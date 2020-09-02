Log in
Modo Wins 2020 Tech Edvocate Award as Best Collaboration App or Tool

09/02/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Top education and eLearning publication also names Modo partner the “Best Higher Education Leader”

Modo, creators of the industry-leading no-code app building platform for the digital campus and workplace experience, was named “Best Collaboration App or Tool” in the 2020 Tech Edvocate Awards from The Edvocate, a publication dedicated to enhancing the quality of education and opportunities for learning. Click to Tweet

Modo Campus, the no-code application development and deployment solution specifically designed for higher education, was named the 2020 winner over finalists Google Classroom and Schoolbox. More than 300 higher education institutions use Modo Campus to inform, engage and connect their students, staff and communities.

“We are honored and delighted to be recognized for our work in helping schools collaborate and communicate, which is now more important than ever,” said Rebecca Murtagh, CMO of Modo Labs. “Our commitment is to make quality app design easy and to provide best-in-class services and support that allow our partners to shine.”

While Modo Campus was recognized as the best app and tool, David Johnson, a prominent partner and Modo user also won the 2020 Tech Edvocate award as “Best Higher Education Leader.” Johnson is the Assistant Vice President, Technology Services and Support at University of Houston and was a finalist among the Presidents of Benedict College and University of California system and a Vice President at Cornell University.

Johnson’s nomination highlighted the school’s use of their app, UH GO, built on the Modo Campus platform, “to ensure a safe return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.” The nomination described how UH leaders were using the app’s features such as food ordering and pickup services, quick polls, the ability to request a laptop, and assistance with contact tracing “to help students and staff return to campus safely and responsibly.”

“We are very proud of David Johnson and the University of Houston community for this deserved recognition of their ongoing effort and success,” said Murtagh.

The Tech Edvocate Award winners were announced on August 31, 2020 and selected by “a panel comprised of two edtech thought leaders, two PreK-12 teachers, one college professor, two K-12 administrators, one college administrator, and two PreK-12 parents,” according to the announcement.

About Modo Labs

Trusted by hundreds of the world’s most recognized universities and brands from around the world, the Modo no-code app platform offers enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication capabilities that allow users to quickly and easily create unified mobile campus and workplace experiences that increase connectivity for employees, students, faculty, and guests. Using Modo, customers quickly unlock innovation and digitally transform their organizations by empowering the domain expertise of any person within their organization, regardless of technical skill set. For more information, visit modolabs.com, @ModoLabs


© Business Wire 2020
