Modo Releases Modo WorkReady, First No-Code App Building Solution for Companies to Bring Employees Confidently Back to the Workplace

Modo WorkReady empowers organizations of any size to deploy a back-to-work app in hours that keeps employees informed in real-time and requires no technical skills to build

Modo Labs, creators of the industry-leading no-code app building platform for Fortune 1000 companies and institutions of higher education, today released Modo WorkReady™, a purpose-built dynamic mobile solution with real-time, proximity-based alerting capabilities for companies and institutions to keep employees informed, engaged, and safe as they return to physical workspaces outside the home.

Modo WorkReady is a no-code solution designed to be set up, branded, and deployed in a few hours. Employees then download a single app onto their phones and tablets and are ready to go immediately. Companies make the app their own with their corporate branding, specific information, and the functionality and features aligning with their back-to-work strategy. The employee WorkReady app serves as a hub for the distributed workforce and keeps both in-office and remote employees informed, connected, and safe.

“As companies prepare to welcome employees back to the office, it’s essential to keep them feeling connected, informed, and safe. It is critical that employees understand and comply with new guidelines and protocols – even as those change – so that they can focus on being productive,” said Stewart Elliot, CEO of Modo Labs. “A mobile app is the single most effective way to share timely information, provide easy access to critical resources, and adjust quickly to continually changing circumstances. With Modo WorkReady companies can deliver a localized experience and ensure returning employees are empowered and prepared for these changeable conditions.”

Modo WorkReady is the only tool delivering the speed and scale for companies of all sizes to give their employees the protocols, procedures, and communication capabilities needed so that they feel safe and informed.

Features of Modo WorkReady include:

A scaled solution that expands to serve all corporate locations and all employees, with content specific for each location

Proximity-based rich notifications triggered by Bluetooth beacons and geofences to enable instant notifications to any employee entering an at-risk location, or to alert them of location-specific safety and wellness policies

Real-time deployment of app content to give employees up-to-the-minute policy and procedure updates

Secure employee health status self-reporting

“New normal” office tours to prepare employees for changes in work protocols and policies before they arrive at the office

Indoor maps to quickly learn new floorplans and locate sanitation and PPE stations

Food and dining options with guidance to support safe distancing and sanitation and personal protective equipment (PPE) requests

Quick Polls to assess employee comfort level, collect instant feedback, and nudge user behavior

A solution built on the industry-leading Modo Workplace® platform, enabling WorkReady companies to expand the solution into a holistic, unified, fully integrated employee experience app

Modo WorkReady is built on the proven Modo Workplace platform, trusted by Capital One, Schneider Electric, and many other Fortune 1000 brands to securely deliver a holistic, unified employee experience app to engage and connect their distributed workforce.

