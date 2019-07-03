Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modern Dental : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: _Modern Dental Group Limited_

Stock code: _3600_______

Date submitted: _3 July 2019_______

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each________________________

I.

Issued shares as a % of

Closing market price

% discount/

existing number of issued

per share of the

Issues of shares

No. of shares

Issue price per share

premium of issue price

shares before relevant

immediately preceding

(Notes 6 and 7)

(Notes 1 and 7)

to market price

share issue

business day

(Note 7)

(Notes 4, 6 and 7)

(Note 5)

Opening balance as at

986,746,000

(Note 2)

2 July 2019

(Note 3)

5,200,000

Share repurchased on

29 March 2019,

15 April 2019,

16 April 2019,

17 April 2019,

18 April 2019,

23 April 2019,

24 April 2019,

25 April 2019,

26 April 2019,

29 April 2019,

30 April 2019,

2 May 2019,

3 May 2019,

6 May 2019,

7 May 2019,

For Main Board listed issuers

8 May 2019,

9 May 2019,

10 May 2019,

14 May 2019,

15 May 2019,

16 May 2019,

17 May 2019,

20 May 2019,

21 May 2019,

22 May 2019,

23 May 2019,

24 May 2019,

27 May 2019,

28 May 2019,

29 May 2019,

30 May 2019,

31 May 2019,

3 June 2019,

4 June 2019,

5 June 2019,

6 June 2019,

10 June 2019,

11 June 2019,

12 June 2019,

13 June 2019,

14 June 2019,

17 June 2019,

18 June 2019,

19 June 2019,

20 June 2019,

21 June 2019,

24 June 2019,

25 June 2019,

27 June 2019,

28 June 2019, and

2 July 2019

but not yet cancelled

Share repurchased on100,0000.0101% 3 July 2019 but not yet

cancelled

For Main Board listed issuers

Closing balance as at

986,746,000

(Note 8)

3 July 2019

Notes to Section I:

  1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.
  2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.
  3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category. However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.
  4. The percentage change in the number of issued shares of listed issuer is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total number of shares in issue (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.
  5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".
  6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share repurchase".
  8. In the context of a redemption of shares:
    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";
    • "issued shares as a % of existing number of shares before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing number of shares beforerelevant share redemption"; and
    • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".
  10. The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

  1. Purchase report

Number of

Method of purchase

Price per share or

Trading

date

securities

(Note)

highest price paid $

purchased

3 July 2019

100,000

On the Exchange

HK$1.29

100,000

Total

  1. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange
  1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution) *
  2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution
  • (a) x 100 )
    986,746,000

Lowest price paid $

Total paid $

HK$1.29HK$129,000

HK$129,000

(a) _2,700,000_____

____0.2736__%

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___23 May 2019___ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

* This is not include the share repurchased but not yet cancelled before ordinary resolution of total 2,600,000 shares

For Main Board listed issuers

Submitted by: ___Kwan Ngai Kit________________________

(Name)

Title: Company Secretary___________________________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Modern Dental Group Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 03:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:11aZALANDO : to build Rotterdam warehouse to serve western Europe
RE
12:06aAutomotive Camshaft Position Sensor Market Size Worth $643.34 Million by 2023 - Technavio
BU
12:02aHong Kong rates spike on jumbo IPO, local dollar rallies
RE
12:02aTASMAN RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:01aVERTIGIS : Continues to Grow with the Acquisition of SynerGIS GIS & FM Solutions
BU
07/03OUE COMMERCIAL REIT : Proposed Merger Of Oue Hospitality Trust & Oue Commercial REIT By Way Of Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
07/03MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : MEY) Uranium Resource Base Increased by 48 Mlbs to 110 Mlbs
AQ
07/03MODERN DENTAL : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07/03BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
07/03Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Electronics For Imaging, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : XINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from ro..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says glitches affecting across platforms resolved
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About