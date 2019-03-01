Modernizing Medicine :® Works with GoodRx to Improve Price Transparency and Medication Affordability for Patients

New collaboration offers significant savings on FDA-approved prescription medications at more than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies, and will help bring affordable medicine to patients

Specialty-specific health information technology leader Modernizing Medicine, is pleased to announce the collaboration with GoodRx, America's leading source for prescription and healthcare savings. Modernizing Medicine’s specialty-specific EHR, EMA™, will interface with GoodRx, connecting doctors with real-time pricing intelligence on thousands of drugs at nearly every pharmacy in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005111/en/

This collaboration will provide physicians with access to prices at the point of prescribing, and in turn, provides patients with better access to affordable prescription medications as well as a better understanding of their overall out-of-pocket expenses.

“Too many patients leave the doctor’s office with no sense of what their prescriptions will cost at the pharmacy,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. “We believe GoodRx helps doctors provide better guidance and prescription information to their patients, and gives patients access to accurate and up-to-date pricing information for the drugs they need. Not only can doctors see what their patients would be expected to pay at the counter ahead of time, but patients can compare prices at local pharmacies and receive coupon discounts as well.”

This collaboration is well-timed, coming when the high cost of prescriptions is a national concern – not just for those without insurance, but increasingly affecting people with insurance who find themselves with a high deductible plan or prescribed an off-formulary prescription. These are the situations when GoodRx is most useful, as it provides patients with instant access to drug cost comparisons and savings options for nearly all prescription medications at over 70,000 pharmacies in the U.S. Since the company’s launch in 2011, over 10 million Americans have used GoodRx to save up to 80 percent on thousands of prescriptions, totaling over $9 billion in savings.

“Price transparency and medication affordability is a growing concern within the healthcare industry and we are committed to providing physicians with as many options as possible to help them better serve their patients,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, Modernizing Medicine’s co-founder and chief medical and strategy officer as well as a practicing physician himself at Palm Beach Dermatology. “This interface between GoodRx and Modernizing Medicine, delivering prices, content and cards, at the point of prescribing will help patients determine with their doctors what treatments are effective at a price they can afford. We believe this should improve both patient’s access to care and medication adherence.”

Modernizing Medicine’s leading specialty-specific EHR currently offers patients and providers access to price transparency tools for prescription medications offered through their health insurance. By working with GoodRx, Modernizing Medicine will provide additional resources for reduced prescription costs and price transparency for uninsured patients paying for medications out-of-pocket.

The collaboration is being announced ahead of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit Modernizing Medicine at AAD at booth #1237 from March 1 - 3, 2019. For more information about Modernizing Medicine’s dermatology EMR, dermatology practice management, dermatology billing and the entire suite of solutions, please visit www.modmed.com/dermatology.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading source for prescription and healthcare savings in America. More than 10 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts on their medications. GoodRx’s real-time market-intelligence platform gathers retail prices and coupons for virtually every pharmacy in America, providing savings of up to 80%. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and one-third of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. Since 2011, Americans – with and without health insurance – have saved more than $9 billion using GoodRx. For more, visit www.goodrx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005111/en/