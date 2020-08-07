MarketScreener Homepage > News > Economy & Forex > All News News : Economy & Forex Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Economy Currencies / Forex Cryptocurrencies Economic Events Press releases Modern Pandemics: Recession and Recovery 0 08/07/2020 | 01:29pm EDT Send by mail :

§ Fanhai International School of Finance, Fudan University ( silizhou@fudan.edu.cn ). "We've never had a coronavirus pandemic infection like this. It may have happened centuries ago, but we didn't see it." Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota, 29 May 2020 1 Introduction Epidemiologists, economists, and policymakers continue to devote considerable attention to forecasting the human ravages and economic toll of the coronavirus COVID-19. As worldwide deaths attributed to the pandemic approach half a million, prospects for economic activity and ﬁnancial markets are equally funereal. Although economists have documented that many ﬁnancial and political crises are associated with severe recessions (see Cerra and Saxena (2008), Reinhart and Rogoff (2009) and Jorda` et al. (2013)), until very recently little attention was paid to global health crises.1 This changed dramatically with the outbreak of COVID-19, after which many new health crises papers have been written in a short period of time. Most papers have focused on the current crisis, its economic impact, and policy responses.2 The accuracy and usefulness of those analyses will be proven in time, of course, as at this early stage we still know little about the general features of a pandemic like COVID-19 and how to deal with it. This paper makes progress understanding COVID-19 by systematically documenting the global impact of previous pandemics and epidemics in a large set of countries. We analyze six episodes identiﬁed by global health experts in Jamison et al. (2017), beginning with the 1968 Flu up to Zika in 2016. We focus on estimating the effect of these health crises on GDP growth and unemployment, both in the onset year of the crisis as well as the dynamic effects over time. The latter gives us insights into how quickly countries recover economically. In that vein, we examine whether or not economic recovery is aided by ﬁscal policy. We also examine the effects of the health crises on the components of GDP and on international trade. With the latter, we examine spillover or network effects, asking for example, how much is an individual country's economy affected by the fact that its trading partner suffered from the health crisis? Exceptions include Jamison et al. ( 2013 ), Fan et al. ( 2016 ), Jamison et al. ( 2017 ) and references within.

2 Again, with exceptions like Jorda` et al. ( 2020 ) and Barro et al. ( 2020 ), who examine past crises. 1 We primarily use local projections impulse responses as in Jorda` (2005). This gives us a ﬂexible and widely used approach to estimate the effect of a health crisis shock on GDP growth or unemployment of affected countries relative to unaffected countries, including the dynamic effects. Identiﬁcation relies on the dates that health organizations ofﬁcially declared a crisis. We also make use of panel regressions, which facilitate robustness checks of our baseline results, including addressing concerns about endogeneity, which we do in a seemingly unrelated regressions framework. We allow for cross-sectional dependence by correcting standard errors around all of our estimates using the method of Driscoll and Kraay (1998).3 We ﬁnd that the economic impact of the average past health crisis is sizeable. Real GDP falls by around three percentage points and unemployment rises by nearly one percentage point, in affected countries relative to unaffected countries, in the year the outbreak is ofﬁcially declared. These effects are larger for affected countries that experience more severe health crisis shocks. Moreover, these effects are very persistent. Although GDP growth rebounds quickly in one year, output remains below its pre-shock level ﬁve years later. For unemployment, it takes two years for the effect to vanish. Our ﬁndings on the effect of health crises are consistent with previous analyses of ﬁnancial crises, in particular with respect to the persistence of the shock's effects, as in Cerra and Saxena (2008), for example. As a basis for understanding the magnitude and persistence of our health crisis shocks, we show that they are similar to those from systemic banking crisis shocks, as identiﬁed by Laeven and Valencia (2013). Furthermore, we document heterogeneity in the effects of health crises. First, we show that there is a differential effect on workers based on education and gender. For example, less educated workers experience larger unemployment than those with higher levels of education. In addition, the persistence of female unemployment is signiﬁcantly greater than of male unemployment. Second, the services and industry sectors are relatively hard hit, in terms of both GDP growth and unemployment, while agriculture is largely unaffected. Third, there is notable cross-country heterogeneity. For example, affected countries in the World Bank's High Income Country (HIC) category experience a larger decline in GDP growth (increase in unemployment) relative to unaffected HICs than is the case with Low Income Countries (LIC).4 Results from estimating an AR(4) as in Cerra and Saxena ( 2008 ) are similar to Jorda's local projections. These are available on request. Another approach would be to estimate impulse responses using panel vector autoregressions, an option we eschew in favor of the simplicity and ﬂexibility of local projections.

4 One potential reason is that HIC rely more on services and (or) industry sectors than LIC. 2 The negative impact of health crises is felt in all components of national spending. Both consumption and investment decline, with the latter being especially large. International trade also plummets, and once again, bounce-back is rapid but by an amount insufﬁcient to restore the pre-crisis trend. The decline in total spending could spill over to other countries, including those unaffected by the crisis, through a trade linkage channel. We ﬁnd that these indirect effects on domestic GDP - from trading partners affected by the disease - are not trivial, both in terms of magnifying the initial decline in GDP and in the positive bounce- back. Our estimate of the indirect channel working through international trade is around 20% of the total effect, consistent with structural model estimation in Bonadio et al. (2020). Can government policy make a difference, as proposed by, e.g., Gourinchas (2020) and Drechsel and Kalemli-Ozcan (2020)? We ﬁnd that countries that respond in the onset year with higher government expenditures, especially on health care, enjoy more bounce-back in output growth compared to countries with less of a ﬁscal expenditures response. Given that the health crises have a rather persistent effect on output, according to our estimation, a quicker and larger bounce-back resulting from a stabilizing ﬁscal policy could have a permanent impact on economic activity, consistent with Dupraz et al. (2019). In contrast, we do not ﬁnd that lowering taxes is effective in hastening recovery. Contribution to the Literature We contribute to several strands of the literature. First, our paper belongs to the literature that investigates the effect of ﬁnancial and political crises as in Cerra and Saxena (2008), Reinhart and Rogoff (2009), Jorda` et al. (2013) and Laeven and Valencia (2013). Different from these papers, we investigate the effect of global health crises using several postwar pandemics and epidemics, in the similar spirit of Jorda` et al. (2011) who study ﬁnancial crises using data from 14 developed countries over 140 years (1870-2008).Jorda` et al. (2020) also examine low-frequency economic consequences of pandemics but focus on the real rates of return, while we examine GDP, unemployment, and international trade. Our work is also related to papers that look at the effect of the 1918 Spanish ﬂu (Barro et al. (2020) and Correia et al. (2020)) with implications for the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, our paper contributes to the large volume of new work investigating the economic impact and policy implications of COVID-19. Most of the work has been based on estimation or calibration of versions of the SIR model. For example, Atkeson (2020) analyzes disease scenarios that are designed to provide input into calculations of economic 3 costs. Speciﬁcally, he works with a Markov model of epidemic spread in which the population is divided into three categories: susceptible, actively infected, and no longer conta- gious. How an epidemic plays out over time is determined by the transition rates between these three states. Eichenbaum et al. (2020) emphasize that the severity of the recession will be exacerbated by people's decisions to cut back on economic activity in order to reduce the severity of the epidemic and save lives. As the authors emphasize, the optimal government containment policy saves thousands of lives but worsens the recession because infected people do not fully internalize the effect of their decisions on the spread of the virus. Berger et al. (2020) focus on testing and case-dependent quarantine during a period of asymptomatic infection, and ﬁnd that testing can result in a pandemic with smaller economic losses while keeping the human cost constant. Glover et al. (2020) emphasize the distributional consequences of shutdown policies. Different from those papers, ours directly estimates the economic impact and policy effectiveness using historical events. Third, our paper contributes to the literature that investigates the role of government policy in containing crises. For example, Gourinchas (2020) and Drechsel and Kalemli- Ozcan (2020) both propose a strong ﬁscal response to contain the impact of COVID-19. A large and growing literature studies different policy responses to contain the impact of COVID-19 such as Alvarez et al. (2020), Guerrieri et al. (2020), Fornaro and Wolf (2020) and Bethune and Korinek (2020). Our paper adds to this work by directly estimating the impact of different policy responses to past crises. In this sense, our paper is closely related to the work by Cerra et al. (2013), which looks at different international policy responses to spur a recovery from recessions. How much can we say about COVID-19 based on this paper? We believe that our estimates are likely a lower bound, for reasons of both "shock" and "propagation". COVID- 19 is more widespread than the average crisis in our sample, and may have a higher kill rate. Travel bans, social distancing, and economic lock downs are without parallel. In the COVID-19 world with more substantial trade linkages, the indirect, trade network channel is likely to be more important than what we ﬁnd for these historical episodes. The fact that today's global value chains are more prevalent suggests that countries will go down, and perhaps rebound, more sharply from COVID-19. The early signs indeed point to COVID-19 being worse.5 Nevertheless, massive interventions by central banks and ﬁs- cal policymakers, of the type we ﬁnd helps to speed up recovery, are now being undertaken According to initial data releases, GDP growth in 2020Q1 in China, the U.S., and Euro area were -6.8%,-4.8%, and -14.5%, respectively, while U.S. unemployment skyrocketed into double digits in April and May. 4 worldwide. Restoration of robust international trade linkages remains an open question, however. Ominous signs of prolonged backlash against China appear from policymakers and in the media. The sentiment for countries not to be so reliant on imports, especially in sensitive sectors like medical supplies, may well prove an intractable foe of trade. In the next section, we describe our data. Section 3 describes our econometric approach, including how we address concerns about endogeneity. Section 4 documents the effect of health crises on GDP and unemployment, while section 5 presents the effects on spending and investigates propagation through trade linkages. Section 6 considers the effectiveness of ﬁscal policy responses. Section 7 concludes. We discuss the relevance of our results for the ongoing pandemic in Appendix C, including projections indicating how different "this time" is materializing in 2020-21 compared to estimates from past crises. Our online supplement contains additional information on data sources and tables and ﬁgures. 2 Data We combine data from several sources. For the annual country-level analyses, we rely mainly on the World Development Indicators (WDI) from the World Bank. We also get quarterly GDP data from OECD National Accounts Statistics. Forecasts of GDP growth are obtained from Consensus Economics Inc. and bilateral trade data from the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) database. To identify the pandemic and epidemic events, we manually collect data from the WHO and other public resources. Epidemic and Pandemic Events We focus on six postwar pandemic and epidemic events identiﬁed in Jamison et al. (2017)'s volume 9 of Disease Control Priorities, a book authored by well-known global health ex- perts. The Disease Control Priorities Network (DCPN) was a multi-year project managed by the University of Washington's Department of Global Health and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.6 As of this writing, the book has received more than 3,000 citations according to Google Scholar. Three editions have been published: DCP1 in 1993 (by the World Bank), DCP2 in 2006, and most recently DCP3 in 2017.7 We rely mainly on the See http://dcp-3.org/about-project for details. Contributors include over 500 scholars, policymarkers and technical experts. The editors include well- known economists and CDC experts, such as Dean Jamison, Hellen Gelband, Susan Horton, Prabhat Jha, 5 9th volume of edition 3 which focuses on the economic impact of pandemics. Using this volume as our guide, the six episodes we analyze are: the 1968 Flu (aka "Hong Kong ﬂu"), SARS (2003), H1N1 (2009), MERS (2012), Ebola (2014), and Zika (2016). We determine the timing of the event from the dates that the World Health Organization (WHO) ofﬁcially declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). In most cases, there are signiﬁcant time lags between the initial appearance of an outbreak and ofﬁcial declaration.8 Reporting lags and even discrepancies between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the WHO do not affect our key identiﬁ- cation variable - a dummy that equals one when WHO declares a pandemic/epidemic for an affected country and zero otherwise. In our matched sample, we have 287 country-year observations for the identiﬁed shocks.9 Detailed information is in Table S.1. Having identiﬁed the epidemic/pandemic events and affected countries, we examine data on total cases and deaths from the ofﬁcial websites of the WHO, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), CDC and from public news articles. Among the six events, the most widespread and deadly one is H1N1. It affected more than 200 coun- tries, with more than 284,000 recognized deaths reported by the US CDC.10 The ECDC is the only source containing detailed information for all affected countries around the world. Figure A.1 depicts the global severity of those episodes, displaying the ECDC reported number of cases. Although the on-going crisis stands out for its severity, other episodes were large. For example, it is estimated that 500,000 infections occurred in Hong Kong in the ﬁrst two weeks of the 1968 Flu. Correspondingly, governments have responded quickly to contain the negative effect of those health crises. We provide details of each historical episode in the online supplement Table S.2. Ramanan Laxminarayan, Charles N. Mock and Rachel Nugent. The project was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the volume includes an introduction by Lawrence H. Summers. For example, Hoffman and Silverberg ( 2018 ) ﬁnd that the H1N1 outbreak initially began on March 15, 2009, was detected by ofﬁcials on March 18, 2009, but was declared a PHEIC only on April 25, 2009. Similarly, the West African Ebola outbreak began December 26, 2013, was detected on March 22, 2014, but was declared a PHEIC only on August 8, 2014. For Zika, the main concern was about identiﬁcation between microcephaly and the true Zika virus infections. Some consider this outbreak to have begun on October 22, 2015, when the rise in microcephaly cases was ﬁrst identiﬁed. 10 This amount is much larger than the number reported by WHO. The discrepancy exempliﬁes the challenges in ﬁnding reliable and complete coverage of cases and fatalities, a subject we re- turn to below. Detailed information is at http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2012/06/ cdc-estimate-global-h1n1-pandemic-deaths-284000 6 Country-level Variables We mainly use annual country-level data from the World Bank's World Development Indicators (WDI). This data set offers wide country coverage, containing the 210 countries (economies) listed in Table A.1. The data set contains annual observations from 1960 to 2018. The WDI database is also useful in providing consistent coverage of many variables we use for cross sectional comparison. This includes key controls for our GDP growth and unemployment regressions such as trade to GDP, domestic credit to GDP, population, and GDP per capita. We also use quarterly real GDP growth, from the OECD National Accounts Statistics. The systemic banking crises are identiﬁed by Laeven and Valencia (2013) (with an updated dataset in Laeven and Valencia (2020)) and a U.S. recession dummy is from the NBER. Forecasts of GDP growth are obtained from Consensus Economics Inc. The data are monthly, from a survey of analysts from large banks and ﬁnancial ﬁrms. The data covers over 32 countries from January 1990 to February 2020. We take GDP growth expectations based the end of year t 1 on year t for each country-year. We also collect bilateral trade data from the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), which aggregates data from UN COMTRADE and UNCTAD TRAINS database. It provides bilateral trade exports and imports for more than 200 countries from 1988 to 2018 (see Table S.3). All continuous variables are trimmed at the top and bottom 1% to remove outliers. Summary statistics are in Table S.4 of our online supplement. GDP growth Around Health Crises A summary look at the relationship between these health crises and annual real GDP growth can be seen in Figure 1.11 In the upper left panel, we depict the distribution of GDP growth in all country-years other than the health crisis episodes. The upper right panel is the equivalent for affected countries in the year the crisis was ofﬁcially declared, while the panel just below it (lower right) is for unaffected countries in that same year. Finally, to gauge bounce-back, the lower left panel depicts the GDP growth distribution for affected countries in the year immediately following the crisis. The colored bars depict the values in each grouping for three countries: Finland, United States, and China.12 Average GDP growth for the non-disease sample is 3.8%. In the onset years of the health crises, average GDP growth falls noticeably for affected countries, to 1.4%, while 11We also investigate higher frequency quarterly data in Online Supplement Section S.4. 12Note that the U.S. was never "Unaffected", hence no observation in the lower right panel. 7 Figure 1 Real GDP Growth Distributions in Disease and Non-Disease Years .15 .15 .1 .1 Density Density .05 .05 0 0 -10 -5 0 FIN USA 5 China 10 15 -10 -5 FIN 0 USA 5 China 10 15 Non-disease Years Onset Years (Affected Countries) Mean = 3.83 Mean = 1.41 (287 eposides) China = 8.29 (red) China = 9.10 (3 eposides) USA = 3.02 (blue) USA = 1.77 (6 eposides) Finland = 2.74 (yellow) Finland = -3.04 (2 eposides) .15 .15 Density .1 Density .1 .05 .05 0 0 -10 -5 0 USA 5 FIN China 15 -10 -5 0 FIN 5 China 10 15 Next Years (Affected Countries) Onset Years (Unaffected Countries) Mean = 3.98 Mean = 3.72 China = 9.51 USA = 2.72 China = 3.35 Finland = 6.09 Finland = 0.72 NOTE: The distribution of real GDP growth rate (%) for (i) normal periods (including all countries in all non-disease years and all Unaffected countries during the onset years of disease episodes), (ii) and (iii) onset years of the disease episodes for all Affected and Unaffected countries, respectively, and (iv) the year subsequent to onset year for Affected countries. The yellow, blue and red line marks the growth rate for Finland, US and China. holding at 3.7% in unaffected countries (upper and lower right panels of Figure 1). Average GDP growth among affected countries bounces back in the following year to just under 4.0% (lower left panel). In order to give a further idea about cross-country outcomes, we depict the location of Finland, the U.S., and China. Of the six crises, these countries were affected in 2, 6, and 3 episodes, respectively. Although the right panels indicate that bounce-back in GDP growth is robust on average for affected countries, different countries have different experiences. Growth in China continues practically unabated even through crises episodes in which it was affected. Finland and the U.S. are close to each other in non-crisis years, with mean GDP growth rates of 2.7% and 3.0%, respectively, but Finland is hit much harder by the crises, with -3.0% average GDP growth compared to 1.8% for the US. Finland also enjoys higher growth in bounce-back years, however, at 6.1% versus 2.7% for the US. The different cross country outcomes such as these are crucial for identiﬁcation. 8 3 Methodology We use two approaches to study the effect of health crises on global macroeconomic outcomes such as GDP growth and unemployment. First is the local projections method of Jorda` (2005), which we use to estimate impact effects and dynamic responses to the health crisis shock. This approach is ﬂexible, robust, and very widely used in the literature.13 Sec- ond, we use panel regressions. These facilitate studying robustness of our baseline results to various adjustments, including addressing endogeneity concerns. We use the Driscoll and Kraay (1998) correction for all conﬁdence bands and regression standard errors. Impulse Response Functions We begin with the local projections method of Jorda` (2005) to estimate impulse response functions in the full panel of countries. 4 4 yit+H = aiH + å bHj yit j + å dsH Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5: (1) j=1 s=0 where yit is alternatively real GDP growth or unemployment rate for country i in year t, Dit is a shock dummy variable indicating a pandemic/epidemic disease hitting country i in year t and Xit includes country-level controls for Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We include decade dummies and country ﬁxed effects to control for unobserved cross section and cross time heterogeneity. To control for business cycles and ﬁnancial crises, we also include a US recession dummy (from the NBER) and a systemic banking crisis dummy as in Laeven and Valencia (2013). We display impulse responses to an unexpected shock to Dit at time t, signifying the onset year of the crisis. Speciﬁcally, we plot the dynamics of fdH0 g5H=0 for horizons up to ﬁve years after the shock, along with one standard error bands. Panel Regressions Our panel OLS regression is similar to the local projection estimation equation in (1) and given as follows yit = ai + bDit + Xit + eit (2) where here we restrict yit to be real GDP growth rate for country i in year t, while Dit and 13With objectives related to ours, Jorda` et al. (2013) study the dynamics effects of ﬁnancial crises using the technique, for example. 9 Xit are the same as in equation (1).14 In some speciﬁcations, we replace Dit with measures of crisis severity, such as individual countries' mortality rates or infection rates, as well as a relative severity dummy approach, as explained in detail later. To estimate standard errors, we follow Driscoll and Kraay (1998), who note that traditional panel data techniques that fail to account for cross-sectional dependence will result in inconsistently estimated standard errors. This is especially a problem with relatively large cross sections but small time series samples. We implement their non-parametric covariance matrix estimation technique which they show yields standard error estimates that are robust to very general forms of cross-sectional and temporal dependence. Exogeneity It is important to address concerns about endogeneity in our approach. The ﬁrst concern is the assumption that the health crisis shock dummy Dit is exogenous to output growth and unemployment. Alternatively, one could conceive that output growth is exogenous, that recessions increase the probability of a health crisis, and that this reverse causality accounts for the associations that we document. Furthermore, it might be that third factors simultaneously affect GDP growth and the probability of a health crisis, including government expenditures on health care, the focus of section 6. Or it may be that (severity of) health crises and government expenditures are endogenous. Similar concerns are voiced (and dexterously addressed) by Cerra and Saxena (2008), in the case of ﬁnancial and political shocks. Health crisis shocks are arguably more exogenous to country-level growth and employment than are ﬁnancial crisis shocks,15 but nevertheless we investigate the empirical importance of the endogeneity concerns. First, we examine the role of expectations. We test if Consensus forecasts point to expected lower GDP growth simultaneously with the occurrence of a disease outbreak. Although this expectations channel is easier to see working through ﬁnancial crises (investors foreseeing recession usher in a crisis), it is conceivable that expected weaker growth could sew the seeds for health crises via health preparedness channels. We show robustness of our baseline ﬁndings to controlling for consensus forecasts of GDP growth. We also test the pre-trend assumption for our panel regression, showing that lagged shocks are insigniﬁcant for GDP growth (see online Supplement Table S.5). Second, we jointly estimate a system of seemingly unrelated regressions that takes into 14To save space, we report regressions with GDP growth only; results for unemployment are consistent. 15"The virus respects no borders," Chinese President Xi Jinping, G20 Leaders' Summit on COVID-19, 27 Mar 2020. "The COVID-19 outbreak is the common enemy of the world." 10 Figure 2 Effect of Health Crises on GDP Growth and Unemployment GDP Growth 1 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 -4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Unemployment 1 .5 Percent 0 -.5 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005): yit+H = aHi + å4j=1 bHj yit j + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where yit is the annual real GDP growth rate (unemployment rate) for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a disease event hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, US recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. account feedback between countries' health expenditure, the probability (or severity) of a health crisis shock, and real GDP growth. git = ai1 + q1Dit + µ1Dit 1 + b1git 1 + g1Health Expit 1 + Xit + eit1 (3) Health Expit = ai2 + q2Dit + µ2Dit 1 + b2git 1 + g2Health Expit 1 + Xit + eit2 (4) Dit = ai3 + µ3Dit 1 + b3git 1 + g3Health Expit 1 + Xit + eit3 (5) where git is annual real GDP growth for country i at year t, Dit is the shock dummy, Health Expit is current health expenditures (% GDP), and Xit includes the same country- level controls as in equation (1). All estimates include decade dummies, U.S. recession dummy, systemic banking crises dummy and country ﬁxed effects as in the baseline panel OLS model. In the system of three equations, we allow for health crises to affect both real GDP growth and health expenditure contemporaneously, while assuming that growth and health expenditures affect health crises only with a lag. We alternatively estimate only the system of equations (3) and (5).16 16We also examine replacing the shock dummy variable with the ex post mortality rate. 11 4 Effects on GDP and Unemployment 4.1 Impulse Response Functions Figure 2 displays local projections estimates of real GDP growth and unemployment to the identiﬁed health crisis shock. The left panel represents the path of GDP growth in affected countries relative to unaffected countries, following the health crisis shock. We display estimates for the crisis onset year and subsequent ﬁve years. On average, GDP growth in affected countries is 2.4% below that of unaffected countries in the onset year.17 Further- more, bounce-back from health crises shocks appears quickly according to our estimates, with affected countries enjoying nearly a one percentage point higher growth rate than unaffected countries in the year following the crisis.18 Resumption in growth in affected countries is not sufﬁcient to overcome the initial decline, however, leaving the level of GDP persistently lower in affected countries compared to unaffected countries. The right panel of Figure 2 indicates that in the onset year, unemployment is 0.7% higher in affected countries relative to unaffected countries. There is more persistence in unemployment than GDP growth, as unemployment remains 0.5% higher in affected countries in the year after onset. Disruptions to the labor market take longer to overcome than those to output. In Figure 3 and Figure 4, we display unemployment impulse responses by gender, education level, and sector. The effect of the crisis is felt less strongly on those with a higher education level. Industrial workers (and output) are hit harder than workers in the service and agricultural sectors, as displayed in Figure 4. In addition, although the impact effect on unemployment is felt approximately equally between males and females, there is signiﬁcantly greater persistence in female unemployment. Hardest hit of all are female workers with a basic education, as seen in the lower right panel of Figure 3. Health Crises and Systemic Banking Crises For perspective, we jointly estimate the effect on GDP growth of health crises and banking crises, identiﬁed by Laeven and Valencia (2013), by augmenting our baseline estimation equation (1) with a dummy for the systemic banking crises and its four lags. As shown in Figure 5, the effects on GDP growth of a health crisis (in blue) are of the same magnitude Against this, note that the IMF forecasts -5% world GDP growth for 2020, down sizably from actual growth of +2.9% in 2019 (World Economic Outlook, June 2020). The IMF forecasts a healthy recovery of 5.4% in world GDP growth in 2021. 12 Figure 3 Effect on Unemployment (%): Education and Gender Breakdown Panel A: Basic Education Panel B: Intermediate Education Panel C: Advanced Education 1.5 1.5 Percent Percent -1 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years 1.5 Percent -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel D: Male Panel E: Female Panel F: Female with Basic Education 13 1.5 1.5 1.5 Percent Percent Percent 1 1 -1 - - 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Years Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005) yit+H = aHi + å4j=1 bHj yit j + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where yit is the annual unemployment rate for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a disease event hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, US recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. Panels A, B and C present IRFs of unemployment for workers with basic education, intermediate education, and advanced education, respectively. Panels D and E present IRFs of unemployment for male and female workers, respectively. Panel F presents unemployment for female workers with basic education. 14 Figure 4 Effect on GDP growth and Unemployment (%): Sector Breakdown GDP growth Panel A: Agricultural Sector Panel B: Industry Sector Panel C: Service Sector 4 4 4 2 2 2 Percent 2 0 Percent 2 0 Percent 2 0 - - - -4 -4 -4 -6 -6 -6 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 4 5 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Years Years Unemployment Panel D: Agricultural Sector Panel E: Industry Sector Panel F: Service Sector .7 .7 Percent Percent -.3 -.3 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years .7 Percent -.3 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005) yit+H = aHi + å4j=1 bHj yit j + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where yit is the real GDP growth rate or annual unemployment rate for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a disease event hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, US recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. Panel A (D), B (E) and C (F) present IRFs for real GDP growth (unemployment) rate at agricultural, industry and service sectors. Figure 5 Effects of Health Crises and Banking Crises on GDP Growth 1 Health Crises Banking Crises 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005) git+H = aiH + 4 H 4 H Health Crises 4 H Banking Crises + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where git is the annual real GDP growth åj=1 bj git j + ås=0 ds Dit s + ås=0 gs Dit s rate for country i at year t, DHealthit Crises DBankingit Crises is a dummy variable indicating a disease event (banking crisis) hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, US recession dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). The blue line represents dH0 5H=0 and the red line represents gH0 5H=0. One standard error bands are shown. as banking crises (in red), although the dynamics are different. In the onset year, there is a fall in real GDP, by 2.2% for health crisis and 1.3% for banking crises. However, one year later, GDP growth bounces back after a health crisis to 0.7% but continues to fall after a banking crisis. Although the magnitude from a health crisis in the onset year is comparable to that of a banking crisis, it features faster bounce-back of growth than banking crises. 4.2 Panel Regressions In order to examine various adjustments to the baseline results displayed above, we estimate panel regressions for real GDP growth in Table 1. Column (1) displays results for the full sample period 1960-2018, while the remaining columns are for 1990-2018 due to our use of consensus forecasts, which are available for 32 countries beginning in 1990. Speciﬁca- tions with the forecasts control for expectations, which essentially entirely account for the effects of the economic control measures. Table 1 includes all pandemic/epidemic events in the shock dummy while Table 2 utilizes separate shock dummies for each episode. The coefﬁcients in Table 1 on the shock dummy range from -1.4% to -3.4%, statistically significant and economically large. In Table 2, with separate crisis event shock dummies, H1N1 15 has the largest effect, consistent with H1N1 having the largest number of deaths and cases. But still, the effect of the other disease episodes is not negligible. We devote special attention to the H1N1 crisis, given its simultaneous occurrence with the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, with three elements of the estimation. First, we examine robustness to excluding the episode. Second, we include in our impulse response function estimation equation and panel regressions a recession dummy for the U.S. economy and a systemic banking crisis dummy. Those dummy variables should absorb the contemporaneous effect from the global ﬁnancial crisis on GDP and unemployment. Third, we examine robustness to weighting our shock dummy by measures of the severity of each health crisis, as in Table S.6. Even though the global ﬁnancial crisis affected most countries in 2009, the cross country heterogeneity in H1N1 exposure is arguably exogenous to the ﬁnancial crisis. As seen in the table, the coefﬁcients on our severity proxies are signiﬁcantly negative for GDP growth: more severe health crises portend greater economic damage. Note two caveats about our severity estimation. First, there might be non-negligible measurement error for individual country reports of deaths and infection cases.19 For ex- ample, the reporting discrepancy (both cases and deaths) between the CDC and WHO could be systematically biased and incomplete. This consideration does not affect identiﬁcation of the shock itself, but might contaminate interpretation of the severity panel regression estimates. Second, weighting the shock dummy by the individual country cases or deaths measure (however mis-estimated) assumes that, e.g., a 2% death rate in Ebola creates the same economic impact as a 2% death rate in H1N1. It is more reasonable to compare death rates and thus (cross-sectional) severity within the same health crisis. To this end, and to be consistent with the only form in which severity data are available for the 1968 Flu ("isolated", "regional", and "widespread"), we form three dummy variables that capture the relative severity for affected countries in each episode.20 We label affected countries as high, medium or low severity, using their ex-post mortality or case rate for each episode.21 With this, our severity analysis groups countries into four cate- gories: unaffected countries, low affected countries, medium affected countries and high affected countries (see Online Supplement Table S.7 for country-episode category assign- In our matched 287 country-year sample for the health crises dummy, we have information on cases for

265 of them and on deaths for 259 of them. We do not have exact cases and deaths for the 1968 Flu. We still use the individual country's data for either mortality or case rates to form our new dummy variables. Although there might be measurement error for an individual country's data, the relative measure we construct should contain less of it. The threshold is percentiles 30 and 70. The results remain unchanged if we use the 1/3 and 2/3 cutoff. 16 Table 1 The Effect of Health Crises on GDP Growth GDP growth rate % (1) (2) (3) (4) Sample Period: 1960-2018 1990-2018 All Events All Events All Events Without H1N1 Shock -2.60** -2.60** -3.44*** -1.40*** (1.18) (1.21) (0.96) (0.28) Consensus Forecast 0.52*** 0.64*** (0.12) (0.11) Trade/GDP 0.15 0.42 0.51 0.34 (0.20) (0.34) (0.43) (0.38) Domestic Credit/GDP -0.67* -0.71 -1.42 -0.99 (0.38) (0.45) (0.99) (0.84) Log(Population) 0.17*** 0.12* 0.08 0.07 (0.04) (0.06) (0.06) (0.05) Log(GDP per capita) -0.31*** -0.20 -0.04 -0.03 (0.07) (0.12) (0.14) (0.13) Recession -0.35 -0.52 -0.33 0.16 (0.21) (0.37) (0.43) (0.25) Banking Crisis -1.34*** -1.43*** 0.40 -0.10 (0.32) (0.37) (0.67) (0.56) Constant 4.63*** 4.47*** 2.11*** 1.70*** (0.42) (0.47) (0.46) (0.40) Observations 6536 4303 531 502 Within R2 0.056 0.064 0.229 0.179 Decade FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Country FE Yes Yes Yes Yes NOTE: The dependent variable is real annual GDP growth. The sample period for column (1) is 1960-2018 while the sample period for columns (2)-(4) is 1990-2018. The shock dummy equals one for country i hit by a health crisis in onset year t, and zero otherwise. In columns (1)-(3), we include six health crises while column (4) excludes H1N1. In all speciﬁcations, we include both country and decade ﬁxed effects. All standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998) and reported in parentheses. , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. ments). We expect that all affected country severity dummy variables in the GDP growth regressions will be negative and have an average magnitude that is approximately equal to the coefﬁcient on the shock dummy in Table 1. Furthermore, we expect that the coefﬁcient on higher severity dummies should be larger than for lower severity dummies. Table 3 reports our panel regression with the severity dummy variables. The coefﬁcients on all dummies are negative, consistent with our main regression in Table 1. The economic magnitude is much larger for high and medium severity countries than for low severity countries. The coefﬁcients are highly signiﬁcant and vary between -3.1% and -4.8% for the high and medium severity dummies, while they vary from -0.9% to -1.8%, sometimes insigniﬁcantly, for the low severity dummies. Interestingly, the high and medium severity 17 Table 2 The Effect of Health Crises on GDP Growth, by Crisis GDP growth rate % (1) (2) (3) (4) Sample Period: 1960-2018 1990-2018 All Events All Events All Events Without H1N1 EBOLA 0.83*** 0.57* -0.29 -0.34 (0.28) (0.29) (0.26) (0.28) H1N1 -4.31*** -4.27*** -5.14*** (0.55) (0.61) (0.38) MERS -1.11*** -0.88** -1.51*** -1.40*** (0.33) (0.33) (0.31) (0.30) SARS 0.08 0.05 -1.02*** -1.06*** (0.49) (0.45) (0.24) (0.24) Zika -0.51* -0.47 -2.15*** -2.15*** (0.27) (0.30) (0.28) (0.28) Hkﬂu 0.26 (0.27) Consensus Forecast 0.54*** 0.63*** (0.12) (0.11) Trade/GDP 0.13 0.40 0.41 0.34 (0.20) (0.33) (0.39) (0.38) Domestic Credit/GDP -0.62* -0.66 -1.24 -0.99 (0.36) (0.43) (0.91) (0.85) Log(Population) 0.18*** 0.12** 0.09 0.07 (0.03) (0.06) (0.05) (0.05) Log(GDP per capita) -0.31*** -0.20 -0.06 -0.03 (0.07) (0.12) (0.14) (0.13) Recession -0.17 -0.20 0.13 0.17 (0.19) (0.31) (0.27) (0.24) Banking Crisis -1.36*** -1.49*** 0.02 -0.10 (0.32) (0.38) (0.55) (0.56) Constant 4.64*** 4.36*** 2.02*** 1.71*** (0.44) (0.46) (0.41) (0.40) Observations 6536 4303 531 502 Within R2 0.067 0.081 0.264 0.181 Decade FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Country FE Yes Yes Yes Yes NOTE: The dependent variable is real annual GDP growth. The sample period for column (1) is 1960-2018 while the sample period for columns (2)-(4) is 1990-2018. Country and decade ﬁxed effects are included. All standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998) and reported in parentheses. , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. 18 Table 3 The Effect of Health Crises on Real GDP Growth, by Severity GDP growth rate % (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Sample Period: 1960-2018 1990-2018 1960-2018 1990-2018 High Mortality Rate -3.56*** -3.72*** -4.04*** (1.04) (1.06) (0.87) Medium Mortality Rate -3.68*** -3.59*** -4.48*** (0.96) (1.06) (0.60) Low Mortality Rate -0.90 -0.90 -1.41** (0.82) (0.79) (0.58) High Cases/Pop -3.01** -3.07** -4.79*** (1.31) (1.42) (1.19) Medium Cases/Pop -3.18** -3.14** -3.84*** (1.41) (1.41) (0.63) Low Cases/Pop -1.32* -1.31* -1.84* (0.74) (0.73) (0.94) Consensus Forecast 0.51*** 0.52*** (0.12) (0.12) Trade/GDP 0.16 0.45 0.49 0.15 0.44 0.48 (0.20) (0.35) (0.45) (0.20) (0.34) (0.42) Domestic Credit/GDP -0.66* -0.70 -1.31 -0.67* -0.71 -1.28 (0.37) (0.45) (0.97) (0.37) (0.45) (0.95) Log(Population) 0.18*** 0.12** 0.08 0.17*** 0.12* 0.07 (0.03) (0.06) (0.06) (0.03) (0.06) (0.05) Log(GDP per capita) -0.32*** -0.21* -0.06 -0.31*** -0.19 -0.04 (0.07) (0.12) (0.14) (0.07) (0.12) (0.14) Recession -0.33 -0.48 -0.23 -0.36* -0.55 -0.39 (0.20) (0.35) (0.39) (0.21) (0.37) (0.44) Banking Crisis -1.33*** -1.43*** 0.28 -1.34*** -1.44*** 0.42 (0.32) (0.38) (0.65) (0.32) (0.37) (0.65) Constant 4.61*** 4.45*** 2.16*** 4.61*** 4.46*** 2.21*** (0.42) (0.46) (0.45) (0.42) (0.47) (0.46) Observations 6536 4303 531 6536 4303 531 Within R2 0.059 0.069 0.237 0.057 0.066 0.231 Decade FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Country FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NOTE: The dependent variable is real annual GDP growth. The sample period for columns (1) and (4) is 1960-2018 while the sample period for columns (2)-(3) and (5)-(6) is 1990-2018. Country and decade ﬁxed effects are included. All standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998) and reported and reported in parentheses. , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. 19 dummies, both large and highly statistically signiﬁcantly negative, are not signiﬁcantly different from each other. This indicates that the relationship between health crisis severity and economic loss is non-monotonic: at some point along the severity spectrum, additional severity doesn't bring any more economic losses. For comparison, we also estimate local projection impulse response functions for real GDP growth using these three new dummy variables and display them in Figure S.1 of the Online Supplement. Table 4 Placebo Test GDP growth rate % (1) (2) (3) (4) Sample Period: 1960-2018 1990-2018 All Events All Events All Events Without H1N1 Shock 0.18 0.01 -0.05 -0.05 (0.25) (0.28) (0.51) (0.51) Consensus Forecast 0.57*** 0.66*** (0.15) (0.11) Trade/GDP 0.19 0.53 0.86 0.37 (0.22) (0.39) (0.69) (0.39) Domestic Credit/GDP -0.72 -0.75 -1.73 -0.98 (0.44) (0.51) (1.15) (0.85) Log(Population) 0.17*** 0.12* 0.05 0.07 (0.03) (0.06) (0.06) (0.05) Log(GDP per capita) -0.33*** -0.23* -0.04 -0.04 (0.08) (0.13) (0.15) (0.13) Recession -0.55* -0.91* -0.89 0.23 (0.30) (0.49) (0.74) (0.22) Banking Crisis -1.25*** -1.27** 1.33 -0.07 (0.39) (0.49) (1.06) (0.55) Constant 4.62*** 4.61*** 1.91*** 1.63*** (0.46) (0.51) (0.51) (0.39) Observations 6536 4303 531 502 Within R2 0.040 0.036 0.118 0.169 Decade FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Country FE Yes Yes Yes Yes NOTE: The dependent variable in columns (1)-(4) is real annual GDP growth rate. The sample period for column (1) is 1960-2018 while the sample period for columns (2)-(4) is 1990-2018. The shock variable is randomly generated. Country and decade ﬁxed effects are included. All standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998) and reported in parentheses. , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. Finally, as a robustness check on the identiﬁcation of disease episode event-years, we do a placebo test by randomly picking a country-year observation as our shock dummy and re- estimating the panel regression. The results are in Table 4. The coefﬁcient on this randomly 20 constructed variable is statistically insigniﬁcant, suggesting that our shock dummy indeed captures the effect of health crises on real GDP growth. Feedback among Growth, Health Crises, and Health Expenditures As discussed in Section 3, our baseline estimation assumes that the health crisis shock is exogenous to contemporaneous GDP growth. Although this is arguably reasonable, one may wonder whether lower past economic growth reduces health-related expenditures, making the country more vulnerable to a health crisis. Here we allow GDP growth, health expen- ditures, and the health crisis to be jointly determined in a system of equations (3), (4) and (5). We estimate this using seemingly unrelated regressions (SUR), modeling the determination of the shock dummy linearly, and report results in Table 5. Our key messages from the baseline regression are robust: GDP falls by 2.4 % in the onset year, according to the SUR estimates, and bounces back by 1.2% in the following year. Moreover, higher past growth does lower the probability of a health crisis. Somewhat anomalously, higher past health expenditures increase the probability of a health crisis.22 4.3 Geographic, Sector, and Episode Breakdowns We explore heterogeneity in the effects of health crises along multiple additional dimen- sions.23 Panel A in Figure 6 displays estimates for the H1N1 crisis alone. Consistent with the results above, the effect of H1N1 is larger than our full sample estimates. In the onset year, the growth rate for affected countries is 4.2% lower than for unaffected ones. There is still bounce-back one year later - the growth rate for affected countries is 1% higher than that for unaffected ones. Panel B in Figure 6 considers High-income countries (in blue) and Low-income countries (in red), as classiﬁed by the World Bank.24 High income countries affected by the crisis have a GDP growth rate in the onset year that is 2.4% less than the GDP growth for high income countries unaffected by the crises. Bounce-back for these affected high-income countries is quick, however, as seen by the fact that growth is 0.8% 22The sample size is reduced to around 2,500 because we add health expenditures, which is unavailable for some countries. 23To save space, we display impulse response functions only for real GDP growth. Those for unemploy- ment, which are available upon request, are consistent with the GDP growth in the sense of Okun's law. 24The World Bank groups countries into four categories based on 2018 GNI per capita - High-income,Upper-middle-income,Lower-middle-income and Lower-income economies. We estimate the impulse response functions for High-income and Lower-income country groups separately. 21 Table 5 Seemingly Unrelated Regressions: Growth, Health Crises, and Health Expenditure System 1 Shock Shock (t 1) GDP Growth (t 1) Health Exp (t 1) Obs R2 GDP growth -2.38*** 1.18*** 0.21*** 0.29*** 2,523 0.42 (0.21) (0.22) (0.02) (0.07) Health Exp 0.24*** -0.06* -0.00 0.77*** 2,523 0.96 (0.04) (0.04) (0.00) (0.01) Shock -0.10*** -0.01*** 0.02** 2,523 0.16 (0.02) (0.00) (0.01) System 2 GDP growth -2.36*** 1.04*** 0.24*** 0.18*** 2,676 0.40 (0.21) (0.21) (0.02) (0.07) Shock -0.09*** -0.01*** 0.01** 2,676 0.15 (0.02) (0.00) (0.01) NOTE: System 1 reports estimates from the joint estimation of system of equations (3), (4) and (5). System 2 reports estimates from the joint estimation of system of equations (3) and (5). , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. higher in affected countries in the year after the crisis was declared. According to the red line in the ﬁgure, affected low-income countries have GDP growth rates that are not significantly different from unaffected low-income countries. Note that these are within-group comparisons, and hence do not speak to the issue of whether high income or low income countries are more affected by health crises.25 Panel C and Panel D show the effects on advanced and emerging market economies according to the IMF classiﬁcation. In the onset year, the growth rate among advanced economies falls by 2.7% in affected compared to unaffected countries. One year later, there is a bounce back to 1.1% for the advanced country group. For emerging market economies, the growth rate falls by 2.1% for affected countries compared to unaffected ones, with a bounce back at 0.5% one year after the shock. One potential reason for a larger effect of health crises on advanced country groups is due to the economic structure. As noted above, in Figure 4, we divide GDP into three sectors and ﬁnd that industry and service sectors are affected more by health crises, while agricultural output is not signiﬁcantly different in affected and unaffected countries. Panel E and Panel F consider geographic regions. The decline in growth for affected 25The IMF growth forecasts for Low Income Developing countries is -1% in 2020, down from 5.2% in 2019. This compares to a forecast of -8.1% in 2020 for Advanced Economies. The IMF projects a rebound to 5.2% for the low income countries in 2021. 22 Figure 6 Effect on GDP: Episode and Geographic Breakdowns Panel A: H1N1 2 1 0 Percent 2 -1 - -3 -4 -5 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel C: Advanced Economies 2 1 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 -4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel B: High vs. Low Income Country 2 HIC 1 LIC 0 Percent 2 -1 - -3 -4 -5 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel D: Emerging Market Economies 2 1 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 -4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel E: East Asia and South Asia 2 1 0 -1 Percent -2 -3 -4 -5 -6 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel F: Europe and Central Asia 2 1 0 -1 Percent -2 -3 -4 -5 -6 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005) git+H = aHi + å4j=1 bHj git j + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where git is the annual real GDP growth rate for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a disease event hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, US recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. Panel A re-deﬁnes the dummy Dit to ﬂag the H1N1 shock only. Panel B presents IRFs for the sample of "High Income Country" and "Low Income Country" according to World Bank Classiﬁcation. Panel C (D) presents IRFs for the sample of advanced economies (emerging market economies). Panel E (F) is for East Asia and South Asia (Europe and Central Asia). 23 East and South Asia countries relative to the unaffected ones is 1.1% in the onset year, with a 1.8% bounce-back one year later. For the Europe and Central Asia group, affected countries have a 4.3% decrease in GDP growth compared to unaffected countries in the onset year, with a 0.9% bounce-back one year later. One potential explanation may be due to the role of ﬁscal policy, which is explored below. 5 International Trade and Cross-Country Propagation In addition to the effect on the production side, we also investigate the effect of past health crises on different components of total spending. In the Online Supplemental Appendix Section S.3, we show the negative and signiﬁcant effects on consumption and investment. Here we focus on international trade (exports plus imports). Declines in spending may explain why the effect of health crises on output is very persistent. Furthermore, the drop in spending could also spillover to other countries, including unaffected countries, through an international trade channel. To this end, we decompose the effect from health crisis shocks into a direct channel and an indirect channel through affected trading partners. Being involved in a global value chain through trade could be a mixed blessing for a country during a pandemic. On the one hand, the negative impact of health crises on the trading partner can spillover to the domestic economy through a trade channel, making health crises economically more contagious. On the other hand, the bounce-back effect from a health crisis for the affected trading partner can also beneﬁt the domestic country. Moreover, being more integrated into global value chains can help ﬁrms diversify risks when the country itself is hit by the health crisis (see Huang (2017)). To estimate the effect of such a channel, we decompose the impact of health crises into a direct channel and an indirect channel that captures the effect of the crisis on trading partners. In this section, we estimate the trade network effect and compare its importance across episodes. To understand this, consider the "trade network heat maps" of Figure A.2. This depicts the severity of a health crisis episode for each country by using infection cases from each of that country's trading partners and weighting case numbers by their bilateral trade share with the domestic country. In other words, for each country the map depicts: how much do we trade with other countries and how badly were those trading partners affected?26 As seen in Figure A.2, this trade linkage channel varies from episode to episode 26Recall that the trade data is available only from 1988-2018, hence no heat map for the 1968 Flu. 24 Figure 7 Health Crises and International Trade Panel A: Effect on Trade growth (exports+imports) 10 0 Percent -10 -20 -30 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Panel B: Effect on GDP growth: the trade channel 1 Direct Indirect 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005): git+H = aHi + å4s=1 bHs git s + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where git is the annual real growth rate of total trade (export+import) in Panel A and is GDP growth in Panel B for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a health crisis hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, U.S. recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. In panel B, we also include a control variable Di jt in the regression, where Di jt = 1 if country i's trading partner country j has been hit by the health crisis at year t. The blue line is the direct effect (coefﬁcient on Dit ) while the red dashed line is the indirect effect (coefﬁcient on Di jt ). Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. and varies across countries during any given episode. Clearly, the trade network effect is potentially much more severe during COVID-19 than the other episodes. With our health crises-trade network proxies in hand, we start by estimating the effect of health crises on the growth rate of international trade, the sum of a country's multilateral exports plus imports. Crises can lower trade through both an extensive margin and intensive margin, as noted by Fernandes and Tang (2020) who look at the effect of SARS on Chinese trade. Potential lock-downs and travel bans could amplify the negative impact. In Panel A of Figure 7, we display our results, derived from the customary local projections estimator. International trade of affected countries plummets in the onset year, by around 19.0%. This is on par with the U.S. trade collapse in 2008-09 (see Levchenko et al. (2010) and Novy and Taylor (2014)). Affected country trade rebounds quickly, growing relative to the trade of unaffected countries by 7.2% one year later. To capture the propagation effects to other countries through trade networks, we begin by separately estimating the direct effect of the health crisis, captured by our shock dummy, and the indirect effect, captured by an indicator function that ﬂags whether the trading partner is affected by the health crisis. To implement this, we augment our baseline estimation equation (1) with a dummy variable that indicates whether any of one's trading 25 Table 6 The Effect of Health Crises on GDP Growth: Trade Linkages GDP growth rate % (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Sample Period: 1988-2018 Shock -2.22** -1.98** (1.03) (0.97) High Mortality Rate -3.28*** -3.02*** (0.86) (0.83) Medium Mortality Rate -3.13*** -2.87*** (0.88) (0.86) Low Mortality Rate -0.55 -0.40 (0.61) (0.56) High Cases/Pop -2.62** -2.36** (1.21) (1.15) Medium Cases/Pop -2.71** -2.45** (1.20) (1.11) Low Cases/Pop -0.92 -0.71 (0.55) (0.49) Shock to Trade Partner -0.52** -0.55* -0.56** (0.23) (0.27) (0.26) Trade Weighted by Indirect Shock -1.00** -0.99** -1.07** (0.38) (0.48) (0.44) Trade/GDP 0.19 0.17 0.21 0.19 0.20 0.18 (0.33) (0.33) (0.34) (0.34) (0.34) (0.33) Domestic Credit/GDP -0.73 -0.73 -0.72 -0.72 -0.73 -0.73 (0.46) (0.46) (0.45) (0.45) (0.45) (0.45) Log(Population) 0.12** 0.11** 0.12** 0.12** 0.11** 0.11** (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) Log(GDP per capita) -0.20** -0.21** -0.20** -0.22** -0.19** -0.21** (0.09) (0.09) (0.09) (0.09) (0.09) (0.09) Recession -0.56 -0.57 -0.52 -0.52 -0.58 -0.59 (0.38) (0.38) (0.36) (0.36) (0.38) (0.38) Banking Crisis -1.54*** -1.54*** -1.54*** -1.54*** -1.55*** -1.55*** (0.37) (0.36) (0.37) (0.37) (0.36) (0.36) Constant 4.76*** 4.99*** 4.75*** 4.97*** 4.76*** 5.01*** (0.46) (0.51) (0.45) (0.52) (0.45) (0.51) Observations 4502 4502 4502 4502 4502 4502 Within R2 0.065 0.066 0.070 0.070 0.066 0.067 Decade FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Country FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NOTE: The dependent variable is annual real GDP growth. Shock dummy equals one for country i in the onset year t, and zero otherwise. Shock to trade partner equals 1 if one of the country's trading partners is hit by a health crisis, and 0 otherwise. The weight trade network in columns (2), (4), and (6) is constructed by multiplying the shock to a country's trading partner dummy by the share of bilateral trade between these two countries in the country's total trade (Trade weighted by indirect shock). Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998) and reported in parentheses. , and indicate statistical signiﬁcance at the 10%, 5%, and 1% level, respectively. 26 partners has been hit by the health crisis in the same year. As seen in Panel B of Figure 7, indirect effects are not trivial, contributing approximately -0.5% to GDP growth in the onset year (versus direct effects of -1.8%) and +0.4% in the bounce-back year, or about half the magnitude of the recovery's direct effect.27 We also use panel regressions to test the importance of trade linkages, as in Table 6.28 In column (1), we have a dummy capturing whether the trading partner was affected, as in the IRF estimation. In column (2), we add a continuous variable, labelled trade weighted by indirect shock, which multiplies the shock dummy (to a country's trading partner) by the bilateral trade between these two countries, as a share of the country's total trade. Columns and (4) use the ex-post high, medium and low mortality rate dummies, while columns and (6) use the equivalent case rate dummies, and so is akin to column (1) and column The estimates indicate that the indirect effect of health crises through trade linkages is large and signiﬁcant. According to column (1), the impact through trade is around one third of the direct effect. When taking into account the importance (weights) of different trading partners, the effect becomes larger, especially for countries with high severity. The effects of health crises on domestic GDP growth are signiﬁcantly magniﬁed by trade linkages. 6 Fiscal Policy In response to COVID-19, ﬁnance ministries have undertaken a variety of spending and tax-related policies designed to support households and businesses, and soften the impact on economic activity. According to the standard Keynesian logic, ﬁscal stimulus in a time of crisis, either by increasing government spending or cutting taxes, can speed up economic recovery (see Gourinchas (2020)). More generally, ﬁscal policy has been proposed as an effective way to address crises, such as during the zero-lower bound period and in times of secular stagnation (see Eggertsson (2011), Eggertsson and Krugman (2012), Eggerts- son et al. (2016), Benigno and Fornaro (2018), Fatas´ and Summers (2018), Fornaro and Wolf (2020)). Furthermore, Dupraz et al. (2019) ﬁnd a permanent effect from stabilization policy in dampening economic ﬂuctuations and raising the average level of activity. A 27Our estimation of the indirect trade channel is very similar to the work by Bonadio et al. (2020), who ﬁnd that one third of the average real GDP downturn due to the COVID-19 shock is through global supply chains, using an estimated structural model. 28These use trading partner's shock dummies to measure the indirect trade channel. Table S.8 of the online supplement shows robustness to using individual countries mortality or case rates to construct the indirect trade measure. 27 Figure 8 Effect on GDP Growth and Unemployment Conditional on Immediate Health Spending Response GDP growth Panel A: High Health Expenditure Response Panel B: Low Health Expenditure Response 2 1 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 -4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years 2 1 0 Percent -1 -2 -3 -4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years Unemployment Panel C: High Health Expenditure Response Panel D: Low Health Expenditure Response 1 Percent 0 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years 1 Percent 0 -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Years NOTE: Impulse response functions (IRF) are estimated based on the local projection method as in Jorda` (2005): yit+H = aHi + å4s=1 bHs yit s + å4s=0 dHs Dit s + Xit + eit ; with H = 0; 1; ; 5, where yit is the annual real GDP growth rate or unemployment rate for country i at year t, Dit is a dummy variable indicating a disease event hitting country i in year t, with Xit including country-level controls such as Trade/GDP, Domestic Credit/GDP, population and log GDP per capita. We also include a decade dummy, U.S. recession dummy, a banking crisis dummy and country ﬁxed effects. Standard errors are corrected using Driscoll and Kraay (1998). One standard error bands are shown. Each row divides countries based on the average of Zit Zit 1 across all six health episodes where t is the onset year of GDPit 1 each episode. Z refers to health expenditure. High refers to countries in the 75 percentile and above while low refers to countries in the 25 percentile and below. well-designed ﬁscal policy should reduce the persistent negative effect from health crises. In this section, we analyze the effects of ﬁscal policy during past health crises. Our key indicator is a measure of countries' ﬁscal adjustment in the onset year, the change in government spending or revenues, divided by the previous year's GDP. We focus on government health care spending, deﬁned by the World Bank as "including healthcare goods and services consumed but not including capital health expenditures such as buildings, ma- chinery, IT and stocks of vaccines for emergency or outbreaks".29 As Chang et al. (2019) 29We also conducted the exercise on the basis of total government expenditures, in addition to health 28 note, government spending on health care is an important input for health policy globally. To study the effectiveness of such spending, we separate countries into high adjustment countries, deﬁned as the 75th percentile and above, and low adjustment countries, deﬁned as the 25th percentile and below.30 We then re-estimate the model on the separate groups. Figure 8 shows the impulse response functions for real GDP growth and unemployment for high and low adjustment countries. Both groups experience equally large impact declines in GDP growth. However, high expenditure countries clearly bounce back more robustly (Panel A) than low adjustment countries (Panel B). Those differential effects also appear in unemployment. As seen in Panel C, the effect on unemployment in high health expenditure adjustment countries is relatively small on impact, less than 1%, and not per- sistent. In contrast, Panel D indicates that unemployment in low-adjustment countries is persistently elevated after the shock. The results above could be spurious if, for example, high adjustment countries also happen to be low severity countries, in terms of cases or deaths. To investigate this, we calculate the correlation between a country's severity measure and its health spending ad- justment, by episode. We report these results in the supplemental appendix Panel B of Table S.7 and scatter plot of Figure S.4. The underlying data are displayed in Panel A of Table S.7. We ﬁnd a slight negative correlation, insigniﬁcantly different from zero. What about government debt sustainability? Surely, debt to GDP will rise during a health crisis, as GDP falls and ﬁscal policy expands. But we have found that by spending more (perhaps through a higher debt), the economy can bounce-back more quickly than it otherwise would. A faster recovery is thus likely to enhance rather than weaken debt sustainability in the medium run. This argument is further strengthened in a low interest rate environment. To examine the past responses of ﬁscal variables to health crisis shocks, we generate impulse response functions for central government debt, the government budget surplus, government spending, and government revenue in Figure S.3.31 Following the shock, government revenue falls and spending increases, resulting in a negative ﬁscal surplus and increase in debt. However, the negative ﬁscal surplus converges to an insignificantly positive level two years after the shock, while the debt slowly adjusts to zero. care spending, and ﬁnd similar results. Results for the same exercise based on high versus low tax revenue collection countries do not indicate signiﬁcant differences. See Figure S.2 in the Online Supplement. 30The grouping is based on the average ﬁscal adjustment measure across six episodes. This includes both affected countries and unaffected countries. 31Due to data availability, our sample size for this experiment is cut signiﬁcantly, to 1,277 observations. 29 7 Conclusion We study the economic impact of modern pandemics and epidemics. We estimate that the typical health crisis lowers GDP growth in affected countries by nearly three percentage points in the onset year and that this effect persists for at least ﬁve years. Unemployment rises persistently too, with larger effects on females and the less educated. Health crises not only lower output but also decrease consumption and investment spending. Furthermore, international trade plummets, and this negatively affects other countries through trade link- ages. Nevertheless, trading networks also beneﬁt countries when there is bounce-back one year after the onset of a health crisis. We also show that ﬁscal policy helps to mitigate the effect of health crises. Increasing government spending, in particular on health care, signiﬁcantly speeds up GDP growth recovery and reduces unemployment after the crisis. Although there are many parallels between these post-war disease episodes and COVID- 19, there is a lot to suggest that this pandemic will have a much larger toll on human lives. The unprecedented scale of lock downs in several countries will hamper economic activity even for countries that have lower severity or thwart the virus more quickly. There are also reasons to think that COVID-19 will be considerably more recessionary. For one, U.S. ﬁscal space is relatively limited now. If ﬁscal policy does not move enough, or with the right mix, COVID-19 could have an even more persistent effect on output. Furthermore, a restoration of robust international trade linkages remains an open question. Ominous signs of backlash against China already appear. The sentiment for countries not to be so reliant on imports, especially in sensitive sectors like medical supplies, may well prove an intractable foe of trade. These considerations are ﬂeshed out with estimates in Appendix C assessing how different is this time with COVID-19. References ALVAREZ, F. E., D. ARGENTE, AND F. LIPPI (2020): "A simple planning problem for covid-19 lockdown," NBER Working Paper No. 26981. ATKESON, A. (2020): "What will be the economic impact of COVID-19 in the US? Rough estimates of disease scenarios," NBER Working Paper No. 26867. 30 BAKER, S. R., N. BLOOM, AND S. J. DAVIS (2016): "Measuring economic policy uncer- tainty," Quarterly Journal of Economics, 131, 1593-1636. BAKER, S. R., N. BLOOM, S. J. DAVIS, AND S. J. TERRY (2020): "Covid-induced economic uncertainty," NBER Working Paper No. 26983. BARRO, R. J., J. F. URSUA´ , AND J. WENG (2020): "The coronavirus and the great in- ﬂuenza pandemic: Lessons from the "Spanish Flu" for the coronavirus's potential effects on mortality and economic activity," NBER Working Paper No. 26866. BENIGNO, G. AND L. FORNARO (2018): "Stagnation traps," Review of Economic Studies, 85, 1425-1470. BERGER, D. W., K. F. HERKENHOFF, AND S. MONGEY (2020): "An SEIR infectious disease model with testing and conditional quarantine," NBER Working Paper No. 26901. BETHUNE, Z. A. AND A. KORINEK (2020): "Covid-19 infection externalities: Trading off lives vs. livelihoods," NBER Working Paper No. 27009. BONADIO, B., Z. HUO, A. A. LEVCHENKO, AND N. PANDALAI-NAYAR (2020): "Global supply chains in the pandemic," CEPR Discussion Paper No. 14766. CARROLL, C. D., E. CRAWLEY, J. SLACALEK, AND M. N. WHITE (2020): "Modeling the consumption response to the CARES act," Working Paper. CERRA, V., U. PANIZZA, AND S. C. SAXENA (2013): "International evidence on recovery from recessions," Contemporary Economic Policy, 31, 424-439. CERRA, V. AND S. C. SAXENA (2008): "Growth dynamics: the myth of economic recov- ery," American Economic Review, 98, 439-57. CHANG, A. Y., K. COWLING, A. E. MICAH, A. CHAPIN, C. S. CHEN, G. IKILEZI, S ADAT , G. T SAKALOS , J. W U , T. Y OUNKER , ET AL . (2019): "Past, present, and fu- ture of global health ﬁnancing: a review of development assistance, government, out-of- pocket, and other private spending on health for 195 countries, 1995-2050," The Lancet, 393, 2233-2260. CHANG, C., K. ORTIZ, A. ANSARI, AND M. E. GERSHWIN (2016): "The Zika outbreak of the 21st century," Journal of Autoimmunity, 68, 1-13. 31 CORREIA, S., S. LUCK, AND E. VERNER (2020): "Pandemics depress the economy, public health interventions do not: Evidence from the 1918 Flu," SSRN Working Paper. DRECHSEL, T. AND S. KALEMLI-OZCAN (2020): "Are standard macro and credit policies enough to deal with the economic fallout from a global pandemic? A proposal for a negative SME tax," Working Paper. DRISCOLL, J. AND A. KRAAY (1998): "Consistent covariance matrix estimation with spatially dependent panel data," Review of Economics and Statistics, 80, 549-560. DUPRAZ, S., E. NAKAMURA, AND J. STEINSSON (2019): "A plucking model of business cycles," NBER Working Paper No. 26351. EGGERTSSON, G. B. (2011): "What ﬁscal policy is effective at zero interest rates?" NBER Macroeconomics Annual, 25, 59-112. EGGERTSSON, G. B. AND P. KRUGMAN (2012): "Debt, deleveraging, and the liquidity trap: A Fisher-Minsky-Koo approach," Quarterly Journal of Economics, 127, 1469- 1513. EGGERTSSON, G. B., N. R. MEHROTRA, S. R. SINGH, AND L. H. SUMMERS (2016): "A contagious malady? Open economy dimensions of secular stagnation," IMF Economic Review, 64, 581-634. EICHENBAUM, M. S., S. REBELO, AND M. TRABANDT (2020): "The macroeconomics of epidemics," NBER Working Paper No. 26882. FAN, V. Y., D. T. JAMISON, AND L. H. SUMMERS (2016): "The inclusive cost of pandemic inﬂuenza risk," NBER Working Paper No. 22137. FATAS´ , A. AND L. H. SUMMERS (2018): "The permanent effects of ﬁscal consolidations," Journal of International Economics, 112, 238-250. FERNANDES, A. AND H. TANG (2020): "How did the 2003 SARS epidemic shape Chinese trade?" SSRN Working Paper 3603699. FORNARO, L. AND M. WOLF (2020): "Covid-19 coronavirus and macroeconomic policy," CEPR Discussion Paper No. 14529. 32 GLOVER, A., J. HEATHCOTE, D. KRUEGER, AND J.-V.R´IOS-RULL (2020): "Health versus wealth: On the distributional effects of controlling a pandemic," NBER Working Paper No. 27046. GOURINCHAS, P. O. (2020): "Flattening the pandemic and recession curves," Working Paper, https://drive.google.com/ﬁle/d/1mwMDiPQK88x27JznMkWzEQpUVm8Vb4WI/ view?usp=sharing. GUERRIERI, V., G. LORENZONI, L. STRAUB, AND I. WERNING (2020): "Macroeco- nomic implications of COVID-19: Can negative supply shocks cause demand short- ages?" NBER Working Paper No. 26918. HOFFMAN, S. J. AND S. L. SILVERBERG (2018): "Delays in global disease outbreak responses: Lessons from H1N1, Ebola, and Zika," American Journal of Public Health, 108, 329-333. HUANG, H. (2017): "Germs, roads and trade: Theory and evidence on the value of diver- siﬁcation in global sourcing," SSRN Working Paper 3095273. JAMISON, D., R. NUGENT, H. GELBAND, S. HORTON, P. JHA, R. LAXMINARAYAN, AND C. MOCK (2017): Disease Control Priorities, vol. 9, World Bank: Washington, DC, 3 ed. JAMISON, D. T., L. H. SUMMERS, G. ALLEYNE, K. J. ARROW, S. BERKLEY, A. BI- NAGWAHO, F. BUSTREO, D. EVANS, R. G. FEACHEM, J. FRENK, ET AL. (2013): "The Lancet commissions," Lancet, 382, 1898-955. ` ` JORDA, O. (2005): "Estimation and inference of impulse responses by local projections," American Economic Review, 95, 161-182. ` ` JORDA, O., M. SCHULARICK, AND A. M. TAYLOR (2011): "Financial crises, credit booms, and external imbalances: 140 years of lessons," IMF Economic Review, 59, 340-378. --- (2013): "When credit bites back," Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, 45, 3-28. ` ` JORDA, O., S. R. SINGH, AND A. M. TAYLOR (2020): "Longer-run economic consequences of pandemics," NBER Working Paper No. 26934. 33 LAEVEN, L. AND F. VALENCIA (2013): "Systemic banking crises database," IMF Economic Review, 61, 225-270. --- (2020): "Systemic banking crises database II," IMF Economic Review, 1-55. LEVCHENKO, A. A., L. T. LEWIS, AND L. L. TESAR (2010): "The collapse of international trade during the 2008-09 crisis: In search of the smoking gun," IMF Economic review, 58, 214-253. MALMENDIER, U. AND L. S. SHEN (2020): "Scarred consumption," NBER Working Paper No. 24696. MATEUS, A. L., H. E. OTETE, C. R. BECK, G. P. DOLAN, AND J. S. NGUYEN-VANTAM (2014): "Effectiveness of travel restrictions in the rapid containment of human inﬂuenza: a systematic review," Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 92, 868- 880D. NOVY, D. AND A. M. TAYLOR (2014): "Trade and uncertainty," Review of Economics and Statistics, 1-50. REINHART, C. M. AND K. S. ROGOFF (2009): "The aftermath of ﬁnancial crises," Amer- ican Economic Review, 99, 466-72. SAUNDERS-HASTINGS, P. R. AND D. KREWSKI (2016): "Reviewing the history of pandemic inﬂuenza: understanding patterns of emergence and transmission," Pathogens, 5, 66. WILLIAMS, H. A., R. L. DUNVILLE, S. I. GERBER, D. D. ERDMAN, N. PESIK, K UHAR , K. A. M ASON , L. H AYNES , L. R OTZ , J. S T . The average, annualized growth rate in the three quarter window centered on the health crisis onset is -0.4% for affected countries and 2.8% for unaffected countries. This is in line with our estimates using annual data above. In quarters 2 to 5 before the health crisis, the