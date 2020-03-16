Modernizing Medicine : to Launch Telemedicine Solution to Provide Real-Time Audio and Video Capabilities to Help Healthcare Professionals Care for Patients

modmed® Telehealth; to be available at no additional charge to EMA® customers during COVID-19 crisis

Specialty-specific healthcare information technology leader Modernizing Medicine® today announced that current and future users of its electronic health records (EHR) system, EMA®, will have access to its real-time audio and video telemedicine platform, modmed® Telehealth. The solution will help healthcare professionals treat existing patients when it’s needed most during the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We understand that telemedicine plays a vital role in helping prevent the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus. We are prioritizing the addition of audio and video chat functionality to modmed Telehealth in our EHR system, EMA, for healthcare professionals and to the PocketPatient app for patients. This will help our providers see their existing patients remotely to mitigate the risk of transmission,” shared Modernizing Medicine’s Chief Medical and Strategy Officer and Co-founder Michael Sherling, MD, MBA. “Our on-staff physicians will be the first to test this solution with their patients this week, and it will then be rolled out to current clients.”

The real-time audio and video capabilities being added to EMA will help enable providers to remotely evaluate patients to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to help healthcare professionals reach vulnerable patient populations. Physicians will have the ability to see patients whether offices are open or closed, to renew prescriptions and to accommodate existing clinical workflows. The solution will work with both WiFi and cellular connections and help physicians to provide personalized care from almost anywhere with high-resolution video chat functionality. Patients will be able to download the new version of the PocketPatient™ app with the audio and video chat capability added and use their iPhone (iOS12 and above) or Android device (v. 5.0 and above) to virtually attend their scheduled appointments.

Daniel Cane, CEO and co-founder stated, “Modernizing Medicine is making our telemedicine solutions available for no additional charge because now, during this time of unprecedented crisis, we need telemedicine more than ever. In order to help address this crisis, Modernizing Medicine plans to waive all sign-up and utilization fees for the telemedicine solution. It’s our duty to help our clients help their patients and the healthcare community at large.”

The real-time audio and video telemedicine platform can benefit healthcare professionals and patients during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

Additionally, Modernizing Medicine’s #1 rated EHR system has been populated with medical content for COVID-19 related illnesses and we plan to add additional content as interim CDC guidelines are updated.

For those interested in Modernizing Medicine’s EHR and suite of solutions, including modmed Telehealth, or to find out more about the upcoming telemedicine webinar, please visit modmed.com/telehealth.

*Certain terms and conditions may apply to the use of modmed Telehealth and PocketPatient, and other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions. Use of modmed Telehealth and PocketPatient or other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions may in the future be contingent on paying fees or other charges determined by Modernizing Medicine. A subscription to EMA is required in order to use modmed Telehealth and PocketPatient. Fees for the use of EMA and Modernizing Medicine’s other products and services continue to apply. It is each provider’s responsibility to determine that the telemedicine visit meets medical necessity for that patient. Not all clinical scenarios may be appropriate for telemedicine visits, and the provider may need to evaluate the patient in-person to establish a diagnosis or initiate treatment.

