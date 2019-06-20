Modern Learning and the Age of the Employee Take Center Stage at Allego's Third Annual Sales Success Summit

300+ Attendees Discuss Growing Importance of Informal Learning, Agile Content Creation and Continuous Learning; Honor Trailblazer Award Winner: Ash Brokerage

More than 300 sales leaders, sales trainers, sales enablement, and learning and development professionals from nearly 100 leading brands attended Allego’s third annual Sales Success Summit (S3) customer conference in Boston on June 13 and 14. This year’s conference included workshops and more than 20 sessions led by Allego executives, thought leaders, partners and customers, including Dow Jones, TripAdvisor, Lincoln Financial Group, Tableau, Empower, and Workable, sharing best practices and insights to improve sales performance using Allego.

Among this year’s presenters, Allego CEO and Co-founder Yuchun Lee delivered the S3 opening keynote, focusing on the State of Sales Learning & Readiness. Lee discussed the growing importance of informal learning in the enterprise as well as the proliferation of “Agile Content” and the dawn of the “Age of the Employee.”

“Over 90 percent of learning takes place informally through on the job experiences and peer-to-peer interactions, yet most organizations spend less than 10 percent of their training budget facilitating this type of learning,” said Lee during his keynote. “For learning to be effective, it needs to be continuous, collaborative, and accessible when a sales rep needs it. This is why Allego exists – to infuse learning into everyday life and to make it an ‘always on’ activity so sales reps can better understand and respond to their buyers’ experiences and pain points.”

During the second keynote, Allego VP of Products Andre Black provided a sneak peek at the 2019-2020 Allego product roadmap showcasing several new platform features and functionalities. With a focus on rep-centric sales training and readiness, Black’s session explored three areas: productive formal and informal training; support for agile content development; and scaling for the enterprise.

Other sessions included those led by Harvard Business School professor Frank Cespedes on Accelerating Learning and Profitable Growth: Aligning Strategy and Sales, as well as sales training expert John Barrows on Just in Time Selling for a Better Customer Experience.

Customer Storytelling and Presentations

One of the most anticipated segments of the event was the Trailblazer Award finalist presentations, which are presented annually to the company that best embodies modern sales training and enablement with innovative strategies to keep reps engaged and informed using the Allego platform. This year’s three Trailblazer finalists included: Abbott (Travis Hecker, Senior Manager, Global Sales Training, Chronic Pain Therapy Division), Ash Brokerage (Mike McGlothlin, Executive Vice President, Retirement), and LifeScan (Gena Guignon, Senior Manager, Sales Learning and Development). A panel of judges including Dan Cilley, co-founder, Vendor Neutral; Tim Hagen, chief coaching officer, Progress Coaching; and Peter Ostrow, senior research director, Sales Enablement Strategies, SiriusDecisions, reviewed this year’s submissions and chose three finalists who presented at the Summit.

Allego S3 attendees voted live at S3 and chose Ash Brokerage, a national, leading distributor of life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability insurance and annuities, as the winner for the company’s unique use of Allego to strengthen customer relationships through the use of personalized video content.

