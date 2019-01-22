Dallas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Systems Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

Modern Systems offers a unique, collaborative approach to legacy modernization for Google Cloud customers

Dallas, Texas – (January 22, 2019) -- Modern Systems, a leader in application modernization, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a technology partner, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to benefit from its Modernization Platform as a Service (ModPaaS™) offering.

ModPaaS is a cloud-based platform that allows Google Cloud customers to analyze and modernize their legacy application systems in a collaborative manner.

As a Google Cloud technology partner, customers can benefit from the following key features and benefits provided via ModPaaS:

Attain a comprehensive assessment of existing legacy applications.

Categorize objects and applications to determine disposition options and drive ongoing modernization initiatives with varying levels of assistance.

Trace and isolate COBOL-based business rules that can be reused for reengineering initiatives.

Select and extract code for modernization. For example, code can be selected that is specific to the UI layer or data access objects to advance microservices development efforts.



“We’re committed to meeting and exceeding customer demands, and will continue to offer the market unique methods to modernize their legacy environments.,” said Brandon Edenfield, president and CEO, Modern Systems. “Our relationship with Google Cloud will allow more and more global organizations to access our unique solutions.”

For more information about Modern Systems, visit: https://modernsystems.com/cloud .

About Modern Systems

Modern Systems is a leading provider of application modernization services, with more than 200 modernization projects completed worldwide during the past 30 years, and more than two billion lines of code processed through our tools. Modern Systems is a global provider of modernization solutions for legacy application source code, data, and platform transformations. Our combined resources, technologies and global reach makes us one of the largest independent legacy application modernization companies in the world.

Michelle Doss Modern Systems + 1 512 365 9358 michelledoss@modernsystems.com