Modern Dental : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

MODERN DENTAL GROUP LIMITED 現代牙科集團有限公司

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF

THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

(revised on 21 December 2018)

FORMATION

The audit committee (the "Committee") of Modern Dental Group Limited (the "Company") was formed pursuant to the resolution of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") passed on 25 November 2015.

COMPOSITION AND QUORUM

2. The Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the non-executive directors of the Company and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive directors of the Company. The quorum for a meeting of the Committee shall be two members.

3. At least one of the Committee members shall be an independent non-executive director of the Company with appropriate qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required in Rule 3.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

4. The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and should be an independent non-executive director of the Company.

5. A former partner of the Company's existing external auditors should be prohibited from acting as a Committee member for a period of 2 years as from the date of his / her ceasing (a) to be a partner of that external auditors; or (b) to have any financial interest in the external auditors.

6. The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee. The secretary of the Committee or in his/her absence, his/her representative or any one member of the Committee, shall be the secretary of the meetings of the Committee.

ATTENDANCE AT MEETINGS

Attendees shall normally include the Committee's members, the head of internal audit (where an internal audit function exists), representative(s) of the external auditors and those with meaningful input to the Committee's activities. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external and internal auditors (if any) without executive members of the Board present.

FREQUENCY AND PROCEEDINGS OF MEETINGS

8. The Committee shall hold at least two regular meetings in a year to review and discuss the interim and annual financial statements of the Company. Additional meetings of the Committee may be held as and when requested.

9. The Committee shall meet with the external auditors at least twice a year. The external auditors may request a meeting if they consider necessary.

The provisions of the articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the meetings of the directors of the Company so far as the same are applicable and not inconsistent with the provisions of these terms of reference shall mutatis mutandis apply to regulate the meetings and the proceedings of the meetings of the Committee.

AUTHORITY

11. The Committee is authorised by the Board to investigate any activity within its functions and responsibilities outlined in total terms of reference. It is authorised to seek any information it requires from any employee and all employees will be directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee.

12. The Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain external legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers this necessary. The Committee shall be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties.

13. The Committee is authorised by the Board to request the independent compliance department of the Company for information or report on non-compliance issues of the Company.

DUTIES

The duties of the Committee shall be :

(a) to be primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any questions of resignation or dismissal of that auditor;

(b) to review and monitor the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards. The Committee should discuss with the auditor the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences and ensure co-ordination where more than one audit firm is involved;

(c) to develop and implement policy on the engagement of an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" shall include any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party having knowledge of all relevant information would reasonably conclude as part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying any matters in respect of which it considers that action or improvement is needed and making recommendations as to the steps to be taken;

(d) to monitor integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly

reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on:

(i) any changes in accounting policies and practices;

(ii) major judgmental areas;

(iii) significant adjustments resulting from audit;

(iv) the going concern assumptions and any qualifications;

(v) compliance with accounting standards; and

(vi) compliance with the Listing Rules and other legal requirements in relation to financial reporting;

(e) in regard to (d) above:- (i) members of the Committee must liaise with the Board and senior management and the Committee must meet, at least twice a year, with the Company's auditors; and (ii) the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in such reports and accounts and must give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors;

(f) to review the Company's financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate board risk committee, or by the Board itself, to review the Company's risk management and internal control systems;

(g) to discuss with management the risk management and internal control systems to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective systems including the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programs and budget staff of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function;

(h) to consider any findings of major investigations on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;

(i) to discuss problems and reservations arising from the interim and annual audits, and any matters the auditor(s) may wish to discuss (in the absence of management where necessary);

(j) to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management in respect of accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response;

(k) to review the Company's statement on internal control systems (where one is included in the annual report) prior to endorsement by the Board;

(l) where an internal audit function exists, to review the internal audit programme, to ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor the effectiveness of the internal audit function;

(m) to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter;

(n) to report to the Board on the matters set out in the terms of reference of the Committee and in the Code on Corporate Governance Practice (Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules);

(o) to review the financial and accounting policies and practices of the Company and its subsidiaries;

(p) to review arrangements by which employees of the Company may, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting, internal control or other matters, and to ensure that proper arrangements are in place for fair and independent investigation of such matters and for appropriate follow-up action;

(q) to act as the key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the external auditor; and

(r) to consider other topics, as defined by the Board.

REPORTING PROCEDURES