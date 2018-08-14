Modular Construction (Precast concrete, Steel Wood, Plastic, Others) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Modular
Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Precast
concrete, Steel Wood, Plastic, Others), End-use sector (Housing,
Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Industrial), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The modular construction market is estimated at USD 92.18 billion in
2018 and is projected to reach USD 129.67 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of
7.1%
The increase in concern towards work zone safety, need for reduced
construction time and cost, ease of installation and relocation, and
supportive government initiatives drive the demand for modular
construction. The lack of awareness about modular construction acts as a
challenge to the growth of the modular construction market.
Relocatable modular construction led the modular construction market in
2017, in terms of volume; this segment is projected to retain its
leading position through 2023. These buildings offer ease of relocation,
accelerated depreciation schedules, fast delivery, low-cost
reconfiguration, and enormous flexibility. Relocatable buildings are
utilized for construction site offices, schools, sales centers, medical
clinics, and in any application where temporary space, speed, and the
ability to relocate are of vital importance.
Based on end-use sector, the modular construction market has been
segmented into housing, commercial, education, healthcare, and
industrial. The housing segment led the modular construction market in
2017. Rising need for affordable houses, coupled with the need for
time-saving & cost-effective construction methods, drives the demand for
modular construction in the housing segment. Modular construction
provides the ability to build residential building structures in about
half the time as compared to conventional site-built construction
methods.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Modular Construction Market, By Type
8 Modular Construction Market, By Material
9 Modular Construction Market, By Module
10 Modular Construction Market, By End-Use Sector
11 Modular Construction Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
Laing O'rourke
-
Red Sea Housing
-
Atco
-
Bouygues Construction
-
Vinci
-
Skanska AB
-
Algeco Scotsman
-
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
-
KEF Katerra
-
Lendlease Corporation
-
Modular Space Corporation
-
Dubox
-
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
-
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
-
Alta-Fab Structures
-
Westchester Modular Homes
-
Wernick Group
-
Fleetwood Australia
-
NRB Inc.
-
Koma Modular
-
Hickory Group
-
Clayton Homes
-
J.D. Irving
-
Horizon North Logistics
-
Art's Way Manufacturing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qpbmr/modular?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005625/en/