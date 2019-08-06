Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Modus Enhances Sales Enablement Tool; Adds Microlearning Video Training Modules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Microlearning helps marketing teams ensure better product launches and more efficient onboarding and coaching of sales teams

Marketers’ common pain points with new product launches often include gaining traction with the sales team, onboarding new sales reps, and one-to-one coaching of large field sales teams. Now, Modus is helping marketers eliminate their biggest sales challenges with the introduction of Microlearning: Just-in-Time learning that’s available on-demand for sales teams and easy to manage and deploy for marketing teams.

Modus makes it easy for marketers to help sales reps articulate messaging that customers care about through bite-sized video training. Microlearning highlights include:

  • Product launches that command customer attention – Marketers can easily develop Just-in-Time learning for products through short videos that are easy to ingest and keep your messaging on point.
  • Onboard sales reps faster – Microlearning allows sales reps to learn as they go. They’ll get in the field faster so they can use the information they’ve just learned. This increases retention and reduces the chances of overwhelming news sales reps.
  • Give Kudos for Product Knowledge – Gamification features, including badges and certification, feeds sales reps’ competitive spirit and makes learning about new products fun. Marketing teams can also view lessons completed to better understand where knowledge gaps are occurring.
  • Sales Coaching Simplified – One-to-one coaching is problematic at scale. Sales coaching solves this problem and lightens the load on sales managers by providing one-to-one feedback through role-playing video recording.

“In this fast-paced world, it’s easy for sales reps and distributors to become completely overwhelmed by the large amounts of product information and ongoing requests for product training that come from their marketing teams. Likewise, it’s difficult for marketing teams to ensure they have an engaged and prepared sales channel that is onboarded properly. Microlearning solves these issues,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus President & CEO.

This new Microlearning functionality is accessible within the same Modus sales enablement platform that is trusted by more than 120,000 dealers, distributors and field sales leaders across the globe to ensure predictable access to the most effective sales content for any selling situation. It includes a fully customizable mobile app that enables marketing teams to create, manage, and track the performance of this content within a single interface, allowing for greater insights into content effectiveness, better investment prioritization, and significantly reduced production costs.

“We know that information learned and used right away is retained better over time,” said Broberg. “Microleaning allows sales teams to learn as they go, wherever they are. Simply put, there’s no better way to onboard, train and coach sales reps so you can get your products in the field faster.”

For more information, visit https://www.gomodus.com/microlearning

About Modus, Inc.
Modus, the leader in digital sales enablement, empowers sales teams to thrive in the most critical moments of the buyer's journey: face-to-face interactions. The Modus platform is a mobile, AI-powered content management solution that provides predictable access to the most impactful collateral, simplifies the creation of interactive content, automates lead capture and follow-up workstreams, and provides clear visibility into content and trade show ROI. Founded in 2013, Modus is used by more than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals and has digitally transformed the sales distribution channels of world-class brands including Caterpillar, AT&T, Toro, Stanley Black & Decker, Optum, and Philips. Learn more at www.gomodus.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements in Securities for the Month ended 31 July 2019
PU
04:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : July 2019 Monthly Return
PU
04:15pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:15pNIS NOVI SAD : Gornji Milanovac Hosts «NIS Open Tennis School»
PU
04:12pKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
04:12pLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.40
PR
04:12pMARK FARRAH ASSOCIATES : Assessed Year-End 2018 Medicaid Market Insights and Competition
BU
04:11pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in the target company (2) resolution on the estimated new daily connected transactions of the company after the acquisition of the equity interest of the target company (3) proposed amendment to articles of association (4) general mandate to issue h shares and (5) revised notice of 2019 third extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:11pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions (1) provision of insurance to employees and senior management personnel of webank and (2) revision of 2019 annual cap of continuing connected transactions in respect of the provision of insurance products to associates of tencent
PU
04:11pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi talks Universal with Tencent to tap music revival
3Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITE : 2019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group