Modern Land China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO BEIJING RUNJIN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
12/05/2019 | 08:51am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1107)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND
EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO BEIJING RUNJIN REAL
ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
On 5 December 2019, Modern Green Development, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Project Management Agreement with JSZY, Cinda Modern Land LLP and Beijing Runjin, whereby it was agreed that, among other things, all major decisions of the BR Board shall be resolved in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the Project Management Agreement.
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Runjin is held as to 50.98%, 12.25% and 36.77% by Modern Green Development, JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP, respectively, and is accounted for as a joint venture of the Group.
Upon completion of the Project Management Agreement, (i) the equity holding structure of Beijing Runjin shall remain unchanged; (ii) Beijing Runjin will be accounted for as a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Project Management Agreement as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed(s) 5% but is/are less than 25%, the entering into of the Project Management Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
As Beijing Runjin is a subsidiary of the Company under the Listing Rules and each of JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP holds more than 10% of the equity interest of Beijing Runjin, each of JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP is therefore a substantial shareholder of Beijing Runjin and a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level. Accordingly, the entering into of the Project Management Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As the Board has approved the Project Management Agreement and all independent non- executive Directors have confirmed that the terms thereof are fair and reasonable, and the transaction contemplated thereunder is on normal commercial terms or better terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Project Management Agreement is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, and is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and independent shareholders' approval requirements by virtue of Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
On 5 December 2019, Modern Green Development, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Project Management Agreement with JSZY, Cinda Modern Land LLP and Beijing Runjin, whereby it was agreed that, among other things, all major decisions of the BR Board shall be resolved in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the Project Management Agreement.
THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Project Management Agreement are set out as follows:
Date
5 December 2019
Parties
-
Modern Green Development;
-
JSZY;
-
Cinda Modern Land LLP; and
-
Beijing Runjin
As Beijing Runjin is a subsidiary of Modern Green Development under the Listing Rules and each of JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP holds more than 10% equity interest of Beijing Runjin, each of JSZY and Cinda Modern LLP is therefore a substantial shareholder of Beijing Runjin and a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level.
Consideration
Nil
Subject matter
As at the date of this announcement, the BR Board comprises five (5) Directors, two (2) of whom are nominated by Modern Green Development, one (1) of whom is nominated by JSZY, one (1) of whom is nominated by China Jingu via Cinda Modern Land LLP and one (1) of whom is nominated by Zhejiang Cinda via Cinda Modern Land LLP, respectively.
Pursuant to the Project Management Agreement, all major decisions of the BR Board as detailed below shall be resolved in accordance with the rules and procedures set out in the Project Management Agreement:
-
formulating operational and investment plans;
-
formulating annual financial budget plans and final account plans;
-
formulating profit distribution and loss recovery plans;
-
formulating plans for the increase or reduction of registered capital, as well as for the issuance of corporate bonds;
-
formulating plans for mergers, spin-off, dissolution or changes in the corporate form;
-
setting up the internal management departments;
-
appointment and dismissal of senior management;
-
appointment and removal of audit firms;
-
initiating material litigation or arbitration proceedings; and
-
disposing material assets.
Pursuant to the Project Management Agreement, decisions (ix) and (x) above shall be resolved by a two-thirds majority of the members of the BR Board, and all remaining decisions shall be resolved at the direction of the directors appointed by Modern Green Development.
Pursuant to the Project Management Agreement, all major decisions as detailed below shall be resolved by the equity holders of Beijing Runjin who may exercise their voting powers in proportion to their equity holdings in Beijing Runjin:
-
determining operational and investment strategies;
-
appointment and change of directors and supervisors (who are not employee representatives);
-
reviewing and approving annual financial budget plans and final account plans;
-
reviewing and approving profit distribution and loss recovery plans;
-
approving the issuance of corporate bonds;
-
approving the increase or reduction of registered capital;
-
approving mergers, spin-off, dissolution or change of the corporate form;
-
amending the articles of association; and
-
providing guarantee(s).
Pursuant to the Project Management Agreement, decisions (vi), (vii) and (viii) above shall be resolved by unanimous consent of the equity holders of Beijing Runjin, decision (ix) above shall be resolved by a two-thirds majority of the equity holders of Beijing Runjin, and the remaining decisions shall be resolved by a simple majority of the equity holders of Beijing Runjin.
Completion
Completion shall take place immediately after signing of the Project Management Agreement.
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Runjin is held as to 50.98%, 12.25% and 36.77% by Modern Green Development, JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP, respectively, and it is accounted for as a joint venture of the Group.
Upon completion of the Project Management Agreement, (i) the equity holding structure of Beijing Runjin shall remain unchanged; (ii) Beijing Runjin will be accounted for as a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (iii) its financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.
INFORMATION OF BEIJING RUNJIN
Beijing Runjin is a company established in the PRC with limited liability. It is principally engaged in real estate development, sales of commercial housing and provision of property management service in the PRC.
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Runjin owns the property development project,
namely Modern Tongzhou Wan Guo Fu , through a direct wholly-owned project company in the PRC. It is situated in the heart of Tongzhou District, Beijing. Construction of the project commenced in April 2017 and is expected to complete in June 2020. The total gross floor area of the project is 220,733 sq.m, 105,816 sq.m. of which has been pre-sold as at 30 June 2019.
As at the date of this announcement, Beijing Runjin has a registered capital of RMB204,000,000. Beijing Runjin is held as to 50.98%, 12.25% and 36.77% by Modern Green Development, JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP, respectively, and is accounted for as a joint venture of the Group.
Financial Information of Beijing Runjin
Set out below is the audited financial information of Beijing Runjin for the two years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 prepared according to the PRC accounting standards:
For the year ended
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Profit/(Loss) before tax
|
(69,099)
|
(24,154)
|
Profit/(Loss) after tax
|
(50,605)
|
(24,154)
The net liability value of Beijing Runjin as at 31 October 2019 is RMB71,948,335.
INFORMATION OF OTHER PARTIES TO THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
The Company and Modern Green Development
The Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and its Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Group is a property developer focused on the development of green, energy-saving and eco-friendly residences in the PRC.
Modern Green Development is established in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development in the PRC. As at the date of this announcement, Modern Green Development is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
JSZY
JSZY is a company established in the PRC with limited liability. It is principally engaged in project investment and investment holding. JSZY directly holds 12.25% equity interests in Beijing Runjin. According to the public information, as at the date hereof, it is 100% held by Jiaxing Dingyan, a limited partnership established in the PRC jointly managed by Xinjiang Dingxin Zhiyuan Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Ningxia Dingxin Zhiying Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd.. Jiaxing Dingyan is a fund established for project investment, investment management and investment consulting. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, JSZY, Jiaxing Dingyan and their ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.
Cinda Modern Land LLP
Cinda Modern Land LLP is a limited partnership established in the PRC and it is principally engaged in equity investment and consultancy services. According to the public information, as at the date hereof, it is held as to 76.37%, 19.33%, 0.04% and 4.25% by China Jingu, Ningbo Cinda, Zhejiang Cinda and Guotou Taikang Trust Co., Ltd., respectively. According to the public information, as at the date hereof, both Ningbo Cinda and Zhejiang Cinda are ultimately beneficially held as to 100% by Cinda (China) Investments Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, and China Jingu is ultimately beneficially held as to 92.29% by China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability and whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock
Exchange (Stock code: 1359 and 4607 (preference shares)). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, Cinda Modern Land LLP and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROJECT MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
Having taken into consideration the fact that the Project Management Agreement will enable the Group to gain full control over Beijing Runjin and its property development project named
Modern Tongzhou Wan Guo Fu as well as to consolidate the results of Beijing Runjin into the financial statements of the Group, the Directors (including all independent non-executive Directors) consider that the entering into of the Project Management Agreement is of commercial benefit to the Group, and the terms of the Project Management Agreement are on normal commercial terms or better terms, which are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Project Management Agreement as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules exceed(s) 5% but is/are less than 25%, the entering into of the Project Management Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.
As Beijing Runjin is a subsidiary of the Company under the Listing Rules and each of JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP holds more than 10% of the equity interest of Beijing Runjin, each of JSZY and Cinda Modern Land LLP is therefore a substantial shareholder of Beijing Runjin and a connected person of the Company at the subsidiary level. Accordingly, the entering into of the Project Management Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As the Board has approved the Project Management Agreement and all independent non- executive Directors have confirmed that the terms thereof are fair and reasonable, and the transaction contemplated thereunder is on normal commercial terms or better terms and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Project Management Agreement is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, and is exempted from the circular, independent financial advice and independent shareholders' approval requirements by virtue of Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.
No Director is considered to have material interest in the Project Management Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, therefore no Director was required to abstain from voting at the Board meeting approving the Project Management Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise.
''Beijing Runjin''
|
Beijing Runjin Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., a company
|
|
established in the PRC with limited liability, held by the
|
|
Company as to 50.98% and was accounted for as a joint venture
|
|
of the Group as at the date of this announcement
|
''Board''
|
the board of Director(s)
|
''BR Board''
|
the board of directors of Beijing Runjin
|
''China Jingu''
|
China Jingu International Trust Co., Ltd., a company established
|
|
in the PRC with limited liability
|
''Cinda Modern Land LLP''
|
Ningbo Cinda Modern Land Gongying Equity Investment
|
|
Partnership (Limited Partnership), a limited partnership
|
|
established in the PRC
|
''Company''
|
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited, a company incorporated in
|
|
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are
|
|
listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
|
''connected person''
|
having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
''Director(s)''
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
''Group''
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
''Independent Third
|
third party(ies) independent of the Company and are not
|
Party(ies)''
|
connected persons of the Company
|
''Jiaxing Dingyan''
|
Jiaxing Dingyan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), a
|
|
limited partnership established in the PRC
|
''JSZY''
|
Jingshen Zhiye Investment (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a company
|
|
established in the PRC with limited liability
|
''Listing Rules''
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
''Modern Green
|
Modern Green Development Co., Ltd., a company established in
|
Development''
|
the PRC with limited liability on 21 September 2000 and an
|
|
indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date
|
|
of this announcement
|
''Ningbo Cinda''
|
Ningbo Cinda Huajian Investment Co., Ltd., a company
|
|
established in the PRC with limited liability
|
''PRC''
|
the People's Republic of China
|
''Project Management
|
the project management agreement dated 5 December 2019
|
Agreement''
|
entered into among Modern Green Development, JSZY, Cinda
|
|
Modern Land LLP and Beijing Runjin
|
''RMB''
|
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
|
''Stock Exchange''
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
''Zhejiang Cinda''
|
Zhejiang Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., a company
|
|
established in the PRC with limited liability
|
''%''
|
per cent.
In this announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.
By Order of the Board
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
Zhang Peng
President and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 5 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Tian Jiong; and independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Qin Youguo, Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Zhong Bin.
