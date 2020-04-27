Modern Huntsman : Launches COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Hunting’s premier publication is launching two initiatives to support out of work freelance artists and the Montana medical community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modern Huntsman is proud to announce two new initiatives to support artists whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19, as well as medical professionals in Bozeman, MT who face a shortage of personal protective equipment. Until the crisis abates, Modern Huntsman will be allocating 10% of sales to Funds for Freelancers, which is money that will give paid support to freelance photographers, writers and artists. The second, Mission for Masks, allocates an additional 10% of sales to a partnership with Mystery Ranch Backpacks to provide facemasks for medical professionals at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Through these two initiatives, 20% of all Modern Huntsman sales will now go to support these relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005672/en/

Modern Huntsman is proud to announce two new initiatives to support artists whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19, as well as medical professionals in Bozeman, MT who face a shortage of personal protective equipment. Until the crisis abates, Modern Huntsman will be allocating 10% of sales to Funds for Freelancers, which is money that will give paid support to freelance photographers, writers and artists. The second, Mission for Masks, allocates an additional 10% of sales to a partnership with Mystery Ranch Backpacks to provide facemasks for medical professionals at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Through these two initiatives, 20% of all Modern Huntsman sales will now go to support these relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

With travel restrictions and loss of business rampant due to a global quarantine, many freelance photographers, writers and artists have suffered considerable financial hardship that will likely continue for many months to come. Through Funds for Freelancers, Modern Huntsman will use the 10% of sales to support creative individuals by providing paid work during this uncertain time, which will ease financial strain until they can safely resume their regular assignments.

The additional 10% of sales will be given to Mission for Masks, a partnership with Mystery Ranch Backpacks to provide high-quality facemasks to the medical professionals at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and essential workers in the Gallatin Valley. Utilizing a soft, antimicrobial, and breathable fabric that is readily available, Mystery Ranch, along with a network of volunteers and other manufacturers, has produced over 8,500 masks for use in the Bozeman area.

“Like so many across the world, our business has been affected by this pandemic, and we’ve been trying to keep morale up amongst the team, be encouraging, and to step up in a time of need. We’re a small company with limited resources, and while we wish we could do more, we feel that this is an appropriate measure to support the collaborators and artists who have helped us build this community,” said CEO and Editor-in-Chief Tyler Sharp. “But we can’t do this without the help of our community and beyond, so we’re humbly asking for continued support as we get this off the ground and attempt to do something meaningful and impactful.”

Modern Huntsman strives to be a source of inspiration to remind readers and followers of the beauty, majesty, and adventure that still exists in the world through stories, photographs and films. Supporters can help Funds for Freelancers and Mission for Masks through the purchase of a Modern Huntsman subscription, buying fine art prints through the Modern Huntsman Print Shop, or shopping back issues of Modern Huntsman, including its latest release of Volume Four: The Women’s Issue, or pre-order of Volume Five: Traditions, due to release in late May.

About Modern Huntsman:

Founded in 2017, Modern Huntsman is an independent media company that includes a biannual publication, digital content, podcast and fine art print shop featuring the top creatives and professionals of the outdoor world. Modern Huntsman’s mission is to educate hunters and non-hunters alike on the ecological, conservation and individual benefits of hunting in the 21st century. For additional information, please visit www.modernhuntsman.com/mission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005672/en/