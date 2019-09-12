|
12 September 2019
Modern Dental Group Limited
現代牙科集團有限公司
(Stock code：03600.HK)
Modern Dental and Straumann
Set up a Joint Venture to Serve Dental Clinics in Hong Kong and Macau
Hong Kong - 12 September 2019 - Modern Dental Group Limited ("Modern Dental Group", stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture - Peak Dental Solutions Hong Kong Ltd ("Peak Dental Solutions"), with the Straumann Group ("Straumann"), a global leader in implant and esthetic dentistry, for product distributions in the dental communities in Hong Kong and Macau starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Modern Dental Group and Straumann will invest substantially in the joint venture and own respective stakes of 60% and 40%. Peak Dental Solutions will exclusively distribute the products of Straumann in Hong Kong and Macau.
Positioned as one of the leading providers in the dental prosthetics industry, Modern Dental Group is well established in the custom-made dental prosthetics market in Greater China, especially in Hong Kong and Macau, and has achieved a strong market presence thanks to its diverse product portfolio and extensive sales and distribution network, as well as its growing client base. Being the largest player with more than 90% penetration in Hong Kong, Modern Dental Group is partnering with Straumann to enrich its product offerings and further capitalize its extensive customer network.
Straumann offers a broad range of products and solutions for preventive, implant, restorative, regenerative and corrective dentistry, including integrated digital workflows, orthodontics and CADCAM restorations. Straumann's portfolio of dental solutions has recently grown, with the addition of its next- generation fully-tapered implant, its fully ceramic two-piece implant system, several intraoral and lab scanners. To offer further levels of affordability, the Straumann Group has expanded its product lines to offer more attractively-priced implant options.
The joint venture, Peak Dental Solutions will have at its disposal the broadest range of replacement, restorative, corrective and digital dental solutions. It will also have access to the combined customer base of both Modern Dental Group and Straumann, enabling it to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities. It will collaborate with Modern Dental Laboratory to develop and provide educational programs using the Center of Dental Education. Beyond this, customers will also have access to the
education and support networks of Straumann and the International Team for Implantology.
About Straumann
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Neodent, Medentika, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approximately. 7,000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
About Modern Dental
Modern Dental Group Limited (stock code: 3600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetic device provider with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Its portfolio includes: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards and anti- snoring devices. It has a global sales and distribution network covering 17 countries, including Modern Dental Laboratory in Hong Kong, Elysee, Permadental, Labocast and CDi in Western Europe, MicroDental and Modern Dental USA in North America, Yangzhijing in China, and Southern Cross Dental in Australia and New Zealand.
