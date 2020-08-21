Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | The Rise in Research Activities to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the modular laboratory automation market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.08 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005120/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Smart integration is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 5.25% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.08 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The rise in research activities is the major factor driving the growth of the market.
  • How big is the North American market?
    The North America region will contribute 51% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc are some of the major market participants. The rise in research activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Modular Laboratory Automation Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
    • Other End-users
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Asia
    • Europe
    • North America
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40241

Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The modular laboratory automation market report covers the following areas:

  • Modular Laboratory Automation Market Size
  • Modular Laboratory Automation Market Trends
  • Modular Laboratory Automation Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies smart integration as one of the prime reasons driving the modular laboratory automation market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Modular Laboratory Automation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist modular laboratory automation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the modular laboratory automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the modular laboratory automation market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of modular laboratory automation market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of automated high-throughput and STAT testing procedures
  • Integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflow
  • Standardization among modular laboratory automation solutions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pAG Nessel Joins Coalition Challenging Trump Administration's Authorization of LNG Rail Transportation
PU
03:17pAgencies issue statement providing additional information for certain Bank Secrecy Act due diligence requirements
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 18/2020
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 17/2020
PU
03:17pPRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 21, 2020 Survey to Measure 2020 Census Online Response Satisfaction The U.S. Census Bureau announced the new 2020 Census User Experience Survey to measure how satisfied respondents were with the online 2020 Census questionnaire.
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 16/2020
PU
03:17pCHURCHILL CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Churchill Capital Corp III - CCXX
BU
03:16pVoice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2019-2023)| The Rising Demand for Emotion Analytics to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:12pAgencies Issue Statement on Bank Secrecy Act Due Diligence Requirements for Customers Who May Be Considered Politically Exposed Persons
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group