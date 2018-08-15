Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3600)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for six months ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Chan Kwun Fung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Chan Kwun Fung, Chan Kwun Pan, Ngai Shing Kin, Ngai Chi Ho Alwin, Chan Chi Yuen, Chan Ronald Yik Long and Chan Yik Yu as executive Directors, and Cheung Wai Bun Charles J.P., Chan Yue Kwong Michael, Wong Ho Ching and Cheung Wai Man William as independent non-executive Directors.