Moderninha Smart: Our New Integrated Point-of-Sale Device

10/15/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

Introducing Moderninha Smart: Our New Integrated Point-of-Sale device

São Paulo, October 15, 2018 - PagSeguro Digital Ltd., or ("PagSeguro" or "we") (NYSE: PAGS), today announced the launch of its new device, Moderninha Smart, a modern, portable and fully integrated AndroidTM based point-of-sale that works seamlessly with any business.

Moderninha Smart offers a full integration of hardware, PAGS' Apps and its fast and secure payments network. By combining all the high-end functionalities such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G connections, as well NFC and QR Code acceptance, Moderninha Smart offers a robust managed payment experience.

Moderninha Smart was built for simplicity and ease of use, it requires no setup and integrates features like product catalog, inventory management, installment calculator, bank slips (boleto) issuing and payment links. The integration of software and hardware helps merchants to be more productive and serve clients better.

PAGS point-of-sale software also gives merchants the ability to run their business efficiently by managing their PAGS´s account, including bill payment, mobile top-up, balance transfer among other functionalities available in our ecosystem.

Moderninha Smart has a five-year warranty and is priced at 12x of R$69.90 or R$838.80. Merchants can accept all card schemes.

PAGS will launch a new country-wide online and offline advertising campaign to promote this new product (watch the video in the link below)

https://youtu.be/E0UZkTIP65c

About PagSeguro:

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. PagSeguro´s business model covers all of the following five pillars:

  • Multiple digital payment solutions;

  • In-person payments via point of sale (POS) devices that PagSeguro sells to merchants;

  • Free digital accounts;

  • Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances; and

  • Operating as an acquirer.

PagSeguro is an UOL Group Company that provides an easy, safe and hassle-free way of accepting payments, where its clients can transact and manage their cash, without the need to open a bank account. PagSeguro's end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers to accept a wide range of online and in-person payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, meal voucher cards, boletos, bank transfers, bank debits and cash deposits.

PagSeguro´s mission is to disrupt and democratize financial services in Brazil, a concentrated, underpenetrated and high interest rate market, by providing an end-to-end digital ecosystem that is safe, affordable, simple and mobile-first for both merchants and consumers.

SOURCE: PagSeguro.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

André Cazotto, +55 (11) 3914-9403 ir@pagseguro.com

Disclaimer

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:52:04 UTC
