Modular Construction (Precast concrete, Steel Wood, Plastic, Others) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 07:44pm CEST

The "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Precast concrete, Steel Wood, Plastic, Others), End-use sector (Housing, Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular construction market is estimated at USD 92.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 129.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The increase in concern towards work zone safety, need for reduced construction time and cost, ease of installation and relocation, and supportive government initiatives drive the demand for modular construction. The lack of awareness about modular construction acts as a challenge to the growth of the modular construction market.

Relocatable modular construction led the modular construction market in 2017, in terms of volume; this segment is projected to retain its leading position through 2023. These buildings offer ease of relocation, accelerated depreciation schedules, fast delivery, low-cost reconfiguration, and enormous flexibility. Relocatable buildings are utilized for construction site offices, schools, sales centers, medical clinics, and in any application where temporary space, speed, and the ability to relocate are of vital importance.

Based on end-use sector, the modular construction market has been segmented into housing, commercial, education, healthcare, and industrial. The housing segment led the modular construction market in 2017. Rising need for affordable houses, coupled with the need for time-saving & cost-effective construction methods, drives the demand for modular construction in the housing segment. Modular construction provides the ability to build residential building structures in about half the time as compared to conventional site-built construction methods.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Modular Construction Market, By Type

8 Modular Construction Market, By Material

9 Modular Construction Market, By Module

10 Modular Construction Market, By End-Use Sector

11 Modular Construction Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

  • Laing O'rourke
  • Red Sea Housing
  • Atco
  • Bouygues Construction
  • Vinci
  • Skanska AB
  • Algeco Scotsman
  • Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
  • KEF Katerra
  • Lendlease Corporation
  • Modular Space Corporation
  • Dubox
  • Kwikspace Modular Buildings
  • Guerdon Enterprises LLC
  • Alta-Fab Structures
  • Westchester Modular Homes
  • Wernick Group
  • Fleetwood Australia
  • NRB Inc.
  • Koma Modular
  • Hickory Group
  • Clayton Homes
  • J.D. Irving
  • Horizon North Logistics
  • Art's Way Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qpbmr/modular?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
