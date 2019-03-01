Modernizing Medicine :® Works with GoodRx to Improve Price Transparency and Medication Affordability for Patients

Specialty-specific health information technology leader Modernizing
Medicine, is pleased to announce the collaboration with GoodRx,
America's leading source for prescription and healthcare savings.
Modernizing Medicine’s specialty-specific EHR, EMA™, will interface with
GoodRx, connecting doctors with real-time pricing intelligence on
thousands of drugs at nearly every pharmacy in the United States.
This collaboration will provide physicians with access to prices at the
point of prescribing, and in turn, provides patients with better access
to affordable prescription medications as well as a better understanding
of their overall out-of-pocket expenses.
“Too many patients leave the doctor’s office with no sense of what their
prescriptions will cost at the pharmacy,” said Doug Hirsch, co-founder
and co-CEO of GoodRx. “We believe GoodRx helps doctors provide better
guidance and prescription information to their patients, and gives
patients access to accurate and up-to-date pricing information for the
drugs they need. Not only can doctors see what their patients would be
expected to pay at the counter ahead of time, but patients can compare
prices at local pharmacies and receive coupon discounts as well.”
This collaboration is well-timed, coming when the high cost of
prescriptions is a national concern – not just for those without
insurance, but increasingly affecting people with insurance who find
themselves with a high deductible plan or prescribed an off-formulary
prescription. These are the situations when GoodRx is most useful, as it
provides patients with instant access to drug cost comparisons and
savings options for nearly all prescription medications at over 70,000
pharmacies in the U.S. Since the company’s launch in 2011, over 10
million Americans have used GoodRx to save up to 80 percent on thousands
of prescriptions, totaling over $9 billion in savings.
“Price transparency and medication affordability is a growing concern
within the healthcare industry and we are committed to providing
physicians with as many options as possible to help them better serve
their patients,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, Modernizing Medicine’s
co-founder and chief medical and strategy officer as well as a
practicing physician himself at Palm Beach Dermatology. “This interface
between GoodRx and Modernizing Medicine, delivering prices, content and
cards, at the point of prescribing will help patients determine with
their doctors what treatments are effective at a price they can afford.
We believe this should improve both patient’s access to care and
medication adherence.”
Modernizing Medicine’s leading specialty-specific EHR currently offers
patients and providers access to price transparency tools for
prescription medications offered through their health insurance. By
working with GoodRx, Modernizing Medicine will provide additional
resources for reduced prescription costs and price transparency for
uninsured patients paying for medications out-of-pocket.
The collaboration is being announced ahead of the American Academy of
Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. To learn more,
visit Modernizing Medicine at AAD at booth #1237 from March 1 - 3, 2019.
For more information about Modernizing Medicine’s dermatology EMR,
dermatology practice management, dermatology billing and the entire
suite of solutions, please visit www.modmed.com/dermatology.
About Modernizing Medicine
Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower
physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that
transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized
to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for
value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and
cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes
practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology,
gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain
management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory
surgery centers. For more information, please visit
www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog,
Facebook, LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About GoodRx
GoodRx is the leading source for prescription and healthcare savings in
America. More than 10 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find
current prices and discounts on their medications. GoodRx’s real-time
market-intelligence platform gathers retail prices and coupons for
virtually every pharmacy in America, providing savings of up to 80%.
GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and
one-third of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. Since 2011,
Americans – with and without health insurance – have saved more than $9
billion using GoodRx. For more, visit www.goodrx.com.
