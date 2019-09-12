【Press Release】 12 September 2019

Modern Dental Group Limited

現代牙科集團有限公司

(Stock code：03600.HK)

Modern Dental and Straumann

Set up a Joint Venture to Serve Dental Clinics in Hong Kong and Macau

Hong Kong - 12 September 2019 - Modern Dental Group Limited ("Modern Dental Group", stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture - Peak Dental Solutions Hong Kong Ltd ("Peak Dental Solutions"), with the Straumann Group ("Straumann"), a global leader in implant and esthetic dentistry, for product distributions in the dental communities in Hong Kong and Macau starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Modern Dental Group and Straumann will invest substantially in the joint venture and own respective stakes of 60% and 40%. Peak Dental Solutions will exclusively distribute the products of Straumann in Hong Kong and Macau.

Positioned as one of the leading providers in the dental prosthetics industry, Modern Dental Group is well established in the custom-made dental prosthetics market in Greater China, especially in Hong Kong and Macau, and has achieved a strong market presence thanks to its diverse product portfolio and extensive sales and distribution network, as well as its growing client base. Being the largest player with more than 90% penetration in Hong Kong, Modern Dental Group is partnering with Straumann to enrich its product offerings and further capitalize its extensive customer network.

Straumann offers a broad range of products and solutions for preventive, implant, restorative, regenerative and corrective dentistry, including integrated digital workflows, orthodontics and CADCAM restorations. Straumann's portfolio of dental solutions has recently grown, with the addition of its next- generation fully-tapered implant, its fully ceramic two-piece implant system, several intraoral and lab scanners. To offer further levels of affordability, the Straumann Group has expanded its product lines to offer more attractively-priced implant options.

The joint venture, Peak Dental Solutions will have at its disposal the broadest range of replacement, restorative, corrective and digital dental solutions. It will also have access to the combined customer base of both Modern Dental Group and Straumann, enabling it to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities. It will collaborate with Modern Dental Laboratory to develop and provide educational programs using the Center of Dental Education. Beyond this, customers will also have access to the

