Modern Land China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO BEIJING RUNJIN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1107)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND

EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO BEIJING RUNJIN REAL

ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

On 5 December 2019, Modern Green Development, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Project Management Agreement with JSZY, Cinda Modern Land LLP and Beijing Runjin, whereby it was agreed that, among other things, all major decisions of the BR Board shall be resolved in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the Project Management Agreement.

As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Runjin is held as to 50.98%, 12.25% and 36.77% by Modern Green Development, JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP, respectively, and is accounted for as a joint venture of the Group.

Upon completion of the Project Management Agreement, (i) the equity holding structure of Beijing Runjin shall remain unchanged; (ii) Beijing Runjin will be accounted for as a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Project Management Agreement as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed(s) 5% but is/are less than 25%, the entering into of the Project Management Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.