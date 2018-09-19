Log in
Modus Rebrands, Reorganizes All Products into Simplified Platform

09/19/2018 | 08:14pm CEST

Enterprise digital sales enablement platform helps manufacturing and other companies capture, communicate, create and compare to complete their digital transformation journey

Modus has rebranded its company and reorganized its enterprise digital solutions to better reflect its purpose of helping companies organize, deploy and track rich media to sell more. Modus was started seven years ago, then called App Data Room, by a medical device-focused marketing agency. They originally created it for their medical device manufacturing clients who needed to create a solution to complex, global sales challenges. Now, Modus is a 23-person Minneapolis-based technology company that has created a sales enablement platform used by 70,000 sales and marketing professionals to conduct 250,000 critical customer conversations to engage buyers.

Along with a new website and logo, the Modus rebrand includes reorganizing its four key products into one simplified digital sales enablement platform that consists of four unique solutions to help organizations empower sales teams, optimize buyer interactions and boost marketing ROI by digitally transforming their sales and marketing:

  • Modus Communicate (formerly App Data Room) ensures your sales teams, distributors, and dealers always have access to the right sales materials, at the right time via an easy-to-use, fully brandable mobile application with AI-assisted content management.
  • Modus Create (formerly MX Studio) turns static content like PDFs, brochures and videos into stunning, interactive presentations and virtual reality-like product tours that differentiate your company and keep customers engaged.
  • Modus Capture (formerly Lead Capture) boosts trade show ROI by turning your tablet or phone into a trade show badge and business card scanning device for smart lead capture and retrieval, easy lead follow-up, and seamless integration with your CRM system.
  • Modus Compare provides key media and user analytical data to determine which marketing collateral is most popular among salespeople, distributors and dealers, which allows teams to determine where to invest in content creation.

“Our company is built around client successes and ensuring companies maximize their return on marketing investments during the last mile of their supply chain,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus CEO. “We are proud of our work helping organizations across the globe enhance their sales and marketing teams and ultimately grow their business.”

For more information, visit www.gomodus.com

About Modus, Inc.
Modus drives the innovations shaping the future of marketing, sales, and customer engagement through next generation digital technology solutions. Its digital sales enablement platform consists of Modus Communicate, an A-I assisted content management solution; Modus Create, an interactive content creation tool; Modus Capture, a trade show smart lead capture and retrieval solution; and Modus Compare, a tool that provides analytical data to help marketing teams make smarter content marketing investments. To date, Modus technology is used by 70,000 sales and marketing professionals to conduct 250,000 critical conversations. Learn more at www.gomodus.com


© Business Wire 2018
