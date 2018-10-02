Moduline Cabinets Chosen by the New York Yacht Club American Magic Racing Team

BROCKTON, Mass., Oct 02, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Moduline Cabinets, a leading high-alloy aluminum cabinet manufacturer, was recently chosen by the New York Yacht Club American Magic racing team to outfit their work containers. The team is a combination of The New York Yacht Club and Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association. They will compete in the upcoming 36th America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021.



"We chose Moduline Cabinets to be installed in our containers because of the high quality, durability, weight, and looks of the customizable aluminum cabinet systems," said a representative of the yacht racing team.



Moduline Cabinets make the perfect choice for stationary or mobile work environments. The cabinets are lightweight for transport in the yacht containers, trailers, and mobile vehicles. Since they are lightweight, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is reduced, improving gas mileage.



The design and construction of the high-alloy aluminum cabinets make them as strong, or stronger, than many steel cabinets available on the market. Aluminum keeps the overall weight to a minimum while also being corrosion resistant. This added benefit of aluminum makes them the right choice for any marine environment.



Moduline Cabinets are proudly made in the USA out of high-alloy aluminum. The engineering and precise workmanship reflects in the high quality cabinets, tool boxes, and accessories. We guarantee our cabinets and products to last a lifetime.



"We have seen a huge upswing in orders from yacht racing teams from around the globe and are very honored that a team like Bella Mente Quantum Racing has chosen our cabinets for their containers. We look forward to a long relationship with Bella Mente Quantum Racing and becoming more involved with the yacht racing industry in the coming years," said Tim Cass, Sales and Marketing Manager for Moduline Cabinets.



Moduline Cabinets has built high-alloy aluminum cabinet systems for almost 30 years. Their primary focus started with the auto racing industry. Since the company's beginning, other industries have sought their cabinet systems. Now, Moduline Cabinets serves almost every industry from garage and shop organization, to marine, aviation, education, and many more industries in-between.



See more information about Moduline Cabinets and our products at https://www.modulinecabinets.com/.



We offer a complimentary design consultation and quote with our Get Started form at https://www.modulinecabinets.com/get-started/



About Moduline Cabinets:



Moduline Cabinets is a premier designer and manufacturer of quality, American-made modular aluminum storage cabinets. Applications include residential homes and garages, vehicles, trailers, commercial and industrial shops, and car dealerships. Moduline Cabinets provides high-quality aluminum cabinet solutions for car enthusiasts and professionals for over 25 years. Our designer appearance enhances garages and shops, and our cabinets stand up against the daily rigors of any environment.



*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.modulinecabinets.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/moduline-logo.png )



VIDEO (Vimeo):

https://vimeo.com/252780219





News Source: Moduline Cabinets

Related link: https://www.modulinecabinets.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/moduline-cabinets-chosen-by-the-new-york-yacht-club-american-magic-racing-team/