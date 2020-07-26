Modi says coronavirus risk persists in India, recoveries rise

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - India needs to be "extra
vigilant" as the novel coronavirus threat persists, Prime
Minister Narendra Modi said in a public address on Sunday, even
as the country registered a record number of patient recoveries
in a day.
Infections from the coronavirus have risen rapidly in India,
the world's second most populous country, with more than 48,000
cases recorded in the last 24 hours. India has so far recorded
nearly 1.4 million cases and more than 30,000 deaths.
On Sunday, the Indian government said 36,145 patients had
recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours, marking a
record number of single-day recoveries. At the same time, a
record number of tests in a single day - more than 440,000 -
were conducted, it added.
Modi, in his monthly radio broadcast to the nation, sounded
caution, saying it was important to practise social distancing
and wear masks to fight the virus.
"The danger of corona is far from being over. At many
places, it is spreading fast," Modi said. "We need to be extra
vigilant."
In recent weeks, coronavirus infections have spread further
into the countryside and smaller towns. Experts say case numbers
will rise significantly in the coming months as testing
increases, straining a healthcare system already pushed to the
brink.
The western state of Maharashtra is the worst-affected,
having recorded more than 360,000 cases, of which roughly 60%
were reported in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, and
its satellite towns.
India imposed a strict lockdown on March 25 to curb the
spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory
disease, shutting down businesses, schools, airlines and all
non-essential services. Many of those restrictions have been
eased in recent weeks.
