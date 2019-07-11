Modulim : to Spotlight SFDI Technology at APMA's Annual Scientific Meeting

Modulim, recognized leader in optical imaging solutions for the non-invasive assessment of tissue health, will showcase its SFDI technology at the American Podiatric Medical Association’s (APMA) Annual Scientific Meeting (The National) this week (July 11-14) in Salt Lake City. The Clarifi™ Imaging System, powered by SFDI, will be available on the exhibit floor (booths #813, 912) throughout the event.

At The National, the company’s proprietary optical imaging technology, SFDI, will also be the focus of two separate presentations. On Friday, July 12, from 2:30 – 2:50 pm, Jeffrey Lehrman, D.P.M., FASPS, MAPWCA, C.P.C., board of directors at the American Professional Wound Care Association, will present on "Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging: It Is Time to Evolve from the ABI.” Dr. Lehrman’s presentation, part of the ASPS Lecture Track on Trauma, Reconstructive Surgery, Limb Salvage, and Wound Care, will discuss the benefits of microvascular assessment using SFDI.

SFDI will also be the focus of an abstract presented by Suzette Lee, D.P.M., FACFAS, a West Los Angeles Kaiser Permanente podiatrist specializing in podiatric surgery, as part of the Poster Abstract Symposium on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 2 pm in the Exhibit Hall. The poster, titled “Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging (SFDI) Assessment of Microcirculation for Identification of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Risk in a Podiatry Clinic,” will discuss the use of SFDI to identify ulcer risk in at-risk patients.

Presented by the APMA, The National is a diverse educational program that touches all aspects of podiatric medicine, including focus presentations on best practices in wound care, limb preservation, imaging, prevention issues, and new treatment and diagnostic technology, amongst other categories. The annual four-day event is attended by thousands of foot and ankle physicians and related professionals.

As a corporate affiliate, Modulim supports the APMA’s goals to advance the growth and stability of podiatric medicine and the outstanding work of podiatric physicians. “As an organization, we are committed to building partnerships and supporting podiatric medicine to drive better patient care,” said David Cuccia, Ph.D., Modulim’s CEO and CTO. “Modulim is honored to partner with the APMA to help promote foot and ankle health and professional excellence.”

To request a product demo or for more information about SFDI, visit modulim.com.

About Modulim

Modulim is a pioneer in subsurface optical imaging powered by SFDI, an advanced imaging technique co-invented by founding CEO and CTO David Cuccia, Ph.D. SFDI is a non-invasive tissue oxygen saturation technology that combines structured illumination with multiple wavelengths of light (visible and near-infrared) to allow for deeper and layer-specific assessment of tissue oxygenation and hemoglobin. This unique technology deciphers the reflection, absorbance, and scattering of light in tissue to accurately measure key biomarkers of tissue health and quantifies two key perfusion metrics not identified by any other technology: HbT 1 and HbT 2 . The new Clarifi™ Imaging System, powered by SFDI, is indicated for measuring tissue oxygenation in patients with potential circulatory compromise. For more information, visit modulim.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005679/en/