Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Procurement Intelligence, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005611/en/

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The faster moving lifestyles led by consumers are shifting their preference towards foods that are convenient and take lesser time to prepare. Convenient foods such as ready-to-eat meals are gaining popularity across most of the households which, in turn, is resulting in the growing demand for packaging solutions that can sustain shelf-lives without affecting the quality of the food products. Among such solutions, modified atmosphere packaging is emerging as a highly preferred packaging solution that preserves food product’s shelf-life by reducing oxidative rancidity, preventing the breeding of aerobic organisms that spoil the food, and suppressing the growth of mold. This is serving as a critical factor that is contributing to the spend growth of the modified atmosphere packaging market. The onset of ailments such as gut diseases and obesity caused due to the consumption of food laden with additives such as preservatives is driving the food manufacturers towards adopting alternatives to food additives, such as modified atmosphere packaging solutions. This is further supplementing the demand growth of the modified atmosphere packaging market. Request a Free Sample of this procurement intelligence report here!

Consumers in APAC are exhibiting high demand for premium and high-quality packaged foods along with convenience foods, such as ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare foods. This is creating the requirement for modified atmosphere packaging solutions in APAC. In the US, food manufacturers are placing their preference on modified atmosphere packaging solutions for organic foods that are currently witnessing an exponential demand in the region.

Insights offered in this modified atmosphere packaging market procurement intelligence report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this procurement intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this procurement intelligence report on the modified atmosphere packaging market to get information tailored to your every requirement.

“Buyers must engage with suppliers that can provide efficient logistics services at buyers' preferred location,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This modified atmosphere packaging market procurement intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Leveraging product bundling will maximize buyer’s cost savings

Increasing end-consumer concern regarding food additives is expected to drive category spend momentum

Purchase the full procurement intelligence report on modified atmosphere packaging here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the packaging and labeling category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Modified atmosphere packaging

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Want customized information from the modified atmosphere packaging market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005611/en/