK$74,123,000 or 47.1% as compared with the prior year. The decrease in profit was mainly caused by (i) the re-financing of bank loans of the Group in January 2018 that resulted in the one-offwrite-off of capitalised interest and fee and related exchange losses of approximately HK$25,463,000 in aggregate; (ii) the turnaround of an unrealised net foreign exchange differences (which had no actual cash impact on the Group's cash flow) arose from certain inter-company balances within the Group denominated in foreign currencies (2018: an unrealised net foreign exchange loss of HK$9,492,000; 2017: an unrealised net foreign exchange gain of HK$23,670,000) as a result of the depreciation of the foreign currencies against Hong Kong Dollars as at 31 December 2018; (iii) the increase in administrative expense mainly arising from the research and development related expenditure of new product under development of HK$13,761,000 in 2018 (2017: Nil).

The net cash flows from operating activities for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approximately HK$204,893,000 (2017: HK$194,673,000), representing an increase of approximately HK$10,220,000 or 5.2% as compared with the prior year.

Basic earnings per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 amounted to HK8.6 cents (2017: HK15.6 cents).

The Board recommended a final dividend of HK1.4 cents per ordinary share out of the share premium account for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: HK2.1 cents). Subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting, the final dividend will be payable on 24 June 2019 to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on 3 June 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

3

2,315,467

2,181,292

Cost of sales

(1,236,131)

(1,119,780)

Gross profit

1,079,336

1,061,512

Other income and gains

3

11,344

23,912

Selling and distribution expenses

(275,142)

(265,926)

Administrative expenses

(630,558)

(586,525)

Other operating expenses

(12,533)

(1,582)

Finance costs

5

(51,516)

(28,582)

Share of losses of associates

(1,929)

(1,288)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4

119,002

201,521

Income tax expense

6

(35,762)

(44,158)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

83,240

157,363

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

85,391

155,371

Non-controlling interests

(2,151)

1,992

83,240

157,363

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS

OF THE COMPANY

Basic

8

HK8.6 cents

HK15.6 cents

Diluted

8

HK8.6 cents

HK15.6 cents

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

83,240

157,363

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

(110,681)

155,284

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax

(110,681)

155,284

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

FOR THE YEAR

(27,441)

312,647

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

(25,202)

310,542

Non-controlling interests

(2,239)

2,105

(27,441)

312,647

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

10

433,810

326,703

Prepaid land lease payments

11,817

12,652

Goodwill

9

1,329,523

1,389,250

Intangible assets

330,561

384,046

Investments in associates

8,396

10,325

Deferred tax assets

10,814

9,090

Long term prepayments and deposits

10

21,771

60,653

Total non-current assets

2,146,692

2,192,719

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

110,906

81,861

Trade receivables

11

380,443

413,682

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

58,294

59,858

Due from an associate

55

274

Current tax assets

17,796

10,709

Pledged deposits

11,482

12,467

Cash and cash equivalents

380,393

368,660

Total current assets

959,369

947,511

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

12

64,319

57,195

Other payables and accruals

170,440

179,947

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

13

30,171

270,360

Tax payable

40,152

43,477

Total current liabilities

305,082

550,979

NET CURRENT ASSETS

654,287

396,532

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

2,800,979

2,589,251

- 5 -

