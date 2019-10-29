Log in
Modern Renaissance Woman Shares Secrets to More Effective Living

10/29/2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyssa Rapp, entrepreneur, CEO, author, and mother of two, today announced the publication of Leadership & Life Hacks: Insights From A Mom, Wife, Entrepreneur & Executive. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

Alyssa Rapp Releases "Leadership & Life Hacks" with ForbesBooks

Beginning with the premise that modern self-help and how-to guidebooks need a profound upgrade,  Alyssa Rapp, CEO of Surgical Solutions and founder of Bottlenotes Inc., seeks to reshape today's conceptions of work-life balance. Leadership & Life Hacks is fundamentally about how we can all become more efficient and is sourced from Alyssa's own experience of juggling the duties of CEO, activist, wife, and mother.

Conceived of as The 4-Hour Work Week meets Emily Post, Alyssa's simple, revelatory advice meets readers where they are to help them create balanced and impactful lives. The book includes "100 Tips for Achieving Your Goals with Maximum Efficiency and Impact," from mastering kids' birthday parties to commanding the boardroom and offers wisdom for everyone.

Leadership & Life Hacks: Insights from a Mom, Wife, Entrepreneur, and Executive is available on Amazon.com today.

About Alyssa Rapp
Alyssa Rapp is CEO of Surgical Solutions and one of Crain's "Chicago's Notable Women in Health Care." Previously, she founded Bottlenotes, Inc. She also founded AJR Ventures, a strategic advisory firm advising private-equity firms and $100MM+ private-equity-backed companies. Alyssa is a lecturer in management at Stanford's Graduate School of Business and an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago's Booth Business School. Alyssa was appointed by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to serve on the board of directors of the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA). She currently serves on the organization's audit committee with $1B of assets and ~$80MM operating expenses. She has been a guest on Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Today, Cheddar TV, and interviewed by multiple print publications, including: Chicago Tribune, Forbes, and Authority Magazine.

Alyssa and her husband Hal Morris, a member of the 1990 MLB World Series champion Cincinnati Reds, are the proud parents of Audrey, Henriette, and their Bernedoodle, Yoda.

About ForbesBooks
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contact

Abby Roedel, AJR Ventures, abby@ajrventures.com
Corie Luzon, ForbesBooks, cluzon@advantageww.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-renaissance-woman-shares-secrets-to-more-effective-living-300946455.html

SOURCE ForbesBooks


© PRNewswire 2019
