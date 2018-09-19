Modus Rebrands, Reorganizes All Products into Simplified Platform

Modus has rebranded its company and reorganized its enterprise
digital solutions to better reflect its purpose of helping companies
organize, deploy and track rich media to sell more. Modus was started
seven years ago, then called App Data Room, by a medical device-focused
marketing agency. They originally created it for their medical device
manufacturing clients who needed to create a solution to complex, global
sales challenges. Now, Modus is a 23-person Minneapolis-based technology
company that has created a sales enablement platform used by 70,000
sales and marketing professionals to conduct 250,000 critical customer
conversations to engage buyers.
Along with a new website and logo, the Modus rebrand includes
reorganizing its four key products into one simplified digital sales
enablement platform that consists of four unique solutions to help
organizations empower sales teams, optimize buyer interactions and boost
marketing ROI by digitally transforming their sales and marketing:
-
Modus Communicate (formerly App Data Room) ensures your sales
teams, distributors, and dealers always have access to the right sales
materials, at the right time via an easy-to-use, fully brandable
mobile application with AI-assisted content management.
-
Modus Create (formerly MX Studio) turns static content like
PDFs, brochures and videos into stunning, interactive presentations
and virtual reality-like product tours that differentiate your company
and keep customers engaged.
-
Modus Capture (formerly Lead Capture) boosts trade show ROI by
turning your tablet or phone into a trade show badge and business card
scanning device for smart lead capture and retrieval, easy lead
follow-up, and seamless integration with your CRM system.
-
Modus Compare provides key media and user analytical data to
determine which marketing collateral is most popular among
salespeople, distributors and dealers, which allows teams to determine
where to invest in content creation.
“Our company is built around client successes and ensuring companies
maximize their return on marketing investments during the last mile of
their supply chain,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus CEO. “We are proud of our
work helping organizations across the globe enhance their sales and
marketing teams and ultimately grow their business.”
For more information, visit www.gomodus.com
About Modus, Inc.
Modus drives the innovations shaping the
future of marketing, sales, and customer engagement through next
generation digital technology solutions. Its digital sales enablement
platform consists of Modus Communicate, an A-I assisted content
management solution; Modus Create, an interactive content creation tool;
Modus Capture, a trade show smart lead capture and retrieval solution;
and Modus Compare, a tool that provides analytical data to help
marketing teams make smarter content marketing investments. To date,
Modus technology is used by 70,000 sales and marketing professionals to
conduct 250,000 critical conversations. Learn more at www.gomodus.com
