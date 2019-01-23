Modulated Imaging : Raises $7M in Series B Funding

Modulated Imaging, recognized leader in optical imaging solutions for
noninvasive assessment of tissue health, announced today that it has
raised $7 million in Series B funding.
Led by Pangaea Ventures, the round also features new and returning
investors including Fresenius Medical Care Ventures GmbH, Grey Sky
Venture Partners, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co. Ltd and Fouse KK. Janelle
Goulard, Director of Health Investment for Pangaea, will join the
company’s board of directors.
The primary purpose of the investment is to fund commercialization of
the recently FDA-cleared Clarifi™ Imaging System. Clarifi is powered by
Modulated Imaging’s groundbreaking and patented platform
technology—spatial frequency domain imaging (SFDI)—which provides
quantitative assessment of circulatory compromise conditions which helps
clinicians identify patients at risk for diabetic foot ulcers and other
vascular complications.
“We expect Modulated Imaging’s novel approach to fundamentally change
how clinicians diagnose, treat, and deliver care to patients across the
healthcare continuum—especially patients with diabetes,” said Goulard.
“The team is focused on providing a solution for all stakeholders in
this space and are uniquely equipped to make this happen with their
breakthrough technology that is protected by worldwide patents.”
“Fresenius Medical Care Ventures’ continued investment in Modulated
Imaging is based on the disruptive nature of their early data and the
impact we believe this technology could have in our mission to decrease
life-altering complications in our patients with diabetes, vascular, and
kidney diseases,” said Al Wiegman, Head of Fresenius Medical Care
Ventures.
“We are very excited to have Pangaea Ventures as the lead investor in
our Series B financing,” said David Cuccia, PhD, CEO and CTO of
Modulated Imaging. “The combination of Pangaea and the continued support
of Series A investors will accelerate the commercialization of Clarifi
so that we can help clinicians improve patient quality of life.”
About Modulated Imaging
Modulated Imaging leverages medical photonics and informatics to help
clinicians assess tissue health. Powered by Spatial Frequency
Domain Imaging (SFDI), the company’s disruptive technology identifies
compromised circulation and perfusion by measuring microvascular tissue
oxygenation and hemoglobin concentration and distribution. As a result,
the company’s optical imaging system can identify patients with tissue
health problems early enough for clinicians to intervene. With
widespread adoption, this approach could save thousands of limbs and
lives, not to mention billions of dollars in treatment costs. For more
information visit www.modulatedimaging.com.
About Pangaea Ventures, Ltd.
Pangaea Ventures is the world leader in advanced materials venture
capital. Established in 2001, Pangaea has an outstanding portfolio
addressing multi-billion-dollar markets in energy, electronics, health,
and sustainability. Pangaea's funds include twenty-four world-leading
multinationals as strategic limited partners, including Asahi Glass,
Asahi Kasei, BASF, Bekaert, Castrol/BP, CoorsTek, Doosan, Evonik,
Henkel, JSR Corporation, Lam Research, Mitsubishi Chemical, Murata,
Nitto Denko, PTT Global Chemical, SABIC, Samsung, Sekisui Chemical,
Severstal, Solvay, TOSOH, Toyota Tsusho, and Umicore. For more
information visit www.pangaeaventures.com.
About Fresenius Medical Care Ventures GmbH
Fresenius Medical Care Ventures was established to invest in start-ups
and early-stage companies in the healthcare sector. The investments are
targeted to support Fresenius Medical Care’s corporate strategy to grow
continuously in the company’s core business and to expand into new
business areas. Fresenius Medical Care Ventures is complementing the
corporate activities in external innovation. For more information visit www.fmcv.com.
About Grey Sky Venture Partners
Grey Sky Venture Partners is an early-stage investment fund providing
capital and intellectual property to passionate entrepreneurs building
innovative, next-generation life sciences companies that will create an
impact in the complex and rapidly changing healthcare system. More
information visit www.gsvp.com.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. (MUCAP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG). MUFG is one of the world’s largest
comprehensive financial groups, comprising a diverse range of leading
companies in the financial industries. With a wide range of business
networks of MUFG companies and subsidiaries, MUCAP facilitates the
growth of startups by not only investing in those companies but also
providing advisory services related to strategy, management, alliances,
etc. For more information visit www.mucap.co.jp.
About Fouse KK
Private asset management company.
Clarifi is a trademark of Modulated Imaging.
