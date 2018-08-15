Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:26am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3600)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for six months ended 30 June 2018 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Chan Kwun Fung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Chan Kwun Fung, Chan Kwun Pan, Ngai Shing Kin, Ngai Chi Ho Alwin, Chan Chi Yuen, Chan Ronald Yik Long and Chan Yik Yu as executive Directors, and Cheung Wai Bun Charles J.P., Chan Yue Kwong Michael, Wong Ho Ching and Cheung Wai Man William as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Modern Dental Group Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aHNA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
07:15aHEIJMANS : continues improvement in first half of 2018
GL
07:11aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
07:11aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
PU
07:11aFUJIFILM : 2018 EISA Awards for FUJIFILM X-H1
PU
07:11aLEONI : raises sales forecast following good performance in the 1st half
PU
07:10aBIOTEST AG : Cytotect(R) CP prevents transmission of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) to the unborn baby in pregnant women who are infected with CMV for the first time
EQ
07:07aPFIZER : Progress in curbing trachoma, a blinding, infectious disease
AQ
07:05aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
EQ
07:05aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL : reports H1 2018 figures and adjusts financial guidance
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5VILLA WORLD LTD : VILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Villa World posts fifth consecutive year of double digit profit ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.