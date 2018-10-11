Modern Fertility : Presented Clinical Study on Minimally Invasive Testing for Fertility and Nominated for Prize Paper at ASRM Annual Meeting

Modern
Fertility, the women’s health company that makes fertility
information more accessible, presented its study on minimally invasive
testing for reproductive hormones at the 74th Scientific Congress & Expo
of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). Dr. Erin
Burke, PhD, presented the results of a clinical study entitled, “The
Evaluation of a Novel, Minimally Invasive Test for Fertility Hormones.”
The study supports that venipuncture and fingerstick samples can be used
interchangeably to measure eight reproductive health hormones in women.
Furthermore, the clinical study was nominated by ASRM for the Scientific
Congress’s Prize Paper in this year’s Annual Meeting.
The scientific abstract, which will be published in Fertility and
Sterility, revealed for the first time that minimally invasive
testing methods and traditional blood draw can be used interchangeably
to measure eight reproductive hormones in women, with a correlation of
1.0 to .99 between the two methods, depending on the hormone tested.
Fingerstick sampling allows for women to test reproductive hormone
levels at home––giving both women trying to conceive and women planning
for future fertility the ability to take ownership over their
reproductive options.
“We see this collection method applied widely throughout other health
industries, from nutrition monitoring to screening of diseases like HIV.
This is a huge step forward, as the women’s health industry deserves the
latest advancements,” says Dr. Erin Burke, Head of Research for Modern
Fertility. “Validating the effectiveness of the minimally invasive test
offers a more accessible option to gain this information earlier in
life.”
The study compared venipuncture and fingerstick samples from women ages
18 to 40 on menstrual cycle day three.
Samples were measured for anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), estradiol, (E2),
follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), prolactin
(PRL), testosterone (T), thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), and free
thyroxine (fT4), and were tested using FDA-cleared immunoassays, with a
modified reconstitution step for fingerstick samples. Calculations were
compared with the optimal clinically significant limits established by
the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine
(EFLM).
“Being a company that provides women with critical information about
their reproductive health, it is paramount that we deliver
medically-sound results,” says co-founder and CEO of Modern Fertility,
Afton Vechery. “We view ourselves as an education provider first and
foremost, and the development of our testing is deeply rooted in the
most up to date scientific research. Confidently bringing that research
into the homes of women is now made possible, and through a much more
accessible process.”
The Modern Fertility test is currently the most comprehensive tool
available to measure reproductive hormones using minimally invasive
fingerstick testing, with every test run in a CLIA and CAP accredited
lab. It enables women to gain easier access to information on their
hormone levels, which can also help educate women on conditions such as
polycystic ovarian syndrome or primary ovarian insufficiency. This
clinical study supports Modern Fertility’s notion to not only make
fertility information more affordable, but to put the power of fertility
knowledge in the hands of women whenever they want it.
