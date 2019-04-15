Modern Dental : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: _Modern Dental Group Limited_

Stock code: _3600_______ Date submitted: _15 April 2019_______

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each________________________

I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares No. of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 986,746,000 (Note 2) 1 April 2019 (Note 3) 100,000 Share repurchased on 29 March 2019, but not yet cancelled Share repurchased on 100,000 0.0101% 15 April 2019 but not yet cancelled Closing balance as at 986,746,000 (Note 8) 15 April 2019 Notes to Section I:

