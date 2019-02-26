Modernise Regulation to Deliver Europe's Digital Future, Calls GSMA

Ahead of European Parliament Elections ‘Mobile Industry Manifesto for Europe’ Provides a Roadmap to Foster 5G Innovation

The GSMA today launched ‘The Mobile Industry Manifesto for Europe’ on behalf of its European members, highlighting its vision for Europe’s digital future. Ahead of the European Parliament elections this spring, the manifesto calls on policymakers in Europe to modernise regulation and create the right conditions for a new era of Intelligent Connectivity.

Europe has the highest rate of mobile connectivity compared with other regions, and the mobile industry’s contribution to the EU’s GDP is projected to grow from €550 billion annually to €720 billion by 2022. Supported by the right policy environment, Europe has the potential to increase 5G take-up to 30 per cent of all connections by 2025.1

“Our networks have made Europe stronger enabling citizens and businesses to reap the benefits of digital transformation,” said Afke Schaart, VP & Head of Europe, GSMA. “As we enter an era of Intelligent Connectivity there is much more that connectivity can make possible — for a greener planet, more liveable cities, more efficient industries and more united societies. For citizens to benefit from this innovation, we must address the barriers holding back the mobile industry in Europe through progressive regulation. Our industry is at the heart of the digital experience, and with our manifesto for Europe we are ready to work together with policymakers to invigorate Europe’s economies.”

The manifesto describes the barriers facing Europe in two parts: network infrastructure and digital services.

Improving network performance

On the network infrastructure side the policy environment in Europe is cited as not sufficiently supportive of network investment. Delivering 5G connectivity will stretch operators’ financial resources to the limit it says. The challenge is how to meet government’s coverage obligations even where there is no business justification for it. It has been estimated that the rollout cost for 5G across Europe will be significantly higher than for 4G, at between €300 billion and €500 billion.

The GSMA is calling on national regulators to foster innovation and investment, rather than simply transferring regulation for today’s products to tomorrow’s highly differentiated 5G networks. It is inviting governments to improve the investment environment through lower spectrum fees and siting costs, and reviewing telecoms-specific taxes.

Strengthening digital confidence

On services, the manifesto highlights that we are at a critical moment of declining trust in digital services. At a time when EU citizens expect companies to be more transparent and accountable regarding the use of their data, the mobile industry is asking policy makers to apply the same service, same rules principle across the digital economy (to ensure better consumer protection within the EU and fair competition among all players). Operators are also calling for a new network security reference for Europe, leveraging the expertise of the operator community and building on existing accepted national and international standards and best practice.

“Working with governments, we will lead and champion innovation that will help Europe take advantage of the huge technological changes we see,” added Schaart. “We will play our role so European citizens feel digitally empowered and protected at the same time.”

You can view the GSMA’s Mobile Industry Manifesto for Europe here.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

1. ‘The Mobile Economy: Europe 2018’ report authored by GSMA Intelligence.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA, @GSMAEurope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005652/en/