Modern Fertility : Presented Clinical Study on Minimally Invasive Testing for Fertility and Nominated for Prize Paper at ASRM Annual Meeting

The study titled, “The Evaluation of a Novel, Minimally Invasive Test for Fertility Hormones,” supports the notion that minimally invasive testing methods and traditional blood draw can be used interchangeably

Modern Fertility, the women’s health company that makes fertility information more accessible, presented its study on minimally invasive testing for reproductive hormones at the 74th Scientific Congress & Expo of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). Dr. Erin Burke, PhD, presented the results of a clinical study entitled, “The Evaluation of a Novel, Minimally Invasive Test for Fertility Hormones.” The study supports that venipuncture and fingerstick samples can be used interchangeably to measure eight reproductive health hormones in women.

Furthermore, the clinical study was nominated by ASRM for the Scientific Congress’s Prize Paper in this year’s Annual Meeting.

The scientific abstract, which will be published in Fertility and Sterility, revealed for the first time that minimally invasive testing methods and traditional blood draw can be used interchangeably to measure eight reproductive hormones in women, with a correlation of 1.0 to .99 between the two methods, depending on the hormone tested. Fingerstick sampling allows for women to test reproductive hormone levels at home––giving both women trying to conceive and women planning for future fertility the ability to take ownership over their reproductive options.

“We see this collection method applied widely throughout other health industries, from nutrition monitoring to screening of diseases like HIV. This is a huge step forward, as the women’s health industry deserves the latest advancements,” says Dr. Erin Burke, Head of Research for Modern Fertility. “Validating the effectiveness of the minimally invasive test offers a more accessible option to gain this information earlier in life.”

The study compared venipuncture and fingerstick samples from women ages 18 to 40 on menstrual cycle day three.

Samples were measured for anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), estradiol, (E2), follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), prolactin (PRL), testosterone (T), thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), and free thyroxine (fT4), and were tested using FDA-cleared immunoassays, with a modified reconstitution step for fingerstick samples. Calculations were compared with the optimal clinically significant limits established by the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM).

“Being a company that provides women with critical information about their reproductive health, it is paramount that we deliver medically-sound results,” says co-founder and CEO of Modern Fertility, Afton Vechery. “We view ourselves as an education provider first and foremost, and the development of our testing is deeply rooted in the most up to date scientific research. Confidently bringing that research into the homes of women is now made possible, and through a much more accessible process.”

The Modern Fertility test is currently the most comprehensive tool available to measure reproductive hormones using minimally invasive fingerstick testing, with every test run in a CLIA and CAP accredited lab. It enables women to gain easier access to information on their hormone levels, which can also help educate women on conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome or primary ovarian insufficiency. This clinical study supports Modern Fertility’s notion to not only make fertility information more affordable, but to put the power of fertility knowledge in the hands of women whenever they want it.

ABOUT MODERN FERTILITY

Modern Fertility is a women’s health company that empowers all women to make informed decisions about their health, starting with fertility. Modern Fertility takes the same lab tests previously confined to fertility clinics and makes them more accessible by allowing women to take the tests at home or in a nearby lab for a fraction of the cost. By educating women and arming them with powerful information about their reproductive health, the company is closing the fertility information gap and enabling women to have more data for decision-making. Co-founded by Afton Vechery and Carly Leahy, Modern Fertility has raised a total of $7 million to advance fertility science so women can learn more about their bodies on their own terms.

The Modern Fertility test is $199 and includes free shipping. Tests are available online at www.modernfertility.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE:

ASRM is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. For more information, visit www.asrm.org.

