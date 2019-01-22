Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modern Systems Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:08pm EST

Dallas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Systems Joins Google Cloud Partner Program
Modern Systems offers a unique, collaborative approach to legacy modernization for Google Cloud customers

Dallas, Texas – (January 22, 2019) -- Modern Systems, a leader in application modernization, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a technology partner, giving Google Cloud customers the ability to benefit from its Modernization Platform as a Service (ModPaaS™) offering.

ModPaaS is a cloud-based platform that allows Google Cloud customers to analyze and modernize their legacy application systems in a collaborative manner.

As a Google Cloud technology partner, customers can benefit from the following key features and benefits provided via ModPaaS:

  • Attain a comprehensive assessment of existing legacy applications.
  • Categorize objects and applications to determine disposition options and drive ongoing modernization initiatives with varying levels of assistance.
  • Trace and isolate COBOL-based business rules that can be reused for reengineering initiatives.
  • Select and extract code for modernization. For example, code can be selected that is specific to the UI layer or data access objects to advance microservices development efforts.

             
“We’re committed to meeting and exceeding customer demands, and will continue to offer the market unique methods to modernize their legacy environments.,” said Brandon Edenfield, president and CEO, Modern Systems. “Our relationship with Google Cloud will allow more and more global organizations to access our unique solutions.”

For more information about Modern Systems, visit: https://modernsystems.com/cloud.

About Modern Systems
Modern Systems is a leading provider of application modernization services, with more than 200 modernization projects completed worldwide during the past 30 years, and more than two billion lines of code processed through our tools. Modern Systems is a global provider of modernization solutions for legacy application source code, data, and platform transformations. Our combined resources, technologies and global reach makes us one of the largest independent legacy application modernization companies in the world.

Michelle Doss
Modern Systems
+ 1 512 365 9358
michelledoss@modernsystems.com

ModPaaS-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pWHAT'S NEW IN EDU &NDASH; BETT EDITION : Announcing new Windows 10 devices and tools to drive better learning outcomes
PU
12:37pMOODY : Khalil Says Steps Needed after Lebanon Rating Downgraded
AQ
12:36pDAVE CANTIN GROUP : Names Woodward a Regional Managing Director
BU
12:35pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2018/2019 9-month sales at EUR 36.3 million : Strong Printing activity and Delays in invoicing for hardware
AN
12:35pAMAZON COM : Hedge funds push for overhaul at eBay
RE
12:35pGTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
12:35pIMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million benchmark bond and received investment grade rating from S&P
EQ
12:35pDiamond Fields Announces Second Diamond Shipment from Namibia
NE
12:35pTopLine Federal Credit Union Recognized for Best Marketing Efforts
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase
5ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.