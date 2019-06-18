Log in
Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

06/18/2019 | 01:29am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3600)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Kwan Ngai Kit

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Chan Kwun Fung, Chan Kwun Pan, Ngai Shing Kin, Ngai Chi Ho Alwin, Chan Chi Yuen, Chan Ronald Yik Long and Chan Yik Yu as executive directors, and Cheung Wai Bun Charles, J.P., Chan Yue Kwong Michael, Wong Ho Ching and Cheung Wai Man William as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Modern Dental Group Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 05:28:06 UTC
